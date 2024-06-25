France’s national far-right demonstration has been renamed. That is how.

The party maintained an anti-immigrant stance.

Although the party has changed (for example, by eliminating its anti-Semitism), it still considers being French, or being French, to be an ethnicity and draws a clear demarcation between natives and non-natives. It argues that French citizens should be given priority over non-French residents in areas such as social benefits, subsidized housing and hospital treatment, although many academics say that goes against the French Constitution and republican ideals.

“The Constitution says that you can become French if you accept and respect the laws and the legacy of the Enlightenment: freedom of expression, civil rights for all,” said Jean-Yves Camus, co-director of the Jean-Jaurès Foundation’s Radical Politics Observatory. . “Being French is not an ethnicity. “They are values.”

For decades, other political parties formed a “republican front,” appealing to their members to vote strategically against the RN. The most famous example was in 2002, when Le Pen reached the second round of the presidential election and the left-wing parties asked their members to vote for her conservative opponent, Jacques Chirac.

Chirac was elected overwhelmingly and Le Pen received less than 18 percent of the vote.

In recent years, these strategies have worn thin as the party has gained more and more followers, partly because the country has changed and partly because the party has changed its image.

Marine Le Pen tried to appeal to traditional voters.

Le Pen’s daughter Marine took power in 2011 and worked to “demonize” the party. She distanced herself from her father’s anti-Semitic statements and declared that the concentration camps were “the height of barbarism.” Little by little, she has tried to clean up, even overthrowing her father in 2015, although some members of the party continue to be criticized for racist, anti-Semitic or homophobic comments.