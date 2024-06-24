Deaths during the Hajj in Saudi Arabia: what you need to know

At least 1,300 people died during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca this year. It was not clear whether the death toll was higher than usual, as each year pilgrims die from heat stress, illnesses and chronic ailments. But the toll has raised questions about whether Saudi Arabia made adequate preparations for the intense heat and the influx of unregistered pilgrims who authorities say relied on illicit tour operators to bypass the official permit process.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s Hajj.

What is hajj?

The haj, a pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, is one of the five pillars of Islam, and all physically and financially able Muslims are required to perform it at least once in their lifetime.

People spend years saving to travel to Mecca, Islam’s holiest city, to embark on the five-day pilgrimage, which takes place in the days before and during the holy period of Eid al-Adha. Pilgrims visit several holy sites, including circling the Kaaba and praying near Mount Arafat.