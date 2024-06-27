Executioner Shahjahan Bhuiya dies in Bangladesh

Shahjahan Bhuiya, who hanged some of Bangladesh’s most high-profile death row inmates in exchange for reductions in his own sentences for robbery and murder, and then briefly became a TikTok star after his release from prison, has died on Monday in Dhaka.
Mr. Bhuiya died in a hospital in the capital, Dhaka, the national police said on Tuesday, adding that the cause of his death was not confirmed. Abul Kashem, the owner of his house, said in an interview that he had taken Bhuiya to the hospital on Sunday after he complained of chest pains.
Last year, Mr. Bhuiya told local media that he was 74 years old. But according to Mr. Bhuiya’s national identity card, provided by Mr. Kashem, he was 66 years old at the time of his death.
Mr. Bhuiya was sentenced to 42 years in prison for robbery and murder in 1991, local media reported. But he was able to shave a decade off his sentence thanks to his good behavior and in exchange for hanging other inmates. Authorities granted him early release last year.
In a memoir he published after his release, “What the Life of an Executioner Was Like,” Bhuiya wrote that he had executed 60 inmates. Prison officials have said the correct number was 26.
In that book and in interviews, Bhuiya methodically recounted some of the executions. Some were men who had shaped the country’s modern history, including military officers convicted of assassinating the country’s founder and first president, Sheik Mujibur Rahman, in 1975. Another was Siddiqul Islam, leader of an Islamic militant group, who was convicted for being involved in the 2005 attacks.
He also executed two opposition leaders, Salahuddin Quader Chowdhury and Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mojaheed, who were convicted of war crimes committed during the 1971 war that resulted in Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan, according to local police.
“Don’t let anyone take my picture,” Bhuiya quoted the Islamic group’s leader, Siddiqul Islam, as saying just before he was executed.
“I haven’t done anything wrong in my life,” said another death row inmate, Ershad Shikder, a politician convicted of murder, according to Bhuiya. “Pray for me.”
After being released from prison, Bhuiya published his book and briefly became a TikTok star. Her videos often featured sexually suggestive conversations with young women.
Mohammad Shahjahan Bhuiya was born on January 1, 1958, according to his identity card.
His hometown was a village in the Narsingdi district of central Bangladesh, and he had three sisters, he wrote in his memoirs. More information about her family was not immediately available.
He enlisted in the Army but left when he was unable to complete the rigorous training program, he wrote. He later rose through the ranks of the Bangladesh Communist Party to become president of the Narsingdi district branch.
Information about his sentencing for robbery and murder was not immediately available. What is clear is that he was released 10 years earlier, in June 2023.
At a news conference after his release, Mahbubul Islam, the warder of Dhaka Central Jail, said Bhuiya’s sentence had been shortened in part because of his good behavior and the executions he had carried out. He received a two-month reduction for each execution, Islam said.
A prisoner can have his sentence reduced by up to a quarter for carrying out executions and other prison tasks, as well as for good behavior, Suvas Kumar Ghose, a senior prison official at Dhaka Central Jail, said in an interview.
All executions in Bangladesh are carried out by long-term prisoners who are selected by authorities, said Juliette Rousselot, deputy Asia director for the International Federation for Human Rights, a Paris-based advocacy group. Executioners may have their sentences reduced or receive incentives such as better prison accommodations, she said.
Bangladesh sentences hundreds of prisoners to death each year, and about 2,400 prisoners were on death row this year, according to Amnesty International, a London-based advocacy group. But in a given year it typically carries out only a handful of executions.
In addition to making TikTok videos after leaving prison, Bhuiya ran a tea stall, one of her sisters, Firoza Begum, said in an interview. She said she had little contact with her family for decades and that her other siblings had died. She had no other information about the survivors.
Mr. Bhuiya has been generally indifferent about the executions he carried out, even expressing pride in his role in the execution of politicians convicted of war crimes and military officers who assassinated the president.
Bhuiya said at a news conference after his release that he had been given the job of executioner because “he was brave.”
He said he couldn’t help but feel a little sorry every time he killed someone. But he added: “Even if I didn’t hang them, someone else would have.”
After three decades in prison, he feels like “a newborn baby from his mother’s womb,” he added. “My goal now is to live well.”