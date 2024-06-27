Four deaths reported on Mount Fuji before climbing season begins

At least one person died climbing Mount Fuji days before the official start of the climbing season, and three bodies were found on the mountain, police and local media said.

Among them was a professional climber, Keita Kurakami, according Patagonia, where he was an ambassador. He lost consciousness while climbing the mountain, Japan’s highest, on Wednesday and was declared dead at a hospital, local police said, according to public broadcaster NHK.

The three bodies were discovered about three-quarters of the way up the 12,400-foot mountain, all near its crater but in different locations, local police said Wednesday, according to NHK. It is unclear when the bodies were found. The three are believed to have been climbers who ascended separately, the station said.

During all of last year, seven deaths were reported on Mount Fuji.

Police in Shizuoka prefecture, where some trails to the summit begin, began searching after a woman in Tokyo reported Sunday that she had lost contact with her 53-year-old husband who had gone to climb Mount Fuji, police said. He left Friday afternoon and sent his family a photo taken near the summit on Saturday but then lost contact, NHK said. The man was identified as one of the dead, Eriko Takahashi, a spokeswoman for the Shizuoka police department, said in an interview Thursday.