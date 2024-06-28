Doris Allen, analyst who saw the Tet offensive coming, has died at 97

Doris Allen, Army intelligence analyst during the Vietnam War, whose warning about impending attacks in early 1968 by North Vietnamese and Viet Cong forces, which became known as the Tet Offensive, was ignored by senior commanders , died June 11 in Oakland, California. She was 97 years old.
His death, at a hospital, was confirmed by Amy Stork, chief of public affairs for the Army Intelligence Center of Excellence.
Specialist Allen, who enlisted in the U.S. Women’s Army Corps in 1950, volunteered to serve in Vietnam in 1967, hoping to use her intelligence training to save lives. She had been the first woman to attend the Army’s prisoner-of-war interrogation course and worked for two years as a strategic intelligence analyst for Latin American affairs at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, now Fort Liberty.
In late 1967, Allen, working from the Army Operations Center in Long Binh, South Vietnam, developed intelligence that enabled her to detect a concentration of at least 50,000 enemy troops, perhaps reinforced by Chinese soldiers, preparing to attack South Vietnamese targets. She also determined when the operation would begin: January 31, 1968.
In an interview for Keith Walker’s 1986 book “A Piece of My Heart: The Stories of 26 American Women Who Served in Vietnam,” Allen recalled writing a report warning that “we’d better get ready because this is what’s coming, this is going to happen, and it’s going to happen on such a day, at such and such a time.”
He said he told an intelligence officer: “We need to get this out there. It has to be told.”
But it was not to be. She pushed for someone in the chain of command to take her report seriously, but no one did. On January 30, 1968, as she predicted, the enemy surprised U.S. and South Vietnamese military leaders with the size and scope of their attacks.
American and South Vietnamese forces suffered heavy losses at first, but later managed to repel the attacks. It was a turning point in the war that further undermined American public support for it.
The Army’s refusal to take Specialist Allen’s analysis seriously made her think that they viewed her with prejudice, as a black woman who was not an officer. She was one of approximately 700 women in the corps, known as WAC, who served in intelligence positions during the Vietnam era, and only 10 percent were black.
In 1991, she told Newsday, “My credibility was nothing like that of a woman… a black woman, at that.”
In 2012, she said an Army publication: “It recently occurred to me why they didn’t believe me: They weren’t prepared for me. They didn’t know how to look beyond the WAC, the black woman in military intelligence. I can’t blame them. I don’t feel bitter.”
Lori S. Stewart, a civilian military intelligence historian at the Army Intelligence Center of Excellence, said in an email that Specialist Allen’s analysis was not the only one that went unheeded.
“Both national and theater organizations believed that an enemy offensive was likely sometime around the Tet holiday,” he wrote, but “too many conflicting reports and prejudices led the leaders to misinterpret the enemy’s intentions.” .
Regarding Specialist Allen, Ms. Stewart added: “Like many other members of the country’s intelligence personnel, she was a diligent and observant intelligence analyst who did what she was supposed to do: assess the enemy’s intentions and capabilities.”
Allen Specialist It was included in the Military Intelligence Corps Hall of Fame in 2009.
Doris Ilda Allen was born May 9, 1927 in El Paso, Texas, daughter of Richard and Stella (Davis) Allen. Her mother was a cook and her father was a barber.
Ms. Allen graduated from Tuskegee Institute (now Tuskegee University) in 1949 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education. She taught high school in Greenwood, Mississippi, and enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps the following year.
After basic training, she auditioned for the WAC band, playing trumpet. But a senior noncommissioned officer told her and two other black women that “they couldn’t have any black women in the band,” she recalled in “A Piece of My Heart.”
Over the next dozen or so years, she served in a variety of capacities: as an entertainment specialist, organizing shows for soldiers; editor of the military newspaper for the Army occupation forces in Japan during the Korean War; broadcast specialist at Camp Stoneman, California, where her commanding officer was her sister, Jewel; public information officer in Japan; and as information specialist at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey.
In the early 1960s, Specialist Allen learned French at the Defense Language Institute and completed her training at the POW interrogation course at Fort Holabird, Maryland. She completed interrogation and intelligence analyst courses at Fort Bragg.
After requesting to go to South Vietnam, he arrived in October 1967 for the first of his three tours of duty there.
“I had so many skills, so much education and training that I wasted in various positions around the country that I decided I wanted to make a difference in a high-activity post like Vietnam.” She told Lavender Notesa publication for LGBTQ+ older adults, in 2020.
He left no immediate survivors.
Specialist Allen’s Tet analysis was not the only warning he gave that should not be heeded. He advised a colonel not to send a convoy to Song Be in southern South Vietnam because of a possible ambush that occurred. Five flatbed trucks were blown up; three men were killed and 19 wounded.
But she was heard when she warned in early 1969 that the North Vietnamese had placed dozens of 122-millimeter rockets around the perimeter of the Long Binh operations center northeast of Saigon and were going to be used in a major attack. She wrote a memo that prompted an airstrike that destroyed the rockets.
Later that year, Specialist Allen learned that the North Vietnamese were planning to use 82-millimeter chemical bullets. He wrote a report that saved as many as 100 Marines, who in his memo had been ordered to avoid any contact with them when they fell in his area; they then blew themselves up. A grateful colonel sent a memo suggesting that whoever had written the report deserved the Legion of Merit.
Specialist Allen did not receive that decoration but he did receive a Bronze Star with two oak clusters, among many awards. He left South Vietnam in 1970 after seeing a stolen enemy document with his name on a list of targets to kill.
After serving 10 more years in the military He retired as a senior non-commissioned officer.
By then, he had earned his master’s degree in counseling from Ball State University in Indiana in 1977. After his military service, he worked with a private investigator, Bruce Haskett, whom he had met when they were working in counterintelligence. She earned a doctorate in clinical psychology from the Wright Institute in Berkeley, California, in 1986, and mentored young psychologists.
“She was incredibly astute with people and had an innate ability to size them up quickly,” Haskett said in an interview. “See was the kind of person who could walk into a pit of vipers and have everyone eating out of her hands in 15 minutes.”
Christina Brown Fisher contributed reporting.