Death toll rises in Dagestan attack, officials say

At least 15 law enforcement officers and four civilians were killed in two apparently coordinated attacks by gunmen in the southern Russian republic of Dagestan, Russian investigators said on Monday.
Brandishing rifles and Molotov cocktails, the attackers attacked synagogues and Orthodox churches on Sunday night in two major cities in Dagestan, a predominantly Muslim region on the Caspian Sea.
One of the murdered civilians was the priest Nikolai Kotelnikov, in the city of Derbent. The attackers also set fire to a synagogue in the city.
For hours, the gunmen were on the loose, shooting with members of the security forces, according to statements from the region’s Ministry of the Interior. Ultimately five attackers were killed, local officials said.
Russian investigators called the attack an act of terrorism, but it was not immediately clear who was responsible.
Local officials declared a three-day mourning period in Dagestan, a multi-religious and ethnically diverse region, and said victims’ families would receive special compensation.
The Kremlin spokesman said Monday that President Vladimir V. Putin was receiving regular briefings on the attack but had no intention of addressing the nation about it. The spokesman, Dmitri S. Peskov, declined to comment on the gunmen’s motives.
The attack was the latest in a series of acts of extremist violence in Russia in recent months, underscoring the country’s complex security challenges as it remains locked in a war with neighboring Ukraine.
In March, four gunmen killed 145 people at a concert hall near Moscow in an attack claimed by the Islamic State. And last October, in Dagestan, a mob, apparently seeking Jewish passengers, raided a plane arriving from Tel Aviv.
Russian officials attempted to mask intelligence failures surrounding the Moscow concert hall attack by blaming the West and Ukraine, without providing evidence. And officials’ initial statements after Sunday’s attack suggested the government could adopt a similar tactic in Dagestan.
“We understand who is behind these acts of terrorism,” Sergei Melikov, Dagestan’s top official, said in a statement. ADDRESS to its residents. He drew a comparison between the assault victims and Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine, saying they were facing the same enemy.
“We need to understand that war comes into our home,” Melikov added.
Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, in his daily news briefing on Monday appeared to draw a connection between the Dagestan violence and a separate Ukrainian attack on occupied Crimea on Sunday. However, he did not directly blame Ukraine or the West for the attack in Dagestan.
Russia’s anti-terrorism committee, the body that coordinates the fight against terrorism in the country, said in a statement that two attackers had been killed in Derbent and three more in Makhachkala. He said law enforcement officials were looking for accomplices.
Investigators did not reveal their identities and their motives were not immediately clear.
The agency also published a video showing burnt cars, weapons in pools of blood and heavily armed security service officers chasing the perpetrators inside an Orthodox church. The video could not be independently verified.
Melikov said the manhunt would continue in the republic until “all members of the extremist sleeper cells” who were “undoubtedly also prepared from abroad” were captured.
On Monday he visited the sites of the attack in Derbent. He walked the halls of the local synagogue, home to one of the oldest Jewish communities in Russia. The main hall of the synagogue was set on fire as a result of the attack, according to a video published by the regional government. That video also could not be independently verified.
Oleg Matsnev contributed to the research.