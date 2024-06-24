Death toll rises in Dagestan attack, officials say

At least 15 law enforcement officers and four civilians were killed in two apparently coordinated attacks by gunmen in the southern Russian republic of Dagestan, Russian investigators said on Monday.

Brandishing rifles and Molotov cocktails, the attackers attacked synagogues and Orthodox churches on Sunday night in two major cities in Dagestan, a predominantly Muslim region on the Caspian Sea.

One of the murdered civilians was the priest Nikolai Kotelnikov, in the city of Derbent. The attackers also set fire to a synagogue in the city.

For hours, the gunmen were on the loose, shooting with members of the security forces, according to statements from the region’s Ministry of the Interior. Ultimately five attackers were killed, local officials said.