Emperor Naruhito to visit London’s Kew Gardens, which has ties to Japan

When Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, of Japan visit Kew Gardens on Thursday as part of a state visit to Britain, the links between their island nation and the famous London landmark will be on display.

Throughout the botanical garden’s 330 acres there are constant reminders of that long-standing relationship. In a large greenhouse, bronze sculptures of bonsai trees, some nearly the height of the room, stand in homage to this Japanese horticultural art form. A short walk away is the Japanese Gate, an intricately carved cypress replica of a Kyoto temple. Nearby, carefully raked gravel forming waves and swirls surrounded by Japanese plant species evokes a traditional tea garden.

Dignitaries and heads of state from many countries regularly pass through Kew Gardens during their official visits, joining the crowds that account for approximately 2.3 million visits a year to one of London’s most popular tourist destinations. But for the emperor and empress, the site perhaps has even more significance.