Debris from destruction adds to serious health crisis in Gaza, says UN

More than eight months of fighting between Israel and Hamas have destroyed buildings and infrastructure throughout the Gaza Strip, leaving more than 39 million tons of debris and exacerbating an already serious health crisis there, according to a preliminary environmental impact assessment of the conflict released by the United Nations on Tuesday.

In the latest in a series of reports from UN agencies clarifying the scale of the devastation in Gaza and the health dangers posed by the war there, the UN Environment Program found that millions of tonnes of rubble contained munitions unexploded, asbestos and other hazardous substances. as well as human remains.

The UN agency also found that the war had disrupted “almost all” environmental management systems and services and created new hazards, and said all water sources in Gaza have been disrupted, as have treatment facilities and wastewater disposal.

The environmental report follows a post on social media Last week, UNRWA, the lead U.N. agency for the Palestinians, said that as of early June, 330,000 tons of waste had accumulated in or near populated areas across Gaza, “posing catastrophic risks to the environment.” environment and health”. Also last week, the UN Satellite Center reported that about 65 percent of Gaza’s entire road network had been damaged since last month.

“The collapse of wastewater, sewage and solid waste management systems and facilities has had significant impacts on the environment and people,” the report says. It noted an increase in rates of acute respiratory infection, diarrhea among children under 5 years of age, scabies, lice and jaundice reported by the World Health Organization since the beginning of the conflict.