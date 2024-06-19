Ecuador affected by national blackout

Ecuador was plunged into a national blackout on Wednesday afternoon, the country’s public works minister said, blaming the emergency on a failure in a key transmission line.

The minister, Roberto Luque, said in a statement in X that it had received a report from the national electricity operator, CENACE, about “a failure in the transmission line that caused a cascade disconnection, so there is no energy service nationwide.”

He said authorities were working to resolve the outage “as quickly as possible.”

The South American country of 18 million inhabitants has been fighting an energy crisis for several years. Poor infrastructure, lack of maintenance and reliance on imported energy have contributed to rolling blackouts, though none as widespread as this one.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, most Ecuadorians lost power.

Most of the country’s energy comes from neighboring Colombia, a country that has struggled to generate enough energy for its own domestic consumption.