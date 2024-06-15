For the majority of refugees in Canada, a warm hug. For the rest, jail.

His attempt to escape deportation from Germany by hiding on a westbound freighter (under the cargo cover of a new BMW) was desperate and ill-conceived. With only 1.5 liters of water and some nuts and dates, Walid Kabil did not have enough supplies, warmth or space to survive the April trip.

He feared being returned to Morocco, where he said he had been detained because of his political activism. But cold, sore and dehydrated, he sought help from the ship’s crew.

Then came the surprise. After the ship docked in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and he was handed over to Canadian border authorities to make his asylum claim, Kabil was sent to a provincial jail full of people accused of violent crimes, including murder.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has told asylum seekers social media that his country welcomes “those fleeing persecution, terror and war,” but Kabil and thousands of other asylum seekers have discovered that the welcome does not always apply to them.