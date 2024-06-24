Four scenarios for the next phase of the Gaza war, with ‘intense’ fighting about to end

Israel’s prime minister says the war in the Gaza Strip will soon enter a new phase.

“The intense phase of the war with Hamas is about to end,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a television interview on Sunday. “This does not mean that the war is about to end, but the war in its intense phase is about to end.”

But whatever relief those comments may bring after more than half a year of horrific bloodshed, Netanyahu quickly made two things clear: A ceasefire in Gaza is not near. And the next fight could take place in Lebanon, with the forces of a Hamas ally, Hezbollah.

After withdrawing troops in Gaza, he said: “We will be able to move some of our forces north.”

Netanyahu stopped short of announcing an invasion of Lebanon, a move that would likely result in heavy Israeli and Lebanese losses, and instead left the door open to a diplomatic resolution with Hezbollah.

Any diplomatic resolution in Gaza remains uncertain, in part because Netanyahu’s coalition would likely collapse if Israel stopped fighting in Gaza without having removed Hamas from power.

Still, the prime minister appeared to be indicating that Israel, after ending its current military operation in Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city, will not attempt to organize major ground invasions of cities in central Gaza, the only area of ​​the territory where the Israeli army has not carried out such attacks.

While Israeli leaders have said since January that they were transitioning to a lower-intensity war, the end of the Rafah operation could allow that process to be completed.

Mr. Netanyahu’s remarks and recent comments by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who was in Washington on Monday, indicated that the focus of Israel’s political discourse and strategic planning is shifting toward its northern border with Lebanon.

In a statement Monday, Gallant’s office said he had discussed with U.S. officials “the transition to ‘Phase C’ in Gaza and its impact on the region, including off Lebanon and other areas.”

Early in the war, Gallant outlined a three-phase battle plan that included intense airstrikes against Hamas targets and infrastructure; a period of ground operations aimed at “eliminating pockets of resistance”; and a third phase, or Phase C, which would create “a new security reality for the citizens of Israel.”