French court overturns ban on Israeli companies at arms fair

A Paris court ruled Tuesday that France’s decision to exclude Israeli companies from one of the world’s largest arms fairs was discriminatory and ordered the ban rescinded.

Eurosatory, an exhibition for the defense and arms industry held every two years northeast of Paris, opened on Monday without any Israeli representatives. The organizers had complied with an order from the French government to cancel their invitations due to Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

The government’s decision, which has sparked legal challenges, was made last month after an Israeli strike killed dozens of Palestinians in a tent camp in Rafah, southern Gaza. President Emmanuel Macron of France said at the time that he was “outraged” by the attack and declared that such Israeli operations “must cease.”

Days later, the French Ministry of Defense stated that “conditions are no longer conducive to receiving Israeli companies” at Eurosatory, “at a time when the French president calls for an end to Israeli operations in Rafah.”

The company that organizes Eurosatory, COGES Events, a subsidiary of a trade association for French defense and security industries, banned Israeli companies from operating stands at the fair and removed mention of them from its website.

More than 2,000 exhibitors from more than 60 countries are at Eurosatory, where military and security officials from around the world rub shoulders with manufacturers showcasing drones, missiles and other weapons and technologies.

But the Paris Commercial Court, ruling on a lawsuit brought by the France-Israel Chamber of Commerce, said Tuesday that the ban was illegal and ordered COGES Events to reinstate the Israeli companies. The court said the ban unfairly discriminated against Israeli exhibitors.

It was unclear whether the companies would be reinstated before the show concludes on Friday. Representatives of COGES Events and the French Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to requests for comment.