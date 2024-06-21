Euro 2024: the success of Albania and other countries generates euros for all of Europe

Edi Rama’s best friend during the 1982 World Cup summer turned out to be the only person he knew who had a color television. So every night, Rama found himself crammed in his kitchen with countless others, desperately hoping that the blurry, flickering signal would hold up.
Albania was an island back then, under the repressive and conspiratorial government of Enver Hoxha. Foreign travel was prohibited for all but a privileged few. Even communication with the outside world, particularly the West, was limited. Rama and his friends were only able to follow that World Cup through what he later called a “dark web” operated by RAI, the Italian state broadcaster.
In a recent interview with Italy’s Tuttosport, he said he still remembers that month fondly. Italy served as Albania’s avatar for the tournament; the two countries, in Rama’s opinion, are “a people divided by the sea, but united in everything else, similar to two drops of water.” When Dino Zoff, the Italian captain, finally lifted the trophy in Madrid, it also felt like a victory in Tirana. “We saw it in his hands, as if he were also in ours,” Rama said.
The win, however, was actually an advantage. More than anything, what remained with Rama from that summer, decades before he became Albania’s prime minister, was the sense that there was life outside his country. The commentators’ words, he said, “had the indescribable effect on us of not feeling alone in that black hole.”
At the opening of an exhibition earlier this year on the life of Paolo Rossi, one of the great Italian heroes of that tournament, Rama put it even more eloquently. “For us, football was not just the ball and the game, it was the image of another world,” he said. “It was the opportunity to see a moving mirror, a forbidden dream.“
Forty years later, Rama has not forgotten that power. He has been prime minister since 2013 and has rarely missed the opportunity to use sport in general (he played basketball in his youth) and football in particular as a way to not only win votes but also define a nation.
Last year it organized a nationwide contest. find architects to design three new stadiums, in the cities of Durres, Vlorë and Korce. During a local election campaign, at least part of his platform focused on an agreement he had reached with Manchester City under which Premier League champions City would open a football school in Durres. In 2022, Tirana hosted the final of the Europa Conference League.
This is in stark contrast to much of the country’s football history. In the football sense, Albania has always lagged behind even the rest of Eastern Europe. Under Hoxha, the country’s teams frequently refused to participate in international competitions, fearing that players would defect once exposed to the West.
In the years after Hoxha’s dismissal, Albania’s clubs had so little income that match-fixing and corruption became widespread. Furthermore, there is little or no youth development in Albania: only eight members of the 26-player team that will represent the country at this year’s European Championship were born there. The rest are products of the diaspora, with roots in Greece, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain and Slough, the satellite city of London that boasts of being the setting of the original version of “The Office” and the birthplace of the Albanian. forward Armando Broja.
For Rama, of course, seeing the team take its place this summer among Europe’s elite will be proof that his work is starting to bear fruit. Albania, finally, begins to recover from the cold. And at the same time, something similar is happening in much of Eastern Europe.
While Albania is an extreme case, what it has suffered in the three decades since the fall of communism has been echoed in other parts of the former Soviet bloc. State-funded youth facilities fell into disrepair. Corruption became rampant. Team owners and player agents extracted what little money was left from the professional system. Western clubs pounced on the slightest hint of talent.
And for a long time it felt as if the decline was irreversible. Romania has not qualified for a World Cup since 1998. Serbia had not been to a European Championship since 2000. No Eastern European team has reached the semi-final of a European Championship since Russia did so in 2008. As of 2016, only one handful even managed to qualify for the tournament.
This time, however, Eastern Europe has 11 of the 24 teams in play. More importantly, the first week of the tournament has made it clear that they are not simply the lucky beneficiaries of the competition’s slightly ungainly expansion.
Georgia, the lowest-ranked team in the Euro Cup, beat Turkey in its debut match in a major tournament. Slovenia took a point against Denmark. Serbia came close to doing the same against England. Portugal needed two late and lucky goals to overcome the Czech Republic. Romania, under the Munich sun, shone in a victory over Ukraine.
And Albania, after taking the lead against Italy with the fastest goal ever seen in the Euros, earned a point against Croatia (the country that, for years, has been the exception to the Eastern European rule) and still is. in theory, a chance to qualify for the round of 16.
Admittedly, it’s a small chance: Albania will most likely have to beat Spain on Monday in Düsseldorf. Chances are also that when the semi-finals roll around, it will once again be a distinctly Western affair.
That may be almost inevitable. International football is now defined by club football. The best players, the best coaches and the best ideas migrate to the richest and most powerful leagues, allowing them to produce young players on an industrial scale.
Which other national teams will be successful is determined, in large part, by where those leagues choose to invest their money, time and resources. The best players tend to be found where Europe’s top teams tend to look. That favors countries like Portugal, Belgium and the Netherlands (all analyzed exhaustively, with a huge amount of data produced on each and every young player) over places like Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic, which are a little less family, just a little more. distant.
The playing field may be weighted enough against Eastern Europe to prevent the balance from really changing; It may be that economic reality means that Romania can never reach another World Cup quarter-final, or that the Czechs are one golden goal away from being European champions.
However, the first week of Euro 2024 has suggested not only that the gap can be closed – even if just a little – but that doing so is in the interests of both this tournament and European football as a whole. The European Championship is best when it feels truly representative of the continent, when those emissaries from the other world of football have returned from the cold.
THEY FOOLED ME TWICE It is a much-loved convention among football commentators that, on the eve of a major tournament, we are encouraged to indulge in a little fortune teller’s costume. Everyone who is anyone, and many who aren’t, are asked to make two predictions: an overall winner and a surprise package.
The first one is pretty easy. There are a limited number of real contenders to win a tournament: a maximum of eight for the Euro and ten for the World Cup.
The second task is much more complicated. In part, this is because the field is naturally much larger. But mostly it’s because no one knows what the rules are.
How far does a surprise package have to advance for your prediction to be correct? Are you suggesting they could win it? Or reach the semi-finals? Or bravely retire in the round of 16, after having given one of the favorites a scare? Can the Dutch be a dark horse? Can Croatia? How about Italy?
The answers to these questions are entirely personal, but uncertainty over the parameters generally means that, for years, everyone has nominated one of two countries: Turkey or, at any given time, Serbia.
This time no one wanted to fall into that trap. Turkey had been anointed an outsider for Euro 2020 and quickly lost all three of its group stage matches. Serbia has never won a knockout match as an independent nation, and last qualified for the European Championship in 2000. Even football journalists cannot ignore such overwhelming evidence.
And so it was with considerable alarm that I saw Turkey beat Georgia in their first match, in a downpour in Dortmund, scoring two wonderful goals and playing an open, exciting style. The opposition, of course, was limited, but at the same time a hesitant thought crossed my mind: I think Turkey could be the dark horse of this tournament.
SHOW OF STRENGTH Much has been made of the problems with Germany’s public transport infrastructure during the first week of the tournament (more on that soon), but equally notable has been the very visible and vaguely threatening presence of squads of riot police on the streets of the city. host cities.
As a general rule, many countries consider this type of policing to be counterproductive, a way of fostering an atmosphere of unnecessary confrontation. According to academics and various law enforcement agencies, it is far better to rely on intelligence (often provided by undercover agents, strategically placed within groups of fanatics) than on intimidation.
Obviously, the German authorities have taken a different approach, canceling all licenses during the month of the tournament and ensuring that fans know they are being monitored at all times. To justify this decision, they would no doubt cite last week’s incident, in which a man was shot with an ax not far from the Hamburg fanzone. However, one gets the impression that Germany is a country very much on the edge.
WOOD AND TREES Perhaps one factor in Germany’s apparent logistical difficulty in hosting this tournament is that many of its stadiums have been built in forested areas. So for more police officers than you might expect, that means spending much of this month in or near a forest.
Hamburg and Frankfurt, in particular, have unusually bucolic settings, while Cologne could be described as forest-adjacent. The stadiums in Düsseldorf and Berlin are far enough from the centers of their respective cities to have a distinctly jungle feel. I don’t pretend to know why this is so, but my working theory is that it is an atavistic memory of Varus’s defeat in The Battle of the Teutoburg Forest.