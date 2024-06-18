Euro 2024: Georgia falls to Türkiye in exciting debut

Georgia’s path to its first match in the European football championship had been a long one, lasting more than 30 years. So when Tuesday finally came, no one wanted to miss it.

In Germany, that enthusiasm was evident among the thousands of fans who filled the streets on a rainy day in Dortmund and then flowed like a red and white river toward the stadium. In Tbilisi, thousands more braved the heat to gather in the city’s parks and squares to watch their team play Turkey. More people entered one of the capital’s main stadiums, where giant video screens had been installed.

And then there was the man on the scooter.

He got surprised the Georgia team at their German training base on Saturday, stopping after a 12-day journey that had covered more than 4,000 kilometers (about 2,500 miles). Accompanied to the field by team officials before a training session, the man spoke briefly with the players and then unzipped his large blue backpack to reveal his prized cargo: an enormous Georgia flag. covered in messages support from supporters at home.