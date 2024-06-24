France’s far-right leader says national rally ready to govern

Jordan Bardella, president of France’s far-right National Rally, insisted at a news conference Monday that he would be prime minister for all French people if his party won the country’s next snap election, even as he defended his party’s proposal to ban French citizens with dual nationality in certain “sensitive” jobs.

Bardella spent much of the event focusing on his priorities if he became prime minister – drastically reducing immigration, toughening penalties for those convicted of certain crimes and lowering energy prices – if his nationalist party won an early election for the lower house of the Parliament of France. The elections were called this month by President Emmanuel Macron and will be held in two rounds, on June 30 and July 7.

“We are ready,” Bardella told reporters at a marble-adorned venue in a luxurious Paris neighborhood, as he sought to dispel criticism from Macron and a new alliance of leftist parties that the National Rally is unfit. and unworthy of governing.

Although the National Group leads in the latest pollsahead of the left-wing alliance and Macron’s centrist alliance, it is unclear whether the party will win enough of the 577 seats in the lower house to secure an absolute majority and form a government.