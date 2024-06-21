Far beyond the US, heat and climate extremes are affecting billions

Election workers. Pilgrims. Tourists on a walk.

All have died from the scorching heat in recent weeks around the world, a heartbreaking reminder of the global dangers of extreme weather as a severe heat wave hits more than 70 million Americans this week.

Dozens of cities in Mexico broke heat records in May and June, killing more than 100 people. India has been under an extraordinarily long heat wave that killed several poll workers, and this week, in the capital, Delhi, even night temperatures it stayed in the mid-90s Fahrenheit, or mid-30s Celsius. Greece is bracing for wildfires this week, just after back-to-back heat waves killed several tourists. In Bamako, the capital of Mali, hospitals reported more than 100 excess deaths in the first four days of April, The Associated Press reported.

Between May 2023 and May 2024, It is estimated that 6.3 billion peopleor about 4 in 5 people in the world, experienced at least a month of what were considered abnormally high temperatures in their areas, according to a recent analysis by Climate Central, a nonprofit scientific organization.

The damage to human health, agriculture and the global economy is only beginning to be understood.

Extreme heat killed a It is estimated that 489,000 people annually between 2000 and 2019, according to the World Meteorological Organization, making heat the deadliest of all extreme weather events. Swiss RE, the insurance industry giant, said in a report this week that the accumulated dangers of climate change could further boost the growing market for insurance against strikes and riots. “Climate change can also lead to food and water shortages and, in turn, civil unrest and mass migrations,” the report says.