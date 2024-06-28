Debates in the UK and US differ markedly in tone and substance

Forty-eight hours before President Biden and former President Donald J. Trump faced off onstage in Atlanta on Thursday, the leaders of Britain’s two major parties, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer, faced off in Nottingham, England.

To say their debates were different is not enough to capture the Atlantic-sized gulf that separated them.

In content, tone and atmosphere, the British debate showed two politicians at their best, arguing over often heated issues, not without personal jabs, but focusing on the political nuances of taxes, immigration and healthcare. Neither Sunak, 44, nor Starmer, 61, mentioned his golf handicap.

Britain and the United States are often seen as operating under the same political climate: the conservative turn toward Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan, the swing toward youth and the center left under Bill Clinton and Tony Blair, and the populist anti-establishment backlash that fueled Brexit and Trump. But this week’s back-to-back encounters showed how sharply these democracies have diverged, at least in this election cycle.