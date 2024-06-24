Deadly attacks in Russia’s Dagestan region: What you need to know

Two bloody attacks in Dagestan, southern Russia, on Sunday ignited fears of extremist violence on the home front, as the Kremlin pours resources and bodies into its sprawling war in Ukraine.

Gunmen massacred at least 20 people and set places of worship on fire, and a video quickly circulated on social media of men with rifles standing on a street and shooting, including at passing vehicles. Although little else is known about the attacks, they struck a chord in a region long plagued by separatist and ethnic tensions.

This is what we know:

What happened and who is responsible?

Groups of gunmen launched apparently coordinated attacks on synagogues and Orthodox churches in two cities: Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, and Derbent, which are more than 70 miles apart.

Although Russian officials called the violence acts of terrorism, they did not blame the attacks on any specific person or group. No organization has claimed responsibility and the motive is unknown.