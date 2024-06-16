Euro 2024 shooting: Hamburg police shoot man with ax

A man wielding an ax on a street full of soccer fans was shot by police Sunday in Hamburg, Germany, just hours before the city was set to host a European soccer championship match.

The man threatened police officers with “a pickaxe and an incendiary device,” a police spokesman said Sunday. The police shot the man, who was injured and was being treated, they confirmed.

The incident took place in Hamburg’s entertainment district, a section of the city known as the Reeperbahn that is lined with restaurants and bars, and in an area packed with thousands of Dutch fans who had arrived to watch the Netherlands’ match against Poland on Sunday afternoon.

According to a Hamburg police spokeswoman, the man emerged from a small restaurant with a double-bladed ax and a firebomb and threatened officers who were nearby.