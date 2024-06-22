Drag takes off in the Philippines, a bastion of Christianity

Before donning the bright neon yellow jumpsuit with tassels, putting on the yellow wig, lip-syncing and dancing on stage under colorful spotlights, Paul Hidacan performed his pre-show routine in a busy dressing room. He took a small white Bible out of his bag, sat down and read a verse.

“I grew up in my church,” said Hidacan, 21, who attended service in crop tops, skirts and boots, and began performing in drag last year. “I know there are some who raise their eyebrows when they see me, but the pastors accept me.”

In many places in the Philippines, drag is becoming more common and popular. It’s no longer limited to comedy bars, gay pageants, and LGBTQ spaces. New clubs dedicated to drag are opening. Drag queens appear on the covers of fashion magazines and promote brand-name products such as MAC Cosmetics, Shell gasoline, Durex condoms and Samsung phones. Students at at least one public university recently held a drag competition.

The art form’s newfound visibility is largely due to changing mores around religion and gender, as well as the runaway success of the global television franchise “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”