Death toll in Greece as heat waves sweep country

“Yesterday they went for a walk in the heat,” he said, “and now we can’t find them.”

Marakis, who was participating in the search, told Greek television on Saturday that the search for the two women had begun on Friday, noting that one had her cell phone turned off and the other did not have it with her.

One of the women sent a text message to the owner of the room where she was staying at 8:24 a.m. on Friday, saying: “I fell. “I don’t feel good,” Marakis said.

The body of Mr Mosley, 67, the British medical journalist, was found on June 9 on rocks next to a beach at Agia Marina, on the island of Symi, after a five-day search. His wife, Clare Bailey, had reported him missing a day after the couple arrived for a week, according to the police spokeswoman. He had been out walking through what local officials described as “rough terrain,” as temperatures on the island hovered around 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

On Friday, an 80-year-old Belgian man who was walking with a group died near the ancient site of Lato in eastern Crete, according to the police spokeswoman. Two other tourists, a French woman in her 70s and a Dutch man, also in his 70s, also died earlier this month during hikes in different parts of Crete, Dimoglidou said.

As the latest heat wave peaked on Wednesday and Thursday, authorities closed many schools in Athens and visiting hours were restricted at several ancient sites, including the Acropolis, the most popular in Greece.

The Acropolis resumed regular visiting hours on Friday as temperatures dropped slightly, but restrictions remained in place for the ancient site of Knossos in Crete, where temperatures were forecast to reach 40 degrees Celsius or 104 Fahrenheit. Sites in Crete would close from 1 to 5 p.m. if temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius, Greece’s Culture Ministry said.