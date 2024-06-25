Fire exposes harsh working conditions faced by immigrants in South Korea

They were descendants of Koreans who moved to northeastern China, fleeing Japan’s brutal colonial rule in the early 20th century. In a twist of history, many like them have come to South Korea in recent decades in search of better-paying jobs in the homeland of their ancestors, now one of the richest countries in the world.
For more than a dozen of them, their Korean dream came to a horrible end on Monday, when a toxic inferno engulfed a lithium battery factory where they had found work. Among the 22 workers killed at the plant in Hwaseong, a city south of Seoul, were 12 women and five men from China, aged between 23 and 48, authorities said. The majority were of Korean ethnicity.
The disaster brought new attention to the stark realities faced by migrant workers here, from China and elsewhere. South Korea, with its shrinking population, has been rapidly increasing the number of workers it accepts from abroad to work at the lowest rung of its labor market. They do so-called 3-D jobs (dirty, difficult and dangerous) that locals avoid.
This type of work can be especially deadly in South Korea, which has one of the highest occupational mortality rates in the developed world. Foreign workers are almost three times According to a recent study, the probability of dying in a workplace accident is as high as that of the average South Korean.
“These ethnic Koreans from China are a byproduct of Korea’s painful history,” said Samuel Wu, director of the Asan Migrant Workers Center near Seoul. “They come to South Korea with the hope of a better life for themselves and their children. But they often end in discrimination and employment without adequate safety protection.”
The fire in Hwaseong offers insight into the problem.
South Korea is home to major producers of lithium batteries, which power smartphones, electric vehicles and many other products. But its regulations still largely treat lithium as an environmental concern, not a potential fire hazard, leaving gaps in safety standards governing factories that handle the material, said Lee Yong-jae, a protection professor. firefighting at Kyungmin University, north of Seoul. .
The factory in Hwaseong was operated by Aricell, a small company that supplies batteries to the South Korean military and other customers. Generally speaking, small companies in the chemical and battery industries tend to have worse safety records than large ones, industry experts say.
“To have deaths in these types of fires is rare; 22 deaths is absolutely unusual,” said Emma Sutcliffe, project manager at EV FireSafe in Melbourne, Australia, which tracks battery fires.
Ms. Sutcliffe and other experts said battery production facilities are typically limited to one floor, to make it easier to evacuate in an emergency, and are separate from any other offices or buildings. In Aricell building number 3, workers packed batteries to deliver them to the second floor, where the fire occurred, just above where they were manufactured.
Like other small South Korean manufacturers, Aricell relied heavily on migrant workers to cut costs. Working on short-term temporary contracts, these workers rarely receive adequate safety training or work long enough in a single factory to become familiar with its structural features, such as emergency exits, experts said.
The walls of Building No. 3 were constructed of thin metal plates with plastic insulation (highly vulnerable to fire) between them, Lee said. The factory also kept combustible materials near a second-floor exit door, another safety failure, fire department officials said.
Once lithium batteries catch fire, they become so hot inside that it is very difficult to put them out. At Aricell, the fire started when a battery near the exit door began emitting white smoke, according to internal security camera footage cited in a fire department report. Within 37 seconds, a series of batteries began to explode with orange-white flames. A few seconds later, the ground was completely filled with thick, toxic smoke.
Almost all of the dead were found grouped near the wall opposite the exit door. That wall had no way out.
The bodies were so burned that they were assigned numbers until DNA testing and relatives who arrived from China could help establish their identities.
“The body was charred and the person’s clothes were melted to the skin,” said Lee Geon-ho, an ambulance driver, after taking one of the victims to a funeral home. “You couldn’t tell who she was.”
Park Sun-gwan, head of Aricell, apologized for the deaths on Tuesday. But he denied that his factory lacked safety measures, adding that he had trained his workers on what to do in an emergency. Police said they planned to question Mr. Park and other company officials about possible criminal charges for violating industrial safety laws.
Human rights groups have long protested working conditions at many small farms and factories in South Korea, most of which could not operate without workers from poorer countries such as Vietnam, Cambodia, Nepal, the Philippines and Bangladesh. But for many people in those countries, and among the roughly two million ethnic Koreans in China, the possibility of making much more money outweighs the dangers.
“Three days of income is equivalent to a month of work in my hometown,” said Li Fugui, 33, a Korean-Chinese carpenter from northeast China’s Heilongjiang province.
He said he planned to work in South Korea for two more years. “I’ll save some money and go back to my hometown,” she said. “It will be enough for the rest of my life.”
Because ethnic Korean Chinese, known as “dongpo” or “people of the same womb,” understand the language and culture, many managers in South Korea prefer to hire them. But not everyone welcomes them. Unions complain they are taking jobs away from South Koreans and driving down wages, and many consider them low-skilled workers who speak Korean with a thick accent.
“They are treated as second- and third-class citizens of South Korea,” said Park Chun Ung, a Christian pastor who has campaigned for the rights of migrant workers, including ethnic Koreans.
Kim Dal-sung, a Methodist pastor who also lobbies for migrant workers, partly blames the South Korean government for their dangerous working conditions.
Two years ago, the country enacted a law under which company executives who hire temporary workers can be sent to jail if a fatal accident occurs due to negligence. But until this year, the law did not apply to factories that hired fewer than 50 workers.
Government policies also give migrant workers little say in choosing or changing employers, which advocates say leaves them vulnerable to predatory bosses, discrimination and abuse. They often need the employer’s permission to change jobs.
“Under such a system, they can hardly complain about unsafe working conditions,” Mr. Kim said. “The system helps encourage workplace accidents.”
The report was contributed by Juan Yoon from Hwaseong, South Korea, Keith Bradsher from shanghai, Akira Davis River from Tokyo and Yan Zhuang from Seoul. Joy Dong and Li you contributed to the research.