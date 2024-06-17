Dozens of groups pressure FEMA to recognize extreme heat as a ‘major disaster’

The support from major labor groups like the AFL-CIO and the Service Employees International Union is part of a broader strategy by unions to create protections for the tens of millions of people working outdoors or without air conditioning during the heat waves. Unions want the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to require employers to protect workers from extreme temperatures. The White House has pressured officials at the Labor Department, which oversees OSHA, to release a draft heat regulation this summer. But major business and industry groups, such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, oppose any new requirements.

Labor groups and workers’ rights organizations hope that if the FEMA petition is accepted, there will be more pressure for employers to address heat in the workplace.

“If extreme heat and smoke from wildfires are considered major disasters, then we need to get to work,” said Christine Bolaños, communications director for the Workers Defense Project, a nonprofit organization focused on labor rights. A major disaster classification, she said, would force OSHA to make protecting workers from the heat a priority.

The move underscores growing concerns about the impact of extreme heat among lawmakers, activists and labor groups. Last June, Representative Rubén Gallego of Arizona, a Democrat, legislation introduced declare extreme heat a major disaster as classified by FEMA. The bill, which has not progressed, was co-sponsored by 11 Democrats but only one Republican.