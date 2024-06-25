Fire exposes harsh working conditions faced by immigrants in South Korea

They were descendants of Koreans who moved to northeastern China, fleeing Japan’s brutal colonial rule in the early 20th century. In a twist of history, many like them have come to South Korea in recent decades in search of better-paying jobs in the homeland of their ancestors, now one of the richest countries in the world.

For more than a dozen of them, their Korean dream came to a horrible end on Monday, when a toxic inferno engulfed a lithium battery factory where they had found work. Among the 22 workers killed at the plant in Hwaseong, a city south of Seoul, were 12 women and five men from China, aged between 23 and 48, authorities said. The majority were of Korean ethnicity.

The disaster brought new attention to the stark realities faced by migrant workers here, from China and elsewhere. South Korea, with its shrinking population, has been rapidly increasing the number of workers it accepts from abroad to work at the lowest rung of its labor market. They do so-called 3-D jobs (dirty, difficult and dangerous) that locals avoid.

This type of work can be especially deadly in South Korea, which has one of the highest occupational mortality rates in the developed world. Foreign workers are almost three times According to a recent study, the probability of dying in a workplace accident is as high as that of the average South Korean.