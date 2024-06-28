Doris Allen, analyst who saw the Tet offensive coming, has died at 97

Doris Allen, Army intelligence analyst during the Vietnam War, whose warning about impending attacks in early 1968 by North Vietnamese and Viet Cong forces, which became known as the Tet Offensive, was ignored by senior commanders , died June 11 in Oakland, California. She was 97 years old.

His death, at a hospital, was confirmed by Amy Stork, chief of public affairs for the Army Intelligence Center of Excellence.

Specialist Allen, who enlisted in the U.S. Women’s Army Corps in 1950, volunteered to serve in Vietnam in 1967, hoping to use her intelligence training to save lives. She had been the first woman to attend the Army’s prisoner-of-war interrogation course and worked for two years as a strategic intelligence analyst for Latin American affairs at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, now Fort Liberty.

In late 1967, Allen, working from the Army Operations Center in Long Binh, South Vietnam, developed intelligence that enabled her to detect a concentration of at least 50,000 enemy troops, perhaps reinforced by Chinese soldiers, preparing to attack South Vietnamese targets. She also determined when the operation would begin: January 31, 1968.