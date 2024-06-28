Debates in the UK and US differ markedly in tone and substance

Forty-eight hours before President Biden and former President Donald J. Trump faced off onstage in Atlanta on Thursday, the leaders of Britain’s two major parties, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer, faced off in Nottingham, England.
To say their debates were different is not enough to capture the Atlantic-sized gulf that separated them.
In content, tone and atmosphere, the British debate showed two politicians at their best, arguing over often heated issues, not without personal jabs, but focusing on the political nuances of taxes, immigration and healthcare. Neither Sunak, 44, nor Starmer, 61, mentioned his golf handicap.
Britain and the United States are often seen as operating under the same political climate: the conservative turn toward Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan, the swing toward youth and the center left under Bill Clinton and Tony Blair, and the populist anti-establishment backlash that fueled Brexit and Trump. But this week’s back-to-back encounters showed how sharply these democracies have diverged, at least in this election cycle.
“These are two countries in very different places, with very different visions of their place in the world,” said Kim Darroch, who served as Britain’s ambassador to Washington during the Trump administration.
“The tone between Sunak and Starmer was that of two deeply sincere politicians,” Darroch continued. “Between Biden and Trump, it was acerbic, nasty, childish, but it was not serious.”
To some extent, that reflects the different nature of the candidates: Sunak, a former hedge fund manager, and Starmer, a former public prosecutor, are more technocratic and detail-oriented figures than Trump or Biden. Neither is known as a charismatic politician.
They also have little personal animosity between Trump, 78, and Biden, 81. The pair entered Parliament in 2015 and barely met until Sunak became prime minister in 2022.
But the different tone also reflects how British politics has moved beyond toxic divisions over Brexit. Eight years after Britons voted to leave the European Union, they have returned to more ordinary debates about taxes, spending, planning permission for housing and how to reduce waiting times in the overstretched National Health Service.
“Sunak tried early in the campaign to introduce some American-style culture war issues into the debate, but there was no appetite for doing so,” said Robert Ford, a professor of political science at the University of Manchester.
There was also a shift in Britain’s political personalities. “Who was absent from that stage? Boris Johnson,” said Professor Ford, referring to the flamboyant prime minister who led the Brexit campaign and was compared to Trump.
Johnson was ousted by the Conservative Party following a series of scandals, including social gatherings during pandemic lockdowns. His successor, Liz Truss, lasted just 44 days after her tax cut proposals sparked a backlash in financial markets.
“Our system seems to have healthier formal and informal mechanisms for getting rid of leaders,” Professor Ford said. “With Biden and Trump, there are no obvious mechanisms for getting rid of them” other than defeating them on Election Day.
When voters go to the polls in Britain on July 4, they are expected to topple Sunak’s center-right Conservative Party after 14 years in government, in favor of Starmer’s center-left Labor Party. The debate was seen as one of Sunak’s last chances to avoid a crushing defeat.
The Prime Minister delved into arguments that Labor would raise taxes and open Britain’s borders to migrants. “Don’t give up,” Sunak repeated several times to the studio audience (another difference from the debate in the United States, where there was no studio audience).
Starmer’s angry response that the prime minister was lying about taxes was the closest the two came to the jabs exchanged between Biden and Trump. He otherwise laid out in a serious way the party’s plans to build 1.5 million new homes, calling the lack of affordable housing the “tragedy of the last 10 years”.
There were many critics of the debate. Some criticised Sunak for being overly aggressive and bullying Starmer. Others said Starmer was unstable, particularly on how he would try to stem the influx of asylum seekers crossing the English Channel.
The back-and-forth over taxes seemed tedious to some. The writer Jonathan Coe compared it unfavourably to European football championship matches, which were broadcast at the same time on another channel.
“Can I bear to spend another hour watching these people kick a ball pointlessly at each other, or should I just turn around and watch the football?” Mr Coe posted on X.
Darroch noted that televised debates are a relatively recent American import into British politics; The first between prime ministerial candidates were held in 2010. Unlike in the United States, where they can change the trajectory of a campaign (as many Democrats fear Biden’s faltering performance will), debates rarely change public sentiment in Britain.
For one thing, British politicians debate each other almost every week in the House of Commons. Sunak and Starmer have clashed dozens of times during Prime Minister’s Questions, a Wednesday ritual in which the opposition leader questions the prime minister, while journalists keep score.
“If you’re both good debaters, it becomes very tedious because nobody makes any blunders,” Darroch said. “The British public expects a cricket match, not too many cheap shots. We live in a greyer political world, compared to the technicolour of American debates.”