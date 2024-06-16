Euro 2024 shooting: Hamburg police shoot man with ax

A man wielding an ax on a street full of soccer fans was shot by police Sunday in Hamburg, Germany, just hours before the city was set to host a European soccer championship match.
The man threatened police officers with “a pickaxe and an incendiary device,” a police spokesman said Sunday. The police shot the man, who was injured and was being treated, they confirmed.
The incident took place in Hamburg’s entertainment district, a section of the city known as the Reeperbahn that is lined with restaurants and bars, and in an area packed with thousands of Dutch fans who had arrived to watch the Netherlands’ match against Poland on Sunday afternoon.
According to a Hamburg police spokeswoman, the man emerged from a small restaurant with a double-bladed ax and a firebomb and threatened officers who were nearby.
Police first used pepper spray and fired a warning shot into the air before shooting at the attacker, according to Henning Hünerbein, a German journalist who was filming outside the restaurant.
Police said the man had been injured, but could not provide further information about his condition. After the shooting they put him in an ambulance and took him away. No fans or police were injured.
The scene of the shooting was a 10-minute walk from the city’s official fan zone, which at the time was packed with thousands of other fans. It came on the third day of the month-long tournament, which brings together the continent’s top 24 teams every four years.
The match between Poland and the Netherlands at the city’s Volksparkstadion, which has a capacity of about 57,000, was one of three matches scheduled for Sunday.
It is a developing story and will be updated.