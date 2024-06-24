Death sentence for Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi overturned, lawyer says

Iran’s Supreme Court has overturned the death sentence of a dissident rapper who supported nationwide protests, according to his lawyer, reversing an April decision that had sparked widespread criticism and outrage from human rights organizations and others.

Amir Raesian, the lawyer of rapper Toomaj Salehi, said in a post on X that by overturning the sentence, the court “avoided an irreparable miscarriage of justice.” He added that the court found Mr Salehi’s previously imposed prison sentence of six years and three months excessive and that the case would be returned to a lower court for review.

Salehi, 33, was one of the most prominent voices during nationwide protests against Iran’s clerical rulers two years ago following the death in police custody of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini. Ms. Amini had been arrested after the country’s morality police said she had violated Iran’s rules on wearing headscarves.

Salehi was arrested in October 2022 after releasing music criticizing the government and encouraging his followers to participate in protests sparked by Amini’s death.