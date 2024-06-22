Drag takes off in the Philippines, a bastion of Christianity

Before donning the bright neon yellow jumpsuit with tassels, putting on the yellow wig, lip-syncing and dancing on stage under colorful spotlights, Paul Hidacan performed his pre-show routine in a busy dressing room. He took a small white Bible out of his bag, sat down and read a verse.
“I grew up in my church,” said Hidacan, 21, who attended service in crop tops, skirts and boots, and began performing in drag last year. “I know there are some who raise their eyebrows when they see me, but the pastors accept me.”
In many places in the Philippines, drag is becoming more common and popular. It’s no longer limited to comedy bars, gay pageants, and LGBTQ spaces. New clubs dedicated to drag are opening. Drag queens appear on the covers of fashion magazines and promote brand-name products such as MAC Cosmetics, Shell gasoline, Durex condoms and Samsung phones. Students at at least one public university recently held a drag competition.
The art form’s newfound visibility is largely due to changing mores around religion and gender, as well as the runaway success of the global television franchise “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
But for many artists, drag is not only a cultural phenomenon, but also a political statement that promotes social justice and gay rights and that they hope will further transform Philippine society.
The Philippines is one of the The largest Christian-majority nations in the world.. About 80 percent of its population is Roman Catholic and abortion is a crime. It is one of only two countries in the world where divorce remains illegal. Homosexuality is not illegal here, as it is in many other nations in the region, but there are few legal protections for gay Filipinos. Unions between people of the same sex are not allowed.
However, expressions of gay identity are more welcome in the Philippines than in many other Asian nations. And polls show that support for the gay minority is increasing.
“What we are seeing is a transformation of what it means to be Catholic or Christian for young people, who are looking for authenticity,” said Jayeel Cornelio, a sociologist of religion at Ateneo de Manila University. “Sometimes they find this outside of the institution or traditional practices.”
Still, the church remains influential. More than two decades after a bill that would ban discrimination against LGBTQ people was introduced, it remains stalled in the Philippine Congress. There are laws that protect the rights of other groups, such as women, children and indigenous peoples.
Hidacan grew up in a religious family and was told to “control his homosexuality.” But he defied these calls and went ahead with a character he calls Zymba Ding. The nickname is a play on words with Simba, the “Lion King” character, and the Filipino word bading, which means gay.
“Zymba is not my alter ego,” Hidacan said. “She is an extension, a revelation of what Paul can do without religious restrictions,” he added, referring to himself.
Hidacan is part of a new generation of drag performers. Like him, many of them are gay men in their teens or 20s and are known as baby queens.
Timmy Flores, 19, began performing as Abigaile four years ago when he was a student at a Catholic high school. Like many artists working during the pandemic, he livestreamed her performances on Facebook and the audience offered advice. Mr. Flores, who is gay, continued to perform despite opposition from his relatives who wanted him to undergo conversion therapy.
“Drag is not just entertainment,” he said, while fixing another performer’s long blonde wig before a show at the Rampa Drag Club in Quezon City. “The mere fact that a man dresses as a woman in public is already a form of defiance.”
Some artists, like Samantha Palambiano, are heterosexual women. “Drag is an art form and a means of self-expression,” said Palambiano, who plays Kieffy Nicole. “Drag has no gender.”
It is also a thriving business.
“There’s a really big market for drag now,” said Loui Gene Cabel, owner of the Rampa Drag Club, which opened in January. “Straight women are now the main audience.”
He added: “Before, drag performances were just intermediate acts. Now people go to the clubs to look for them.”
The growing popularity of drag has already helped change some opinions. The siblings of the gay performer who has performed as Arizona Brandy for a decade did not approve of drag. Her sister, at one point, gathered pastors to pray for her and convert her. But after Brandy reached the final round of the second season of “Drag Race Philippines” last year, her brother started supporting her.
“The Philippines is moving forward slowly,” said Brandy, whose legal name is Genesis Vijandre. “Drag is not limited by gender identity, for both the performers and the audience.”
Many in the Philippines were captivated by the performance of Marina Summers, a prominent Filipino drag queen, in the second season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World.” Crowds of people lined up outside the theater where she held a party and show in March.
“Drag queens are excellent performers,” said Imelda Del Carmen, 56, a Summers fan. “They make people happy.”
Drag performers face some risks.
Amadeus Fernando Pagento, whose drag name is Pura Luka Vega, has been arrested twice and faces criminal charges of indecency and immorality for portraying Jesus Christ and performing a version of the Lord’s Prayer in drag.
The case exposes the tension between evolving opinions and entrenched legacies, said Athena Charanne Presto, a sociology professor at the University of the Philippines.
“While younger generations with a more global orientation may drive liberalization, the influence of the church remains,” Ms. Presto said.
But, he said, “many Filipinos find a way to reconcile faith and support for diverse identities.”
In Tago, a rural town in the southern province of Surigao del Sur, 16-year-old Leord Abaro recently discovered drag through YouTube. Soon after, he started buying makeup and learning to fold his genitals.
Her first drag performance, as Macchaia Ra, occurred in February, in the middle of her small school located in the middle of a valley. She donned a waist-length wig and lip-synced to Taylor Swift’s song “Blank Space.” In an interview a few weeks later, she said: “For me it’s just the beginning.”