Defendants acquitted in Panama Papers money laundering trial

In a surprising verdict in a money laundering case associated with the Panama Papers scandal, a Panamanian judge on Friday acquitted all 28 defendants, including former employees of the law firm Mossack Fonseca, the source of the leaked documents that They caused a global fury. in 2016.
The verdict came eight years after a media association published An explosive investigation in 11.5 million leaked documents from the Panama-based firm. The leak exposed the offshore banking industry, sparked international tax investigations and brought down heads of state.
Among the original 29 defendants were the closed firm’s co-founders, Jürgen Mossack, 76, and Ramón Fonseca, who died in May at age 71 while awaiting the verdict. In her 339-page ruling, Judge Baloísa Marquínez said the case against Fonseca was dismissed because of his death.
Prosecutors had alleged that Mossack Fonseca had created shell companies to hide money earned through illicit activities and that the firm failed to exercise due diligence and care in vetting its clients.
In a written statement released late Friday, Panama’s judiciary said the judge had determined that electronic evidence presented by prosecutors did not comply with chain of custody protocols and had suffered authentication issues. He also said the judge had not found enough evidence to hold the defendant responsible.
The ruling was a major breakthrough for Panama, whose reputation was damaged by the leak and which has revised its laws in recent years to strengthen efforts to combat money laundering.
“There were years and years of pointing out the innocence of our representatives,” said Guillermina McDonald, a lawyer at a firm that represented many of the accused. “We demonstrated infallibly that there was no money laundering, that those I represented did not commit any crime.”
A representative of the Prosecutor’s Office said that they are analyzing the verdict, which can be appealed.
Juan Carlos Araúz, a lawyer specializing in corporate litigation in Panama City, said the ruling reflects how prosecutors failed to prove that the firm’s founders knew that the shell companies they managed were being used for illicit activities.
“What the judge is saying is that ‘no, it was not proven that the firm knew that there was conduct aimed at that end,’” he stated.
During the live-streamed Panama Papers trial, which began on April 8 and lasted 10 days, all defendants pleaded not guilty. The defense argued that prosecutors had failed to prove the company had been handling money from illicit activities and that banks had failed to raise flags about suspicious transactions.
Keeping money in an offshore bank account is not inherently illegal. But prosecutors alleged the company ran shell companies with the aim of moving unrecorded money from German electronics company Siemens that was linked to illegal payments.
Prosecutors tried to build their case by pointing to past allegations of wrongdoing by Siemens and its employees. In 2008, Siemens agreed to pay $1.6 billion to U.S. and European authorities to settle charges that it used bribes and slush funds to win public works contracts.
Millions of dollars passed through the shell companies. Court records referenced journalistic investigations which described how Mossack Fonseca adopted a high level of secrecy to protect its clients, using abbreviations to refer to Siemens employees.
Prosecutors also accused the firm of being involved in illicit activities linked to Argentina. They claimed the firm managed companies that were used to buy properties linked to a person convicted in 2023 of a major fraud scheme in Argentina.
Judge Marquínez had merged the Panama Papers case with a separate money laundering trial that had also implicated Mossack Fonseca, and ruled on both together. The other case was related to Brazil’s Operation Lava Jato scandal, or “Lava Jato,” a bribery scheme involving state oil company Petrobras.
In the Lava Jato trial, which took place last summer, prosecutors had alleged that Mossack Fonseca had been used to open offshore companies that moved money from corruption. Judge Marquínez on Friday acquitted 31 defendants in the Lava Jato case (some defendants coincided with the Panama Papers trial).
Panama, a commercial hub, has historically been a center for the creation of shell companies because it shared little banking information with foreign countries and had lax rules — which have since been strengthened — on a law firm’s responsibility to identify the ultimate beneficiaries of funds, said Gabriel Zucman, an economist at the University of California, Berkeley.
The Panama Papers investigation began with a message from an anonymous whistleblower to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, a German newspaper, asking if it was interested in the data. The outlet decided to share the huge leak with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in Washington, which brought together a team of hundreds of reporters from more than 100 news organizations around the world.
The leaked files covered almost 215,000 offshore entities and more than 14,000 banks, law firms and intermediaries working with Mossack Fonseca. The newspaper association’s articles began publishing in April 2016. Their effects included prompting the prime ministers of Iceland and Pakistan to resign.
In 2017, Mossack and Fonseca were arrested in Panama on money laundering charges related to the Lava Jato scandal. They were released on bail after several months. Their company, which at one point had more than 600 employees, closed in 2018, insisting it had not broken the law.
In an interview shortly after the truth about the Panama Papers was revealed, Fonseca said the firm had carefully vetted its clients but was similar to a car factory in that it was “not responsible for what is done with the car” after it is sold.
More than 1.36 billion dollars has been collected by governments in fines and back taxes stemming from the 2016 investigation. Subsequent journalistic collaborations investigating massive data leaks, known as the Paradise Papers and Pandora Papers, have also revealed the workings of offshore tax havens.
Following the leak, Panama enacted a series of laws aimed at preventing money laundering by strengthening requirements for companies to know the beneficial owners of shell companies they create for their clients and establish a registry of these beneficiaries, said Carlos Barsallo, lawyer and money laundering expert.
“Companies cannot have the mentality that I am going to sell the shell company and it is not my problem who does what with it,” said Olga de Obaldía, executive director of the Foundation for the Development of Citizen Liberty, Panama chapter. Transparency International.
It’s hard to know how many people around the world have been convicted because of the Panama Papers. But Frederik Obermaier, a journalist who investigated the leak in the Süddeutsche Zeitung, said that references to the Panama Papers in TV series and pop songs showed how the research resonated deeply with the public.
“He has learned the price we all pay for tax evasion and corruption,” he said. “It’s not something abstract. “It means we don’t have enough money for hospitals and universities.”