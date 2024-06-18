Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin accused of royal defamation

Thaksin Shinawatra, a former prime minister of Thailand who is also a powerful behind-the-scenes player in the current government, was indicted on Tuesday on a criminal charge for insulting the monarchy, beginning a period of uncertainty that could plunge the country into crisis. policy.
Thaksin is the most prominent figure accused of violating the royal defamation law, which is one of the most severe in the world. He posted bail of about $14,000, according to Thailand’s court of law, but the case could drag on for months.
The indictment was the latest sign that Thailand’s royalist military establishment is exercising its will. He allowed Thaksin into the country last year after 15 years of self-exile and effectively teamed up with him (a long-time opponent) to prevent a new rival from coming to power. Now, analysts say, she has used the threat of legal action against Thaksin, 74, to check his political ambitions.
Although Thaksin has no formal position in the current government, he is considered to have a powerful influence over the ruling coalition, led by his political party, the Pheu Thai Party. Many of his allies have cabinet appointments.
The current prime minister, Srettha Thavisin, who is an ally of Thaksin, also faces legal challenges that could see him suspended from office. He is accused of violating the Constitution by appointing a lawyer with a criminal conviction to his cabinet. Mr Srettha’s case was heard at the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.
That court is also hearing a petition to dissolve the opposition Move Forward Party, which won first place in last year’s election but was prevented from forming a government. In January, the court found the party guilty of violating the constitution for its campaign to weaken the royal defamation law.
The cases are a reminder of who controls the levers of power in Thailand. The country has long been dominated by a royalist military establishment that has used the judicial system or the armed forces to crush any rival.
The accusations against Thaksin arise from an interview he gave to the South Korean newspaper, Chosun Ilbo, nine years ago, during which he said the king’s top advisory body, the Privy Council, helped engineer a coup in 2014. He is also accused of entering information into a computer system that was considered a threat to national security. Thaksin has pleaded not guilty to all charges, his lawyer, Winyat Chatmontree, told reporters.
Authorities confiscated Thaksin’s passport and he is now prohibited from traveling abroad, Winyat said.
Thaksin has long been the bogeyman of the old guard. A charismatic telecommunications billionaire, his populist policies galvanized voters in the rural north. Thaksin was overthrown in 2006 after about five years in office, and his “red shirt” supporters clashed with the anti-Thaksin “yellow shirt” faction of royalists and the urban elite on the streets of Bangkok during much of the 2000s.
Thaksin fled the country after his overthrow, but remained influential while living in Dubai and London. The political parties he founded consistently won the most votes in every election except last year, when the progressive Move Forward Party won a surprise victory.
Last year, Thaksin made a dramatic return to Thailand in what many saw as part of a deal with his former old guard opponents to keep Move Forward out of power.
Although he was sentenced to eight years in prison on charges of corruption and abuse of power when he returned to Bangkok, he never had to spend a day in prison. Shortly after his return, the king commuted his sentence to one year. In February, he was released on parole after serving his sentence in a hospital.
After his return it became clear that Thaksin could not resist staying out of politics. Last month he held talks with resistance groups in Myanmar, forcing Thailand’s foreign minister to clarify that the talks were not part of Thai government policy towards his neighbor. He supposedly met with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim from Malaysia last month. He has also traveled all over the country, courting thailand political bigwigs in an apparent effort to isolate the Move Forward Party in the upcoming elections.
Then last month, the attorney general announced he would charge Thaksin with violating the royal criticism law. The law, which is punishable by between three and 15 years in prison, has often been used against activists and, more recently, against protesters who demonstrated in Bangkok in 2020.
Political uncertainty in Thailand has rattled investors. Its stock index has fallen about 16 percent in the past year and is the world’s worst-performing benchmark over that period, according to Bloomberg.
The original complaint filed against Thaksin was filed in 2015 by General Udomdej Sitabutr, who, at the time, was deputy defense minister of the military junta that seized power in a coup a year earlier. Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Thaksin, but by then he had already moved abroad.