Dozens die as intense heat grips Mecca during Hajj pilgrimage

Dozens of people have died amid scorching temperatures during the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, according to official Middle East and African media reports.

With forecasts calling for temperatures to exceed 113 degrees Fahrenheit, or 45 degrees Celsius, on Tuesday, Saudi officials notices issued to pilgrims urging them to stay hydrated, minimize outdoor activitiesand bring umbrellas to block direct sunlight.

While Saudi Arabia had reported no deaths, news from several countries whose worshipers attended the hajj suggested that the heat had proven deadly.

Sunday, Jordan official news agencyHe said 14 pilgrims had died from exposure to extreme sun and heat. On Wednesday, the agency said burial permits had been issued for 41 Jordanian pilgrims in Mecca, but did not provide details on the causes of death.