France’s national far-right demonstration has been renamed. That is how.

For decades, the National Rally was the pariah of French politics: it was considered so dangerous that politicians from other parties refused to dialogue with its members.
How much that has changed became clearly evident this month: the RN, as the party is known by its initials in French, dominated the elections for the European Parliament, crushing President Emmanuel Macron’s party and winning a third of the vote in France. Macron soon called surprise early elections for the powerful National Assembly, and polls suggest the National Rally could be poised to win them too.
Jordan Bardella, the party’s president, is vying to become the country’s next prime minister, something that just 10 years ago would have been unthinkable. He is scheduled to face two adversaries, including Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, in a highly anticipated debate on Tuesday night.
If his party scores a big victory in the election, Bardella could become prime minister, appoint cabinet members and derail much of Macron’s domestic agenda. (Historically, the president still sets foreign and defense policy.)
How did the National Rally evolve, renewing itself so completely that it is now closer than ever to such a position of power?
The founder of the National Rally was openly racist.
Originally called the National Front, the party was founded in 1972 as the political arm of New Order, whose members believed that democracy was doomed to failure. It included former Nazi soldiers, collaborators of the Vichy regime and former members of a terrorist organization that carried out attacks to prevent Algeria’s independence from French colonial rule.
His platform called for restoring conservative family values and fighting communism. Later, he became fiercely anti-immigration.
The party’s founding president, Jean-Marie Le Pen, was openly racist, stating that races “do not have the same capabilities or the same level of historical evolution.” He was repeatedly condemned for making anti-Semitic comments and publicly disparaging the Holocaust, calling the murder of Jews in the gas chambers a “detail” of history.
The party maintained an anti-immigrant stance.
Although the party has changed (for example, by eliminating its anti-Semitism), it still considers being French, or being French, to be an ethnicity and draws a clear demarcation between natives and non-natives. It argues that French citizens should be given priority over non-French residents in areas such as social benefits, subsidized housing and hospital treatment, although many academics say that goes against the French Constitution and republican ideals.
“The Constitution says that you can become French if you accept and respect the laws and the legacy of the Enlightenment: freedom of expression, civil rights for all,” said Jean-Yves Camus, co-director of the Jean-Jaurès Foundation’s Radical Politics Observatory. . “Being French is not an ethnicity. “They are values.”
For decades, other political parties formed a “republican front,” appealing to their members to vote strategically against the RN. The most famous example was in 2002, when Le Pen reached the second round of the presidential election and the left-wing parties asked their members to vote for her conservative opponent, Jacques Chirac.
Chirac was elected overwhelmingly and Le Pen received less than 18 percent of the vote.
In recent years, these strategies have worn thin as the party has gained more and more followers, partly because the country has changed and partly because the party has changed its image.
Marine Le Pen tried to appeal to traditional voters.
Le Pen’s daughter Marine took power in 2011 and worked to “demonize” the party. She distanced herself from her father’s anti-Semitic statements and declared that the concentration camps were “the height of barbarism.” Little by little, she has tried to clean up, even overthrowing her father in 2015, although some members of the party continue to be criticized for racist, anti-Semitic or homophobic comments.
In 2018, Le Pen changed the party’s name to the National Rally and expanded its platform to include pocket issues.
The party’s roots were economically libertarian: They called for large-scale privatization and cutting the number of civil servants and income taxes, according to Gilles Ivaldi, a political science professor at Sciences Po University in Paris. Recognizing that most of its early supporters were from the working class, the party began to change, proposing many measures typically associated with the left, such as expanding public services.
In an Ipsos Reid-Sopra Steria poll published in October, 44 percent of French respondents said they considered the National Rally capable of governing.
Beyond that, the party’s hardline positions on immigration and crime have become increasingly common. Last year, parliament’s immigration bill incorporated many elements of the RN agenda, although the country’s constitutional court blocked many of the policies soon after.
Some analysts say that for all its cleanliness, the party retains a racist outlook. “The range of scapegoats has now been narrowed to Muslims and immigrants,” said Cécile Alduy, a Stanford University professor and expert on the party. “That is the DNA of this party: to see society and individuals not as free agents entering into a social contract with others in a democratic society, but through the lens of origins: what they carry in their blood.”
Bardella is the face of the party’s rebranding.
Ms. Le Pen named Bardella, 28, party president in 2022. Mild-mannered and impeccably dressed, he embodies the National Rally’s efforts to remake its image. Notably, analysts and many supporters say, he is not a member of the Le Pen family, which for some voters continues to evoke the party’s racist roots.
The son of Italian immigrants, Bardella grew up in the Paris suburbs, populated by poor families, often Muslim immigrants and their descendants. He has crafted a narrative, disputed by some who point out that he attended a fee-paying private school, in which the violence and drug dealing he says he witnessed in childhood led to the party’s harsh anti-immigration and anti-Islam policies. .
Bardella has said that if he becomes prime minister, one of his priorities will be to drastically reduce immigration. He also says he wants to tighten security to combat crime and reduce taxes on energy of all kinds: gas, electricity, natural gas.
He has promised to block access to free medical treatment for undocumented people except during emergencies, part of the party’s goal of giving preferential treatment to French citizens over foreigners, even those who have lived in the country for years. He has also pledged to end the ability for children born in France to foreign parents to automatically obtain French citizenship when they turn 18.
In terms of security, Bardella has promised to prevent people convicted of crimes from accessing public housing and cut state subsidies to the families of young people who are caught repeating offenses.
Over the past week, Bardella postponed some of the party’s most costly or controversial proposals. Although banning the Muslim veil in public remains his long-term goal, Mr. Bardella he told the newspaper Le Parisien which was not among the party’s short-term priorities. In addition, the promise to privatize the publicly funded media, which the National Group accuses of being biased against it, has been shelved for later.