France’s bold electoral bet: here’s what’s at stake

President Emmanuel Macron upended French politics this month when he unexpectedly called a snap election.
The surprise move came after his party was hammered by the far right in the European Parliament elections. Macron dissolved the lower house of the French parliament and said the first round of legislative elections would be held on June 30.
France now finds itself in unpredictable territory, with the future of Macron’s second term potentially at stake after one of the shortest election campaigns in modern French history.
Here’s what you need to know about early elections.
What happened?
France’s far-right, anti-immigrant National Rally party, led by Marine Le Pen and her popular protégé Jordan Bardella, surged to first place in the European Parliament election, while the centrist coalition led by Macron’s Renaissance party came in a distant second. Macron acknowledged the crushing defeat in a televised broadcast to the nation.
“France needs a clear majority to move forward with serenity and harmony,” Macron said, explaining why he had decided to call legislative elections.
That involved taking the extreme step of dissolving the 577-seat National Assembly, a presidential prerogative in France. Macron is the first president to do so since 1997.
Why did Macron call for early elections?
When Macron was elected for a second term in 2022, his party failed to win an absolute majority. Since then, the centrist coalition he formed has governed with a slim majority, but has struggled to pass certain bills without opposition support.
Macron was under no obligation to dissolve Parliament, even if the European vote left him with a reduced number with three years left in his presidential term.
But he believed that a dissolution had become inevitable (opposition lawmakers were threatening to overthrow his government in the fall) and that an early election was the only way to respect the will of the people. Shocking the country with a snap election was also a way of presenting voters with what he says is a stark choice between him or the extremes of the far right and far left.
“This dissolution was the only possible option,” Macron wrote in a letter to French voters on Sunday.
The move is seen as a risky gamble: if the National Rally wins a majority, Macron will face a parliament hostile to everything he believes in. After a years-long effort to revamp its image, the nationalist far-right has never been closer to governing France.
“We are ready,” Bardella, president of the National Group, said this week.
What is at stake?
The presidency is the most powerful political office in France, with broad powers to govern by decree. But most major domestic policy changes and key laws, such as spending bills or amendments to the Constitution, require approval by Parliament, and especially the 577-seat National Assembly.
Unlike the Senate, the other chamber of the French Parliament, the National Assembly is directly elected by the people and can overthrow a French cabinet with a vote of no confidence. It also has more leeway in legislating and usually has the final say if the two chambers disagree on a bill.
Fundamentally, the composition of the National Assembly determines how France is governed.
If Macron fails to assemble a strong parliamentary majority, he could find himself in a rare “cohabitation” scenario in which the presidency and the National Assembly would be on opposite political sides.
He would then be forced to choose a prime minister from a different political party, potentially blocking much of his domestic agenda. Presidents traditionally retain control over foreign policy and defense matters in such scenarios, but the French Constitution does not always offer clear guidelines.
Macron’s party and its centrist allies currently hold 250 seats in the National Assembly, short of the 289 needed for an absolute majority. The National Rally party has 88 seats, while the main conservative Republicans have 61. A tenuous alliance of far-left, Socialist and Green lawmakers has 149 seats. The rest are held by smaller groups or by lawmakers not affiliated with any party.
When are the elections in France?
The elections will be held in two rounds: the first on June 30 and the second on July 7.
How will voting work?
France’s 577 electoral districts (one for each seat) cover the mainland, overseas departments and territories, and French citizens living abroad. Unlike many of its European neighbors, France awards seats to the candidates who get the most votes in each district; The seats are not based on a proportion of the total votes nationwide.
This means that there will be 577 different races, each with its own dynamics and local peculiarities.
Any number of candidates can compete in the first round in each district, but there are specific thresholds to reach the second round.
While in most cases the runoff will feature the two largest votes, it could include three or even four candidates if they manage to obtain a number of votes equal to at least 12.5 percent of registered voters. This is rare, but more likely due to low abstention, and pollsters predict a much higher turnout rate than usual in this election.
Whoever gets the most votes in the second round wins the race. (Under certain circumstances, a candidate who gets more than 50 percent of the votes in the first round wins outright.)
What has happened so far?
The elections have already deeply shaken French politics, fostering rare unity on the left, creating chaos on the mainstream right and fraying Macron’s centrist alliance.
Anti-Semitism has been a major issue, as have concerns about the parties’ economic plans. The campaign has focused attention on France’s fragile finances and the prospect of a legislative deadlock that could undermine attempts to address them.
The National Rally has a comfortable lead in the latest polls At around 36 percent, it is unclear whether the party will win enough seats to secure an absolute majority and form a government, but it has already secured some allies after the leader of the conservative Republican Party broke a long-standing taboo and announced an alliance.
With little time to campaign, left-wing parties rushed to unite as they did in 2022. France Insoumise, a far-left party, joined forces with the Socialists, Greens and Communists to create an electoral alliance called the New Popular Front. The parties have avoided competing against each other in each district and have promised to govern together if they are able to form a majority. The alliance is currently in second place in the polls.
Macron’s party and its centrist allies are in a distant third place, and are expected to lose many of their seats.
If neither party is able to form a working majority, France could face months of political turmoil or gridlock. Macron, who has ruled out resigning, cannot call new legislative elections for another year.