Dozens die as intense heat grips Mecca during Hajj pilgrimage

Dozens of people have died amid scorching temperatures during the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, according to official Middle East and African media reports.
With forecasts calling for temperatures to exceed 113 degrees Fahrenheit, or 45 degrees Celsius, on Tuesday, Saudi officials notices issued to pilgrims urging them to stay hydrated, minimize outdoor activitiesand bring umbrellas to block direct sunlight.
While Saudi Arabia had reported no deaths, news from several countries whose worshipers attended the hajj suggested that the heat had proven deadly.
Sunday, Jordan official news agencyHe said 14 pilgrims had died from exposure to extreme sun and heat. On Wednesday, the agency said burial permits had been issued for 41 Jordanian pilgrims in Mecca, but did not provide details on the causes of death.
Tunisia’s Foreign Ministry said at least 35 Tunisians had died. the state agency Tunis Afrique Presse reported on Tuesday, highlighting the “sharp rise in temperatures” and “scorching sun” that had accompanied the hajj.
Three pilgrims from Senegal also died, according to a declaration from the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, without citing the cause of death. And the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs saying Consular staff in Saudi Arabia were working “round the clock” to help facilitate burials and the search for missing Egyptian pilgrims, without giving a number.
Saudi ministries did not immediately respond to questions about the death reports.
Muslims travel to Mecca from all over the world each year to perform the five-day pilgrimage, which ends on Wednesday. The hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and all Muslims who are financially and physically capable must perform the ritual at least once in their lifetime.
More than 1.8 million people made the pilgrimage this year, according to the General Statistics Authority of Saudi Arabia – with 1.6 million coming from abroad.
Many pilgrims, often older, have also suffered heat stress in recent yearswith dozens of people dying from the heat.
On Tuesday, Saudi officials called this year’s Hajj season a “success,” with state media reports that Health Minister Fahd al-Jajel expressed “particular satisfaction at the fact that there were no outbreaks or other threats to public health despite the significant number of pilgrims and the challenges posed by high temperatures.”
Authorities also cited “advanced cooling systems” and the “constant availability” of water for pilgrims to ensure a “Smooth and safe Hajj for all.”
Hwaida Saad contributed reports.