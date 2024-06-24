Deadly attacks in Russia’s Dagestan region: What you need to know

Two bloody attacks in Dagestan, southern Russia, on Sunday ignited fears of extremist violence on the home front, as the Kremlin pours resources and bodies into its sprawling war in Ukraine.
Gunmen massacred at least 20 people and set places of worship on fire, and a video quickly circulated on social media of men with rifles standing on a street and shooting, including at passing vehicles. Although little else is known about the attacks, they struck a chord in a region long plagued by separatist and ethnic tensions.
This is what we know:
What happened and who is responsible?
Groups of gunmen launched apparently coordinated attacks on synagogues and Orthodox churches in two cities: Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan, and Derbent, which are more than 70 miles apart.
Although Russian officials called the violence acts of terrorism, they did not blame the attacks on any specific person or group. No organization has claimed responsibility and the motive is unknown.
The Russian Investigative Committee opened a terrorism investigation.
Before a deadly attack in March at a concert hall outside Moscow, U.S. intelligence agencies warned of a pending attack by an offshoot of the Islamic State, and after that attack, they quickly said the group was the responsible.
But on Monday, U.S. officials said they had not yet assessed who carried out the Dagestan shootings.
Where is Dagestan and who lives there?
Dagestan, one of more than 20 republics that are part of the Russian Federation, is located in and near the Caucasus Mountains, on the western coast of the Caspian Sea. Chechnya, another Russian republic, and Georgia lie to the west of Dagestan and Azerbaijan to the south.
The region, one of the poorest in Russia, is famous for its stunning mountain landscape. It has long been a crossroads of migration, conquest and empire, which Russia seized from Persia in a series of conflicts in the 18th and 19th centuries.
The majority Muslim population, around three million people, is ethnically and linguistically diverse, with some of its inhabitants speaking Turkish or Iranian languages in addition to Russian.
What is the recent history of that region?
Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Caucasus has been deeply unstable, torn by wars, separatist movements and extremism.
The bloodiest conflicts, which sometimes spilled over into Dagestan, were the wars in Chechnya, another Muslim-majority region, between 1994 and 2009, which claimed tens of thousands of lives.
Russia’s brutal repression of Chechen separatists radicalized some of the region’s Muslims, as did the senseless destruction inflicted on Syria by the Russian military fighting on behalf of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria’s civil war. That country.
In the mid-2010s, the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria tapped into that undercurrent of extremist sympathy and recruited heavily in the Caucasus. In June 2015, a Dagestan governorate of the Islamic Republic was coined on social media, with Russian-speaking imams threatening Russia and proclaiming the caliphate’s eventual expansion to the Caucasus. Dozens of people from the Caucasus region traveled to the Middle East to join what they saw as a holy war.
In October 2023, immediately after anti-Israel protests in Dagestan, a mob including men carrying Palestinian flags stormed a plane landing at Makhachkala airport from Tel Aviv, injuring 20 people. A subsequent analysis found that a false rumor claiming that Israeli refugees were resettling in Dagestan had been festering on local Telegram channels in the weeks leading up to the unrest.
In the 1990s, Russian-backed separatists fought Georgia, a country that had been part of the Soviet Union, sowing the seeds of a Russian invasion in 2008. And two other former Soviet republics, Azerbaijan and Armenia, have repeatedly fought through the territory.
Does Russia have a modern history of terrorist violence?
Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union there have been several major terrorist attacks in Russia, many of which have been blamed on Islamist extremists.
A series of bombings on apartment buildings in 1999, which Russia blamed on Muslims from the Caucasus, provided the foundation for the second Chechen war. Some Russian dissidents and others have claimed that the Russian government’s own agents carried out the attacks as a pretext for war.
In 2002, Chechen gunmen stormed a Moscow theater and took about 750 people hostage. More than 100 captives died when security forces stormed the theater and killed the kidnappers. Two years later, Chechen militants carried out a similar attack on a school in Beslan, in the Caucasus, taking more than 1,000 people captive. More than 300 of them died when authorities stormed the building.
People who claim allegiance to groups such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda have claimed responsibility for other deadly bombings and gun attacks over the past two decades.
By far the most serious occurred in March of this year, when four gunmen killed 145 people at the Crocus City Hall concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow. U.S. intelligence officials said the attack had been the work of the Khorasan province of the Islamic State, known as ISIS-K, which is active in Pakistan and Afghanistan, and the group claimed responsibility.
The Russian government, which had ignored American warnings that such an attack was coming, blamed Ukraine and the West but offered no supporting evidence. Four men from Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic in Central Asia, were arrested and charged.
Sunday’s attacks in Dagestan could be indicative of a trend, experts say.
“There are signs that it could expand further,” said Jerome Drevon, senior jihad and modern conflict analyst at the International Crisis Group, especially as the Kremlin’s intelligence resources are concentrated abroad.
Julian E. Barnes and Anton Troianovski contributed reports.