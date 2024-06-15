Eight Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza, IDF says: Latest News

Eight Israeli soldiers were killed while riding in an armored vehicle in southern Gaza on Saturday, the Israeli military said, as the Israeli offensive on the southern city of Rafah continued to claim casualties among its troops.

The deaths occurred around 5:15 a.m. as Israeli troops operated in the northwestern part of Tel al-Sultan, a neighborhood in western Rafah, the Israeli military said. The eight soldiers, who belonged to the military engineering corps, were traveling in an armored vehicle when the explosion occurred, the army said.

Hamas, the Palestinian armed group, said in a statement that its militants had fired anti-tank missiles at Israeli military vehicles in western Rafah, killing some soldiers. It was not immediately clear whether it was an explosive device that damaged the vehicle or fire from anti-tank missiles, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman, told reporters.

The explosion damaged the vehicle but could also have ignited the ammunition inside, Israeli military officials said, adding that the explosion was severe enough to make it difficult to search for and identify the bodies.

Israel has fought for more than eight months in Gaza following the Hamas-led attack on October 7, which killed about 1,200 people in Israel – mostly civilians – and took about 250 more hostage. More than 36,000 people have died in Gaza since the start of the war, according to Palestinian health officials, who do not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Hamas has waged a tenacious guerrilla war, resisting Israel’s efforts to decisively defeat the organization, overthrow its leaders and bring back many of those kidnapped during the Oct. 7 surprise attack. According to the Israeli military, the campaign has killed between 13,000 and 14,000 militants in Gaza. Israeli officials have not provided evidence for the calculation.

More than 300 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the Israeli ground invasion of Gaza began in late October. In late January, about 20 Israeli soldiers were killed as they prepared to demolish buildings inside Gaza, near the border with Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel publicly mourned the deaths of the soldiers and called for Israel to remain committed to the military objectives of destroying Hamas, bringing home the hostages and “ensuring that Gaza can no longer threaten Israel.”

“There is no substitute for victory,” Netanyahu said, adding: “Let no one distract you from the simple and clear fact: we must remain dedicated to the goals of war, despite the high and agonizing price.”

Netanyahu has been criticized by sections of the Israeli public, the families of hostages held in Gaza and former security officials. Some maintain that only an agreement with Hamas will allow the return of the remaining 120 live and dead captives; others have argued that his inability to articulate a clear postwar alternative to Hamas has left the country trapped in a pattern of containment in Gaza.

Israeli forces rescued four hostages in a rescue operation in central Gaza last weekend that also left dozens of Gazans dead, according to local health officials. Admiral Hagari applauded the mission but added: “We must be honest: we cannot bring everyone home this way.”

Israeli forces have moved closer to Rafah in recent weeks, scouring the border area with Egypt in an effort to destroy tunnels they say Hamas has used to smuggle weapons into the Gaza Strip. They have also carried out raids in the city itself. The United Nations estimates that more than a million Palestinians have fled Rafah.

In the northern town of Beit Jann, populated by Israeli Arabs who profess the Druze faith, residents mourned Waseem Mahmoud, one of the fallen soldiers. The Druze occupy an unusual middle ground in Israel: Arab practitioners of a minority religion who generally serve in Israel’s military and security forces.

City residents had planned to celebrate Eid al-Adha, a holiday shared by both Muslims and Druze. But all public festivities were canceled in light of the news, said Nazih Dabour, the city’s mayor.

“We can’t bury our children and celebrate it on the same day,” said Dabour, who called the family to offer condolences on Saturday. “It’s a great tragedy for us.”