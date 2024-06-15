For the majority of refugees in Canada, a warm hug. For the rest, jail.

His attempt to escape deportation from Germany by hiding on a westbound freighter (under the cargo cover of a new BMW) was desperate and ill-conceived. With only 1.5 liters of water and some nuts and dates, Walid Kabil did not have enough supplies, warmth or space to survive the April trip.
He feared being returned to Morocco, where he said he had been detained because of his political activism. But cold, sore and dehydrated, he sought help from the ship’s crew.
Then came the surprise. After the ship docked in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and he was handed over to Canadian border authorities to make his asylum claim, Kabil was sent to a provincial jail full of people accused of violent crimes, including murder.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has told asylum seekers social media that his country welcomes “those fleeing persecution, terror and war,” but Kabil and thousands of other asylum seekers have discovered that the welcome does not always apply to them.
Government officials say only a small percentage of asylum seekers are detained because they could pose a risk to public safety or disappear in the country. An immigration expert said it was an important tool to control undocumented migration.
Like the United States and other Western countries, Canada is finding it increasingly difficult to accommodate asylum seekers, which some critics say is increasing pressure on government services.
Questions raised about asylum seekers who arrive without a sponsor or documentation center on how often and for how long they must be detained while they wait for their claims to be heard and what detention says about the country’s self-image as a nation. open to immigrants.
In the United States, where immigration is a central issue in the November election, President Biden has moved to temporarily block most asylum seekers at the southern border after the number of migrants crossing illegally reached record highs. historical.
In Canada, Carl Desmarais, a senior official at the Border Services Agency, which inspects all people and shipments entering the country, called the detention “a measure of last resort.”
But human rights groups and other critics say it should be used even more sparingly because most asylum seekers do not pose a threat to commit crimes or flee.
“The default position should be that people are released into the community pending determination of their legal status,” said Alan Rock, a former national justice minister who has been pushing for an end to detention.
During fiscal year 2024, which ended March 31, approximately 32,000 refugees sought asylum in Canada, a 22 per cent decrease from the previous year. The drop is likely due primarily to an agreement that makes it effectively impossible to cross into Canada from the United States to file an asylum claim.
Of those, nearly 5,800, or 18 per cent, were being held in provincial jails or immigration detention centres, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.
Detainees were held an average of 16.5 days, while 7 percent were held for more than 99 days.
While polls show Canadians broadly support immigration and refugee admissions, that support has softened somewhat, particularly as some economists say population increases fueled by immigration are contributing to rising housing prices. living place.
François Legault, Premier of Quebec, in an open letter to Trudeau in January, pleaded with the federal government to reduce the influx of refugees into his province. “We are close to breaking point due to the excessive number of asylum seekers,” he wrote. “The situation has become unbearable.”
Kabil, the Moroccan migrant, said he was shocked when he learned he was being detained.
“When I got here I thought: Oh Canada, the dream, I’m going to be safe,” he said. “But suddenly it was, ‘You know you’re going to be in jail.’”
He was released after 11 days and granted refugee status in late 2021, four and a half years after his arrival in Canada.
The Canada Border Services Agency declined to comment on Kabil’s case due to privacy laws.
Locked-in migrants tend to be asylum seekers who enter the country by other means, usually by air, traveling on a tourist or student visa, and occasionally stowing away on ships. (Under agreements with Washington, migrants who enter Canada across its border with the United States are quickly returned south.)
Some detained immigrants are awaiting deportation after their asylum claims were rejected. But an analysis by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International found that most were waiting for their claims to be heard, a process that can drag on for years.
A man believed to be from South Africa was held in a Ontario prison for 11 years because his identity could not be determined.
Since 2000, at least 17 detainees have died in immigration custody, according to research by Human Rights Watch.
Because the border services agency is not required to announce deaths of people in immigration custody, an exact count could not be determined, said Samer Muscati, who researches immigration detention for the group.
Last year, a coroner’s jury in Ontario investigating the 2015 death in an immigration detention center of a mentally ill 39-year-old Somali man recommended the creation of an oversight body to investigate people’s conditions while in detention. were in immigrant custody. But there has been no movement on the recommendation.
When asylum seekers are detained, the border services agency must present them to the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada within 48 hours. But advocates say the process is flawed and inconsistent.
In some cases, the agency will argue that “this person is a flight risk because they have close ties to their community in Canada,” said Julie Chamagne, executive director of the Halifax Refugee Clinic. “Then they appear at the next hearing and say that the person is a flight risk because he does not have close ties. He is very, very, very frustrating.”
Canada does not track how many asylum seekers commit non-immigration-related crimes. But less than 2 percent of people in the last fiscal year did not show up for immigration hearings, according to the Immigration and Refugee Board.
While detention is a serious measure, it is crucial to Canada’s border security strategy amid a global refugee crisis, said Christian Leuprecht, a political science professor at the Royal Military College of Canada in Kingston, Ontario.
Detention, he added, helps safeguard “Canadian sovereignty, the Canadian rule of law and the prosperity, stability and social harmony that make this country so attractive to people who come here to begin with.”
Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and others have pressed the Trudeau government to pressure the border agency to reduce detentions. But the agency operates largely independently of the government and has no independent civilian oversight body.
Following pressure from human rights groups, Canada’s 10 provinces have said this year that they will not renew contracts that allow the federal government to use their prisons for immigration detention.
The border services agency said it was filling the gap by expanding the three detention centers it now operates.
The agency, as part of the federal budget being considered in Parliament, could also receive funding to build new segregated immigration detention centers within federal prisons. Border officials said asylum seekers would generally be separated from the criminal population.
Hediyeh, a 28-year-old Iranian woman who asked to be identified only by her first name to protect her relatives back home, fled to Canada because of what she described as violent behavior by her father, a government official and religious figure, who opposed a romantic relationship.
Her father, she said, beat her with a belt and wrapped a plastic bag over her head until she passed out. Relying on smugglers and a forged Danish passport, she took a series of flights before finally arriving in Halifax.
At first, Hediyeh said she wasn’t worried.
“In my country we know that Canada is a perfect country,” he said. “You always hear a lot of good things about this, which is for sure, especially for women, that it will help you. Then I arrived and I was happy. “I was ready to explain everything.”
After a hearing in English, which he did not understand at the time, Hediyeh thought he was going to a hotel. Instead, she was sent to a Nova Scotia provincial jail.
He said he spent two days in solitary confinement.
She was then transferred to the general prison population, where violence was common. She took her clothes to the shower after seeing someone steal another prisoner’s clothes.
“It was so scary; There was a lot going on,” he said. “I realized, ‘Oh my God, I’m in a real prison.’”
Hediyeh was released after a month and her request to remain in Canada was eventually accepted.
Vjosa Isai contributed reporting from Toronto; Hamed Al Aziz of Healdsburg, California; and Miriam Jordan of the Angels.