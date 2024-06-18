Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin accused of royal defamation

Thaksin Shinawatra, a former prime minister of Thailand who is also a powerful behind-the-scenes player in the current government, was indicted on Tuesday on a criminal charge for insulting the monarchy, beginning a period of uncertainty that could plunge the country into crisis. policy.

Thaksin is the most prominent figure accused of violating the royal defamation law, which is one of the most severe in the world. He posted bail of about $14,000, according to Thailand’s court of law, but the case could drag on for months.

The indictment was the latest sign that Thailand’s royalist military establishment is exercising its will. He allowed Thaksin into the country last year after 15 years of self-exile and effectively teamed up with him (a long-time opponent) to prevent a new rival from coming to power. Now, analysts say, she has used the threat of legal action against Thaksin, 74, to check his political ambitions.

Although Thaksin has no formal position in the current government, he is considered to have a powerful influence over the ruling coalition, led by his political party, the Pheu Thai Party. Many of his allies have cabinet appointments.