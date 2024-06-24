France’s far-right leader says national rally ready to govern

Jordan Bardella, president of France’s far-right National Rally, insisted at a news conference Monday that he would be prime minister for all French people if his party won the country’s next snap election, even as he defended his party’s proposal to ban French citizens with dual nationality in certain “sensitive” jobs.
Bardella spent much of the event focusing on his priorities if he became prime minister – drastically reducing immigration, toughening penalties for those convicted of certain crimes and lowering energy prices – if his nationalist party won an early election for the lower house of the Parliament of France. The elections were called this month by President Emmanuel Macron and will be held in two rounds, on June 30 and July 7.
“We are ready,” Bardella told reporters at a marble-adorned venue in a luxurious Paris neighborhood, as he sought to dispel criticism from Macron and a new alliance of leftist parties that the National Rally is unfit. and unworthy of governing.
Although the National Group leads in the latest pollsahead of the left-wing alliance and Macron’s centrist alliance, it is unclear whether the party will win enough of the 577 seats in the lower house to secure an absolute majority and form a government.
Macron, who has three years left in office, has the power to name the prime minister. But the lower house could annul his election, making it almost certain that he would have to appoint Bardella if the National Rally won the election. That, in turn, would allow Bardella to form a cabinet and govern France, blocking Macron’s domestic agenda and potentially disrupting his foreign and defense policies, which are traditionally, but not exclusively, presidential prerogatives.
But a Parliament without a clear majority could lead to months of instability or stagnation, since Macron cannot call new legislative elections for another year and has ruled out resigning.
Bardella dismissed the centrist coalition’s chances of gathering a majority. But he also said that he would accept to be prime minister only if his party and its allies had an absolute majority.
“I will not go to Matignon for personal glory, to say that I spent 15 days there, and then be overthrown by a vote of no confidence,” Bardella said, referring to the prime minister’s residence. “I want power that he can wield.”
But his acknowledgment that his government would single out dual citizens and bar them from certain jobs, if only in specific situations, raised concerns. Critics worry that a nationalist government could potentially target some citizens and restrict their rights based on their origins, breaking with France’s universalist promise to treat everyone equally.
In a letter published by the French regional press On Sunday, Macron said the far right “divides the nation” by making a distinction between “those whom it calls true French” and those whom it considers French only because of their “documents.”
In 2022, Marine Le Pen, the National Rally’s perennial presidential candidate, abandoned her promise to make it illegal for French people to have any other citizenship. But the concept of “national preference” – giving French citizens preferential treatment over foreigners for certain jobs, benefits or government subsidies – remains central to the party’s platform. Mrs Le Pen in the past expressed his support for excluding people with dual nationality from millions of jobs in the public administration.
Bardella, who insisted Monday that “not a single Frenchman will be disenfranchised,” argued that the latest proposal would apply only to a very small number of “strategic” defense or security jobs, although he did not say which ones. She called it a common-sense measure to avoid foreign interference and noted that a similar rule already applies to foreigners.
In the current climate, he asked: “Can you imagine a French-Russian working in the Ministry of Defense?”
Under the leadership of Le Pen, who was president of the National Rally from 2011 to 2021, the party was close to President Vladimir V. Putin’s Russia. He has since condemned Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine, but has repeatedly opposed sanctions on some Russian imports and rejected the possibility of Ukraine joining the European Union or NATO.
On Monday, Bardella called Russia a “multidimensional” threat to France and said he would be “extremely vigilant” about Russian interference.
“I have no intention of questioning France’s commitments, which would probably weaken France’s voice and our country’s credibility on the international stage,” he said when asked about support for Ukraine.
But he also drew “red lines” (sending Western troops into Ukraine and giving Ukraine weapons with the ability to attack inside Russia) that set him apart from Macron. Bardella’s stance could portend a foreign policy clash with Macron if he becomes prime minister. Bardella has said that he would be “respectful” but “uncompromising” in his attitude toward the president.
Bardella also rejected accusations that he had backtracked on key campaign promises, although he acknowledged that emergencies would take priority and other promises would be postponed.
He promised to reduce the sales tax on energy, such as fuel and gas, and negotiate a French exemption from the rules governing The joint electricity market of the European Union. He promised to restore minimum sentences for crimes, remove obstacles to deporting illegal immigrants and abolish the right of children born in France to foreign parents to automatically become French citizens when they turn 18.
Bardella said he would work to reform Macron’s pension reform, which last year raised the legal retirement age to 64, from 62. That, he warned, would take time, but he said those who started working before turning 20 They could, under certain conditions, retire with a full pension at age 60 next fall.
Sometimes it was confusing how he would carry out his plans. Asked repeatedly how he would make up for a seven billion euro ($7.5 billion) shortfall in revenue generated by lowering energy sales taxes, he mentioned possibilities, such as renegotiating France’s contribution to the budget. of the European Union, but did not say how much of them. would give in
It’s unclear whether voters will care about those details, after a frenetic campaign that has shaken French politics. After seven years in office, Macron is a polarizing figure whose centrist coalition is fraying, as top politicians who have been close to him suggest they need to chart a new, more independent course for the 2027 presidential election, in which that Mr. Macron cannot run.
Gérald Darmanin, Macron’s former interior minister, has already said he would resign if the National Rally or the New Popular Front won. Édouard Philippe, Macron’s former prime minister, he said bluntly last week that the French president had “killed” his existing majority – a significant but not absolute one – by dissolving the lower house.
“I have known Édouard Philippe for a long time and we told ourselves that tomorrow we needed to build something else,” Mr. Darmanin he told LCI television Sunday when asked about a recent meeting between the two. “We need to build what will undoubtedly allow us to win in 2027.”