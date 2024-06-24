Deaths during the Hajj in Saudi Arabia: what you need to know

At least 1,300 people died during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca this year. It was not clear whether the death toll was higher than usual, as each year pilgrims die from heat stress, illnesses and chronic ailments. But the toll has raised questions about whether Saudi Arabia made adequate preparations for the intense heat and the influx of unregistered pilgrims who authorities say relied on illicit tour operators to bypass the official permit process.
Here’s what you need to know about this year’s Hajj.
What is hajj?
The haj, a pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, is one of the five pillars of Islam, and all physically and financially able Muslims are required to perform it at least once in their lifetime.
People spend years saving to travel to Mecca, Islam’s holiest city, to embark on the five-day pilgrimage, which takes place in the days before and during the holy period of Eid al-Adha. Pilgrims visit several holy sites, including circling the Kaaba and praying near Mount Arafat.
Even for the young and fit, the haj is physically challenging and many pilgrims are elderly or sick. Some believe that the hajj could be their final rite and that dying in Mecca will grant them great blessings.
How was this year for you?
More than 1.8 million Muslims participated in the haj this year, 1.6 million of them from outside Saudi Arabia. according to the General Statistics Authority of Saudi Arabia.
They encountered scorching temperatures ranging from 108 Fahrenheit to 120, according to preliminary data.
The Saudi government’s measures to reduce the effects of extreme heat have included spraying pilgrims with water and incorporating shade at some sites. The authorities also notices issued urging pilgrims to stay hydrated, minimize outdoor activitiesand bring umbrellas to block direct sunlight.
As temperatures rose, some pilgrims described seeing people fainting and bodies being passed around in the street.
What caused the deaths?
Some pilgrims succumbed to chronic illnesses or died of natural causes, according to their governments. However, in many cases it was suggested that heat was a contributing factor.
Many relatives of the dead and missing complained that authorities had not installed enough cooling stations or had water for all the pilgrims. Those amenities, implemented for people who had registered for the hajj, did not necessarily account for the large number of pilgrims descending on Mecca without permits.
Saudi Arabia’s health minister, Fahd al-Jajel, said 83 percent of the 1,301 reported deaths involved pilgrims who lacked permits.
“Rising temperatures during the haj season posed a big challenge this year,” he said in an interview on state television on Sunday. “Unfortunately, and this is painful for all of us, those who did not have Hajj permits walked long distances in the sun.”
Why were there so many unregistered pilgrims?
An official hajj package can cost more than $10,000, depending on the pilgrim’s country of origin, far beyond the means of many hoping to make the trip.
The companies were blamed for allowing pilgrims to travel to Saudi Arabia on visitor and tourist visas, rather than Hajj visas, which provide access to healthcare and holy sites. While pilgrims with permits are transported around the holy city of Mecca in air-conditioned buses and rest in air-conditioned tents, those without registration are often exposed to the elements.
An Egyptian tour operator said that due to rising rates for Hajj tour packages, as well as the devaluation of the Egyptian pound, many pilgrims opted for tourist visas, which had overstretched facilities in Mecca and holy sites. surroundings.
The man, who spoke from Mecca on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said the unregistered pilgrims did not have tents and were exposed to extreme heat. He said there were also very few buses, so many pilgrims walked more than 12 miles.
Before the hajj, Saudi authorities put up billboards and sent a flurry of text messages reminding people that it is illegal to perform the pilgrimage without a permit; Violators face fines, deportation and a ban on re-entering the kingdom.
Weeks before the hajj, visitors without permits were prohibited from entering Mecca. However, many pilgrims were able to evade the restrictions, arriving early and hiding, or paying smugglers to transport them to the city.
Will there be consequences?
Several countries that recorded large numbers of deaths have acted quickly to address the tragedy.
Tunisia’s president, who counted more than 50 pilgrims among the dead, fired the country’s minister of religious affairs on Friday. Jordan’s prosecutor, who recorded at least 99 pilgrim deaths, opened an investigation into illegal Hajj routes.
And Egyptian authorities said they would revoke the licenses of 16 companies that issued visas to pilgrims without providing adequate services.
Mahmoud Qassem, a member of Egypt’s parliament, said travel companies “left pilgrims stranded and turned off their mobile phones” so they could not hear travelers’ calls for help.
What about Saudi Arabia?
Saudi officials have repeatedly praised this year’s hajj as a success. It is unclear whether more pilgrims died than in previous years, because Saudi Arabia does not regularly report such statistics. In August 1985, more than 1,700 people died around sacred sites, mostly from heat stress, a study at the moment found.
But several social media users have accused the government of maladministration about this year’s deaths, and an opposition party founded by exiled Saudi dissidents condemned what it described as “negligence.”
This is not the first time that the Saudi government’s handling of the pilgrimage has come under scrutiny. The haj has been the scene of several catastrophes over the years, including a stampede in 2015 that killed more than 2,200 people.
In recent years, with rising temperatures, many pilgrims have also succumbed to heat stress. Islamic Relief, a London-based global aid agency, has been warning of the impact of climate change on the hajj since 2019.
“If global emissions continue in a normal scenario, temperatures in Mecca will rise to levels that the human body cannot withstand,” Shahin Ashraf, the organization’s head of global advocacy, said in an emailed statement on Friday.
Because the date of the hajj is tied to the lunar calendar, in the coming years it will gradually shift towards colder months.
What do we know about the dead?
The number of unregistered pilgrims has likely contributed to the lack of clarity around the toll. Official figures have been slow to be released, and several countries said they had consular staff searching hospitals, clinics and morgues for missing citizens.
Indonesia has so far reported the most deaths, 199, and India has reported 98. They said they could not be sure that the heat had caused all the deaths.
Neither Saudi Arabia nor Egypt, where many pilgrims come from, have published complete death tolls for their citizens. The Egyptian government said 31 pilgrims with official permits died, but they were still working with Saudi officials to count the total number.
Many people have been reported missing and Egyptian families are bracing for a high number of deaths. Egypt has established crisis centers to receive distress calls and coordinate the government’s response.
At least two Americans were among the dead: Maryland residents Isatu Wurie, 65, and Alieu Wurie, 71. Their daughter, Saida Wurie, said she had struggled to locate their bodies in Mecca. Still, she said she believes her parents were filled with joy in her final days.
“They died doing exactly what they wanted to do,” he said. “They always wanted to get to the Hajj.”
Mother Mekay contributed reports.