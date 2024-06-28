For an aquatic veterinarian, it’s never “just a fish”

This article is part of our Pets special section on scientists’ growing interest in our animal companions.

Many students begin veterinary school with career aspirations that date back to childhood, when they fell in love with the idea of ​​caring for dogs and cats, horses or exotic animals at the zoo. Jessie Sanders came to veterinary school with a more particular passion. “I was the only weird fish kid,” she said.

It was an interest that had surprised even her. In college, Dr. Sanders began volunteering at an aquarium, hoping to work with whales. Instead, she found herself assigned to the fishing team and falling in love with her fin.

“I love fish,” he said. “I love his build. I love the way they interact with the environment. And there is still a lot we don’t know about its inner workings.”

Today, Dr. Sanders leads Aquatic veterinary serviceswith patients including carnival goldfish, pet store bettas and prize koi worth tens of thousands of dollars. Last year, she became one of the first 10 veterinarians to receive board certification in fishery practice, a completely new accreditation.