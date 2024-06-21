Euro 2024: the success of Albania and other countries generates euros for all of Europe

Edi Rama’s best friend during the 1982 World Cup summer turned out to be the only person he knew who had a color television. So every night, Rama found himself crammed in his kitchen with countless others, desperately hoping that the blurry, flickering signal would hold up.

Albania was an island back then, under the repressive and conspiratorial government of Enver Hoxha. Foreign travel was prohibited for all but a privileged few. Even communication with the outside world, particularly the West, was limited. Rama and his friends were only able to follow that World Cup through what he later called a “dark web” operated by RAI, the Italian state broadcaster.

In a recent interview with Italy’s Tuttosport, he said he still remembers that month fondly. Italy served as Albania’s avatar for the tournament; the two countries, in Rama’s opinion, are “a people divided by the sea, but united in everything else, similar to two drops of water.” When Dino Zoff, the Italian captain, finally lifted the trophy in Madrid, it also felt like a victory in Tirana. “We saw it in his hands, as if he were also in ours,” Rama said.

The win, however, was actually an advantage. More than anything, what remained with Rama from that summer, decades before he became Albania’s prime minister, was the sense that there was life outside his country. The commentators’ words, he said, “had the indescribable effect on us of not feeling alone in that black hole.”