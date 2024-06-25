Emperor Naruhito to visit London’s Kew Gardens, which has ties to Japan

When Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, of Japan visit Kew Gardens on Thursday as part of a state visit to Britain, the links between their island nation and the famous London landmark will be on display.
Throughout the botanical garden’s 330 acres there are constant reminders of that long-standing relationship. In a large greenhouse, bronze sculptures of bonsai trees, some nearly the height of the room, stand in homage to this Japanese horticultural art form. A short walk away is the Japanese Gate, an intricately carved cypress replica of a Kyoto temple. Nearby, carefully raked gravel forming waves and swirls surrounded by Japanese plant species evokes a traditional tea garden.
Dignitaries and heads of state from many countries regularly pass through Kew Gardens during their official visits, joining the crowds that account for approximately 2.3 million visits a year to one of London’s most popular tourist destinations. But for the emperor and empress, the site perhaps has even more significance.
“We have had a close and long-standing relationship with Japan, which can be seen through several beautiful structures in our landscape, but also in our living collections, as well as our economic art and botany collection,” said Richard Deverell, director of Royal Botanic. Gardens Kew, the organization that manages the site, remembers the gardens’ month-long festival in 2021 celebrating the relationship.
The 64-year-old emperor’s lineage dates back more than 15 centuries, making the Chrysanthemum Throne the oldest monarchy in the world. But like the British royal family, the role of Japan’s imperial family is symbolic and separate from the country’s government.
Thursday’s tour is part of a week-long visit to Britain by the couple, who have long had a personal connection to the country. They both studied at Oxford University in the 1980s: the emperor was crown prince at the time; The empress was part of a Japanese Foreign Ministry program that sends early-career diplomats abroad to study.
The links between Japan and Kew Gardens date back to the early 20th century.
Since the beginning of the 20th century, the royal and imperial families of Great Britain and Japan have had a close relationship. In 1902, the two countries signed the Anglo-Japanese Alliance, an agreement that encouraged cooperation and cultural exchange.
As British interest in their new ally grew, exhibitions of Japanese art became popular; The 1910 Japanese-British Exhibition in London attracted more than eight million visitors. according to the Japanese embassy here. Among them was Queen Mary, wife of King George V and paternal grandmother of Queen Elizabeth II, and a avid collector of Japanese art.
The links between Kew Gardens and Japan have continued for generations. The Japanese Gate, a scaled-down replica of a gate at the Nishi Hongan-ji Temple in Kyoto, made of hinoki cypress, was installed in 1911 after being displayed at the Japanese-British Exhibition in London a year earlier.
After the Japanese Gate was restored in 1996, the emperor’s sister, who at the time was Princess Sayako, formally inaugurated the copy of the temple and a new traditional landscape. (She He lost his title in 2005, when he married and became a private citizen.) At the opening, he planted a northern Japanese magnolia, which still grows in Kew Gardens.
During the visit, the Japanese art of bonsai will be presented.
The small treasures that are part of Kew Gardens impressive bonsai collection will be on display when the royal couple tour the historic Temperate House, one of the botanic garden’s Victorian-era glasshouses.
Bonsai, growing and shaping miniature trees in containers, often requires years of work by skilled artists. Among the highlights of Kew Gardens’ collection of 60 bonsai trees is a small specimen that measures just 10 centimeters in height and another that is 180 years old.
Richard Kernick, botanical horticulturist at Kew Gardens, said that while bonsai trees are often thought of as dwarf forms, they are actually trees that have been expertly pruned and shaped to prevent them from growing to their full size.
“This intricate and precise art form transforms trees into little living treasures,” he said. “A living bonsai is a never-finished work of art that usually outlives its artist. Inheriting a tree is like being a rung on a ladder: there are often many rungs behind it and, if you’re lucky, many rungs ahead.”
The greenhouse also features a series of bronze bonsai sculptures created by British artist Marc Quinn, as well as some of the rarest plants from around the world.
The emperor will meet with Masumi Yamanaka, the first residential Japanese botanical artist at Kew Gardens, who will speak about her miraculous pine paintingwhich became a symbol of hope after the devastating 2011 tsunami in Japan.
The visit to Kew is just one stop on the real tour.
The couple, who arrived in Britain on Saturday, will also spend time with the British royal family. Prince William will meet them at his hotel on Tuesday, at the start of his official visit, and King Charles III and Queen Camilla will host them at an official state banquet at Buckingham Palace on the same day.
King Charles, 75, and the emperor have a lot in common, including their sometimes niche interests and public scrutiny of their marriages and obsession with their domestic lives.
Both men are relatively new monarchs. Naruhito became emperor in 2019, when his father, Emperor Akihito, abdicated, and Charles was crowned king in 2022, after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. On Friday, the last day of his visit, Japanese royalty will visit Oxford.
The Emperor and Empress have visited several other sites, including Japan House, a cultural center in London, and the Thames River Barrier, one of the largest mobile flood barriers in the world. While the barrier may have seemed like a random stop for a royal, the emperor possibly had more interest in it than many visitors.
The title of his memoirs about his two years at Oxford is “The Thames and me,” a nod to the effect the waterway had on his time there and to his university thesis, whose topic was the history of river transportation in the 18th century.
Motoko rich contributed reporting from Tokyo.