Defendants acquitted in Panama Papers money laundering trial

In a surprising verdict in a money laundering case associated with the Panama Papers scandal, a Panamanian judge on Friday acquitted all 28 defendants, including former employees of the law firm Mossack Fonseca, the source of the leaked documents that They caused a global fury. in 2016.

The verdict came eight years after a media association published An explosive investigation in 11.5 million leaked documents from the Panama-based firm. The leak exposed the offshore banking industry, sparked international tax investigations and brought down heads of state.

Among the original 29 defendants were the closed firm’s co-founders, Jürgen Mossack, 76, and Ramón Fonseca, who died in May at age 71 while awaiting the verdict. In her 339-page ruling, Judge Baloísa Marquínez said the case against Fonseca was dismissed because of his death.