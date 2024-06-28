For an aquatic veterinarian, it’s never “just a fish”

This article is part of our Pets special section on scientists’ growing interest in our animal companions.
Many students begin veterinary school with career aspirations that date back to childhood, when they fell in love with the idea of caring for dogs and cats, horses or exotic animals at the zoo. Jessie Sanders came to veterinary school with a more particular passion. “I was the only weird fish kid,” she said.
It was an interest that had surprised even her. In college, Dr. Sanders began volunteering at an aquarium, hoping to work with whales. Instead, she found herself assigned to the fishing team and falling in love with her fin.
“I love fish,” he said. “I love his build. I love the way they interact with the environment. And there is still a lot we don’t know about its inner workings.”
Today, Dr. Sanders leads Aquatic veterinary serviceswith patients including carnival goldfish, pet store bettas and prize koi worth tens of thousands of dollars. Last year, she became one of the first 10 veterinarians to receive board certification in fishery practice, a completely new accreditation.
Dr. Sanders spoke to The New York Times about life as a fish veterinarian. Her story was based on two conversations, and her answers have been edited and condensed.
For 10 years I’ve done nothing but keep fish as pets, and it’s been amazing and challenging. I like the challenge of putting everything into an underwater environment. And the amount of personalities you get in fish – they have so many little quirks. Some of them are super calm and nice, and some of them are a complete terror.
We had a hospital for about three years. Unfortunately, a 24-hour gym moved in and shared the adjacent wall, and they liked to play their music all night. Fish have an organ known as the lateral line that captures vibrations; This is how they can sense predators and swim together in a school. Obviously, listening to rock music at all hours of the night is very stressful. We lost everything related to that wall during the first month they opened.
We now have a mobile practice. We serve the greater San Francisco Bay Area. I’ll drive three to eight hours a day. When I get there, it’s the same as taking your cat or dog to the vet. We’ll have a discussion: What’s been going on? Have they been eating? Is there anything in particular you want me to look into?
The most common “illness” we see in fish is actually bad water chemistry. Just like the air we breathe, the water that fish swim in is critical to their overall health. If you’re breathing nothing but pollution, you’re prone to more illnesses. So we check the water chemistry – if it’s terrible, the fish are already stressed. I don’t want to touch them because that could make things worse.
Then you have to catch the fish. I have a bunch of different nets. The cute little square aquarium nets, for the aquarium fish. I usually use one on each side of the fish and pull them down a little. On larger ponds, I use seines. They have floats on top and weights on the bottom. I have ponds that are so big that I have to use two nets and get in there with my waders. It’s one of those things that you have to practice. Nobody is good at it when they start, but I’m pretty good at it now.
After catching them, I will transfer them to the examination tub. I usually have a tub of your fish tank or pond water ready to go with some sedatives. For most of my physical examinations, I prefer the fish to be lightly anesthetized. It’s less stressful for them; Trying to hold off a wet, slippery torpedo isn’t really going to be the best thing for any of us. We just need them to be manageable. So they may be flapping a fin at me, but once they’re anesthetized, I can see their entire body very well.
Typically, we perform biopsies of the skin and gills. Skin and gill biopsy is primarily done to detect parasites that can irritate fish and make them lethargic. Gill biopsies are more important because they allow us to know how your respiratory system is working. They provide us with a great diagnostic tool without having to insert a tube down their throat.
If we need to do further diagnostics, ultrasounds or x-rays, we can do that while the fish is asleep. A client has a pond full of goldfish and there’s one that hasn’t been able to get up and swim with everyone; it’s kind of stuck at the bottom. We’re going to take x-rays.
A buoyancy disorder occurs when a fish that should be able to swim in the middle of the water column sinks to the bottom or floats to the surface. It is very important for fish with buoyancy disorders that we can assess their internal anatomy, specifically their swim bladder, a small air sac that helps them float.
It may also be related to diet. This is very common in goldfish ponds, where there are fish that float after feeding. If there is a lot of competition and limited food during feeding time, it is crazy. They’re all just eating, eating, eating; They suck in too much air.
This can be corrected by spreading the food out a bit more or giving them a diet that sinks. Many fish diets float because it gives the owners a chance to evaluate them at the surface and it is obviously much more interactive. Koi and goldfish are naturally bottom feeding fish, but we have taught them (since they are golden retrievers, they will do anything for food) to come to the surface during feeding time.
When it comes to fish surgeries, there are many different levels. I do a lot of enucleations, which are removing the eyeballs. In fish, they’re very easy; they don’t have eyelids and they don’t need to have any kind of eyeball to look normal. I did one for a little goldfish that had an abscess on its eye. The fish was completely miserable. We were able to get it out and the next day the owner said, “It’s a completely different fish. It’s eating, it’s circling.” They heal beautifully every time.
We see ovarian cancer very frequently in koi. If we detect it in time, we can perform surgery to remove it. We use a higher dose of the sedative. We have a specialized feeder in which the fish sit upright. They sit on a small tank that has anesthetized water. There is an aquarium pump that pumps it through a tube into the fish’s mouth, over its gills, down the side of its body, and then back into the tank.
The biggest challenge is that the public doesn’t even know that fish veterinarians exist. Even within our own profession, we are ridiculed. Fish aren’t respected as pets in general. It’s like, “Why are you wasting your time? It’s just a fish.” To a lot of people, it’s not just a fish. It’s a real, living, breathing animal that needs care and respect. Many fish are brought into homes as practice pets and get the brunt of it.