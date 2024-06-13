French early elections trigger wild week of politics

Intense maneuvering as left-wing rivals rush to unite. Accusations of betrayal as right-wing allies turn against each other. One party leader even briefly barricaded himself in his office.

In the days since President Emmanuel Macron of France shocked the country by dissolving the lower house of parliament and calling early elections, French politics has felt like a television drama in overdrive.

Parties are scrambling to forge alliances, line up candidates and print leaflets for one of the shortest election campaigns in modern French history, with votes scheduled for June 30 and July 7. Nominations must be officially submitted on Sunday evening.

The French president says he called the elections to respect the will of the people and “clarify” the country’s political landscape after his party was defeated in European parliamentary elections by a growing far-right. He now urges voters to reject the extremes and embrace his centrist coalition.