Far beyond the US, heat and climate extremes are affecting billions

Election workers. Pilgrims. Tourists on a walk.
All have died from the scorching heat in recent weeks around the world, a heartbreaking reminder of the global dangers of extreme weather as a severe heat wave hits more than 70 million Americans this week.
Dozens of cities in Mexico broke heat records in May and June, killing more than 100 people. India has been under an extraordinarily long heat wave that killed several poll workers, and this week, in the capital, Delhi, even night temperatures it stayed in the mid-90s Fahrenheit, or mid-30s Celsius. Greece is bracing for wildfires this week, just after back-to-back heat waves killed several tourists. In Bamako, the capital of Mali, hospitals reported more than 100 excess deaths in the first four days of April, The Associated Press reported.
Between May 2023 and May 2024, It is estimated that 6.3 billion peopleor about 4 in 5 people in the world, experienced at least a month of what were considered abnormally high temperatures in their areas, according to a recent analysis by Climate Central, a nonprofit scientific organization.
The damage to human health, agriculture and the global economy is only beginning to be understood.
Extreme heat killed a It is estimated that 489,000 people annually between 2000 and 2019, according to the World Meteorological Organization, making heat the deadliest of all extreme weather events. Swiss RE, the insurance industry giant, said in a report this week that the accumulated dangers of climate change could further boost the growing market for insurance against strikes and riots. “Climate change can also lead to food and water shortages and, in turn, civil unrest and mass migrations,” the report says.
As for the world’s two rival economic powers, China and the United States, they face a common danger this summer. As one-fifth of all Americans were under an extreme heat alert this week, several areas in northern China broke high temperature records. And earlier in the week, the capital, Beijing, was under a heat alert as temperatures reached 99 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius).
The two countries are also the two largest producers of planet-warming greenhouse gases. China’s current emissions are by far the highest in the world, and the United States’ cumulative emissions over the past 150 years of industrialization are the highest in the world.
Emissions like these, produced by the burning of fossil fuels, are what cause these episodes of abnormally high temperatures, scientists have repeatedly discovered. “It is no surprise that heat waves are becoming deadlier,” Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London, said in a statement Thursday.
Global temperatures in the first five months of the year have been the highest since modern record-keeping began. That puts 2024 on track to be the hottest year on record, eclipsing last year’s record.
Saudi Arabia, a petrostate that has opposed diplomatic efforts to phase out the use of fossil fuels, experienced a heartbreaking development this week. Agence France-Presse reported on Thursday that 1,000 people He had died during the haj pilgrimage to Mecca, the holy city of Saudi Arabia. In the center of Algeria, another oil-rich state, riots broke out over water in mid-June, when rising temperatures and lack of rain depleted the supply of drinking water.
Doctors around the world have increasingly pointed out the often underestimated effect of heat on health.
Many hospital systems do not have an adequate way to count illnesses or deaths caused by heat because heat can aggravate a series of other conditionssuch as kidney disease or asthma, which means that heat deaths sometimes end up attributed to other causes and appear as a pattern of excess deaths.
“A transition away from fossil fuels is the best way to prevent heat-related deaths and illnesses in the future; everything else is just a Band-Aid on a bullet wound,” said Renee Salas, an emergency physician at Washington General Hospital. Massachusetts and lead author of a special issue of The Lancet, the medical journal, on climate change and health.
Heat is not the only extreme climate danger affecting the world.
High temperatures dried out soils in northern China’s agricultural provinces, prompting emergency response measures against an expanding drought, including cloud seeding operations to bring in rain. Meanwhile, heavy rains flooded the south of the country, with landslides blocking roads and power outages affecting 100,000 homes.
In the United States, New Mexico’s weather went from fires to floods in the span of a week. About 23,000 acres have burned in southern New Mexico since two fast-moving wildfires were detected Monday. At least two people have died. Then on Wednesday came torrential rains and floods that came down the burn-affected slopes.
Last week, three days of tropical rain in Florida wreaked havoc on airports and highways.
On Thursday, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, Alberto, hit the northeastern coast of Mexico. Amid strong wind and rain, three children died, local officials said. One drowned trying to rescue a ball in a fast-flowing river. Two other people were electrocuted when a wire came into contact with a pond.
Hurricane season is This year is expected to be unusually strong., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, because the ocean is extraordinarily hot. This is also partly due to the burning of fossil fuels.
John Liu contributed reporting.