For the first time since May, seriously ill children are allowed to leave Gaza

Israel and Egypt agreed to allow at least 19 sick children, most of them cancer patients, to leave Gaza for medical treatment on Thursday, Israeli and Palestinian officials said, in the first major evacuation of seriously ill Gazans since the Rafah border crossing was closed in early May.

The Israeli military said the operation had been carried out in coordination with the United States, Egypt and the international community. In total, 68 people (sick and wounded patients and their escorts) were allowed to leave, the military said.

More than 10,000 sick and injured people in Gaza need urgent care that is only available outside the enclave, according to the World Health Organization. saying This week, these include people injured in airstrikes, as well as cancer patients, children with life-threatening illnesses and elderly people needing open-heart surgery.

Even before the war, many Gazans were forced to travel abroad for life-saving treatments, such as chemotherapy, which were almost non-existent in the Gaza Strip. The enclave’s health sector has struggled for more than 15 years under a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade aimed at containing Hamas.

But Gaza’s main exit route — the Rafah crossing with Egypt — was closed after Israeli forces seized the border in May during a military offensive. Egypt closed its side of the entrance in protest, and the Gaza side was later destroyed in a fire, according to the Israeli military, apparently dashing hopes that it would reopen in the near future.

At least two Gazans who were sick and due to leave in early May have died, their relatives said.

The Rafah crossing was closed and the group of children evacuated on Thursday were taken to Israeli territory through another border point, Kerem Shalom, before being taken to Egypt. The move does not appear to immediately announce a new permanent route for the seriously ill to leave Gaza safely.