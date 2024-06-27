Executioner Shahjahan Bhuiya dies in Bangladesh

Shahjahan Bhuiya, who hanged some of Bangladesh’s most high-profile death row inmates in exchange for reductions in his own sentences for robbery and murder, and then briefly became a TikTok star after his release from prison, has died on Monday in Dhaka.

Mr. Bhuiya died in a hospital in the capital, Dhaka, the national police said on Tuesday, adding that the cause of his death was not confirmed. Abul Kashem, the owner of his house, said in an interview that he had taken Bhuiya to the hospital on Sunday after he complained of chest pains.

Last year, Mr. Bhuiya told local media that he was 74 years old. But according to Mr. Bhuiya’s national identity card, provided by Mr. Kashem, he was 66 years old at the time of his death.

Mr. Bhuiya was sentenced to 42 years in prison for robbery and murder in 1991, local media reported. But he was able to shave a decade off his sentence thanks to his good behavior and in exchange for hanging other inmates. Authorities granted him early release last year.