Euro 2024: Georgia falls to Türkiye in exciting debut

Georgia’s path to its first match in the European football championship had been a long one, lasting more than 30 years. So when Tuesday finally came, no one wanted to miss it.
In Germany, that enthusiasm was evident among the thousands of fans who filled the streets on a rainy day in Dortmund and then flowed like a red and white river toward the stadium. In Tbilisi, thousands more braved the heat to gather in the city’s parks and squares to watch their team play Turkey. More people entered one of the capital’s main stadiums, where giant video screens had been installed.
And then there was the man on the scooter.
He got surprised the Georgia team at their German training base on Saturday, stopping after a 12-day journey that had covered more than 4,000 kilometers (about 2,500 miles). Accompanied to the field by team officials before a training session, the man spoke briefly with the players and then unzipped his large blue backpack to reveal his prized cargo: an enormous Georgia flag. covered in messages support from supporters at home.
“People in Georgia only talk about football and the achievements we’ve made, and this energy is crazy,” Georgia captain Guram Kashia said on the eve of the game.
Georgia is the lowest-ranked team at Euro 2024, but that reality has done little to dim their pride. In more than three decades as an independent nation, it had never before qualified for a major international tournament.
However, now that the time has come, all the positivity surrounding the team stands in stark contrast to a political crisis that has divided the country. That division came to light just days after the team qualified for the European Championship in March, when the ruling party began an effort to push through a law that has generated strong opposition. The government introduced the bill as an effort to make foreign funding of the country’s non-governmental groups and media organizations more transparent. Opponents denounced it as a stealth effort to turn Georgia into a pro-Russian state.
The unrest that followed led to some of the largest protests in the country’s history and raised what for many was a vital national question: Should Georgia, a former Soviet republic, look to Russia for its future or to Europe?
“It’s a very difficult feeling to explain,” said Andro Babuadze, 20, a student who arrived in Dortmund from Tbilisi on Tuesday morning. More than anything, he said, the event offered a stage for a small nation like Georgia to be seen. “It feels like you are being recognized because these are the elite soccer countries in the world. Europe is a very united place. And this is what we also strive for as a country.”
Some analysts and lawmakers said Georgia’s qualification for the European Championship in March – a night that sparked emotional celebrations across the country – created a convenient opportunity for the government to push the bill.
“They decided to seize the moment, thinking, if not now, when?” said Armaz Akhvlediani, an independent lawmaker in the Georgian Parliament.
The unit did not last. As the tournament approached, so did the ferocity of the protests in Tbilisi and the crackdown by government forces. It was, Babuadze said, “a little scary and heartbreaking at the same time.”
The bill won final approval in May, but the fight it started appears to be far from over. More than 60 percent of Georgians favor their country joining NATO and the European Union. according to center. For them, Georgia’s debut in a major international football tournament is the most visible proof to date that their country is part of Europe.
That exposure has also made it uncomfortable at times for players, as they haven’t been able to avoid being drawn into the fray. Some have offered full support to opponents of the government’s bill. Others have been criticized for not doing the same.
When the team’s biggest star, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, issued a neutral message statement By not supporting either side, he angered some of the opposition’s most strident activists. Other players have been more frank. One of them, forward Budu Zivzivadze, condemned the beatings of the protesters and stated in an interview with a local YouTube channel that “Russia is an enemy state not only for us, but for almost everyone.” He later asked the network to remove that section of his interview, but in May wrote on social media who opposed “anything that brings Georgia into Russia.”
On the other side of the divide are prominent figures like Kakha Kaladze, one of the best players to come from Georgia and now mayor of Tbilisi. He has defended the government and its decision to adopt the law.
However, the value of the team’s success as a political symbol is clear: protesters have taken advantage of the country’s ranking by making references to it on banners and posters displayed at demonstrations, events that also regularly include songs that would normally be heard inside stadiums. soccer. .
The intensity of the feeling has shown no signs of abating. When tickets went on sale for Georgia’s three group matches in Germany, they sold out in less than an hour. And on Tuesday, the in-person crowd in Dortmund was complemented, at least in spirit, by a huge one in Tbilisi, where fans packed a stadium equipped with six video screens. Everyone enjoyed a frenetic match from start to finish that can be considered one of the best matches of the tournament.
For Georgians, the energy brought back fond memories of the March night when the country booked its place in the European Championship. That day, inside the packed stadium, fans invaded the field, hugging the players and each other. Some knelt on the grass. Others climbed onto the goal frame and draped it in national flags as red smoke billowed from one end of the stadium to the other.
“I almost fainted from happiness,” said Georgia captain Kashia.
David Mujiri, a former national team player and now general secretary of the Georgian football federation, said in an interview this week that the night remains a blur of unbearable tension and indescribable joy. Babuadze, the fan, said he represented something else: his country’s chance to finally take its place in the spotlight alongside the nations he aspires to see as equals.
But for him, Georgia’s qualification had also united, albeit briefly, a fractured nation. “This is the closest we have been to unity in a long time,” Babuadze said. “They all had something in common that made them happy.”
It remains to be seen whether the team’s performances in Germany can restore some of that feeling and whether participating in the Euros can make Georgia feel more part of Europe.
But its first victory will have to wait: while Georgia’s opener produced the country’s first goal at the Euros, erasing an early deficit, Turkey responded with two more to crush the newcomer’s dreams of surprise.
Still, for the Georgian masses, the 3-1 defeat didn’t matter. They checked in with their team after the final whistle, cheering the players on as they trudged to say thank you for more than two hours of tireless support. For one night, what counted most was simply participating.
Myriam Grigalashvili contributed to this report from Tbilisi, Georgia.