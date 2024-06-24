Death sentence for Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi overturned, lawyer says

Iran’s Supreme Court has overturned the death sentence of a dissident rapper who supported nationwide protests, according to his lawyer, reversing an April decision that had sparked widespread criticism and outrage from human rights organizations and others.
Amir Raesian, the lawyer of rapper Toomaj Salehi, said in a post on X that by overturning the sentence, the court “avoided an irreparable miscarriage of justice.” He added that the court found Mr Salehi’s previously imposed prison sentence of six years and three months excessive and that the case would be returned to a lower court for review.
Salehi, 33, was one of the most prominent voices during nationwide protests against Iran’s clerical rulers two years ago following the death in police custody of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini. Ms. Amini had been arrested after the country’s morality police said she had violated Iran’s rules on wearing headscarves.
Salehi was arrested in October 2022 after releasing music criticizing the government and encouraging his followers to participate in protests sparked by Amini’s death.
The following month, Iranian authorities accused him with “spreading corruption in the land,”and in July 2023, a court convicted Mr. Salehi more than six years in prison after a closed-door trial. He was also banned from producing music or singing for two years. according to a State Department document.
Iran’s Supreme Court found problems with that ruling and Salehi was released from prison in November 2023, but he was arrested again less than two weeks later and charged with “propaganda against the state.” according to UN experts. Human rights groups have also said Salehi has been tortured in prison.
After Salehi was sentenced to death in April, writers, singers and other artists signed an open letter published by Index on Censorship, a group that advocates for free expression, calling for his release.
“We stand in solidarity with Toomaj Salehi,” the letter said. “We call for his death sentence to be immediately and unconditionally overturned and for his immediate release and dismissal of all other charges.”
The Center for Human Rights in Iran, a New York-based independent advocacy group, had called the death sentence a “new low in Iran’s crackdown on dissent.”
Iran is responsible for 74 percent of all recorded executions around the world, according to the human rights group Amnesty International, which in June called for Salehi’s sentence to be overturned. “For too long, the Iranian government has been using the death penalty to instill fear in the Iranian population and tighten its grip on power.” wrote At the time.
Helmut Brandstätter, an Austrian lawmaker who has supported Salehi, called for the rapper’s release on Sunday after reports that the death sentence had been overturned.
“I have followed his fate in horror for years. He was imprisoned and tortured simply because he showed solidarity with women in Iran,” Mr. Brandstätter. said on social mediaand adds: “He must be released.”