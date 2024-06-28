Dutch Olympic organizers defend participation of athlete convicted of rape

The Dutch Volleyball Association and Dutch Olympic organisers are standing by their decision to send a man convicted of rape to the Paris Olympics this summer to represent the Netherlands in beach volleyball.

In 2014, the man, Steven van de Velde, now 29, traveled to England, where he raped a 12-year-old girl he had met on Facebook. A British court sentenced him to four years in prison in 2016. After a year, he was transferred to the Netherlands, where his sentence was adjusted according to Dutch law. In total, van de Velde spent just over a year in prison.

He subsequently received professional counselling, the volleyball association said.

The Dutch Olympic Committee and the Dutch Volleyball Association have allowed Van de Velde to compete on the advice of experts who they say consider the likelihood of a reoffending to be very low, according to the association’s website. Van de Velde resumed her beach volleyball career in 2017.

While the international media covered their Olympic participation with a sense of outrage, the story did not gain much traction in the Netherlands. The Dutch media heavily reported on the international media and how they covered the case.