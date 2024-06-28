France’s bold electoral bet: here’s what’s at stake

But he believed that a dissolution had become inevitable (opposition lawmakers were threatening to overthrow his government in the fall) and that an early election was the only way to respect the will of the people. Shocking the country with a snap election was also a way of presenting voters with what he says is a stark choice between him or the extremes of the far right and far left.

“This dissolution was the only possible option,” Macron wrote in a letter to French voters on Sunday.

The move is seen as a risky gamble: if the National Rally wins a majority, Macron will face a parliament hostile to everything he believes in. After a years-long effort to revamp its image, the nationalist far-right has never been closer to governing France.

“We are ready,” Bardella, president of the National Group, said this week.

What is at stake?

The presidency is the most powerful political office in France, with broad powers to govern by decree. But most major domestic policy changes and key laws, such as spending bills or amendments to the Constitution, require approval by Parliament, and especially the 577-seat National Assembly.

Unlike the Senate, the other chamber of the French Parliament, the National Assembly is directly elected by the people and can overthrow a French cabinet with a vote of no confidence. It also has more leeway in legislating and usually has the final say if the two chambers disagree on a bill.