Deadly attack hits Gaza area where displaced people were sheltering

Secretary-General António Guterres, head of the United Nations, said Friday that “the people of the region and the people of the world cannot allow Lebanon to become another Gaza.” Credit… Yuki Iwamura/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

After months of escalating violence along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, the head of the United Nations warned Friday that “the risk of the conflict in the Middle East widening is real and must be avoided.”

Speaking to reporters in New York, the boss, Secretary-General António Guterres, said “a rash move” by Israel or Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese group attacking Israel in alliance with Hamas fighters in Gaza, could trigger a “catastrophe far beyond the border and, frankly, beyond imagination.”

World leaders have been trying for months to calm tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, trying to avoid a full-blown war. But instead of quelling the conflict, attacks and counterattacks along the border have become more intense, and rhetoric from leaders on both sides has become more bellicose in recent days, prompting Guterres to express what he called a “deep concern” that all-out war would break out.

“Many lives have already been lost, tens of thousands of people have been displaced, and homes and livelihoods have been destroyed,” Guterres said. He added that “the people of the region and the people of the world cannot allow Lebanon to become another Gaza.” Smoke rises from the southern Lebanon village of Khiam after an Israeli airstrike on Friday. Credit… Rabih Daher/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images Several rocket launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel on Friday, the Israeli military said. Credit… Atef Safadi/EPA, via Shutterstock Since Hezbollah began exchanging fire with Israeli forces following the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, more than 100 civilians in Israel and Lebanon have been killed and more than 150,000 displaced from their homes. The exchanges have also sparked wildfires on both sides of the border. The Israeli military said in statements on Friday that it had “successfully intercepted a suspected aerial target crossing from Lebanese territory” and that “several launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into several areas of northern Israel.” The military said it responded with artillery fire in southern Lebanon on Friday and airstrikes against “terrorist targets” in four areas, including Hezbollah military structures, and that “throughout the night” Israeli warplanes had “ “attacked Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure.” Israel Katz, the Israeli foreign minister, said in a social media post on Friday that “Israel cannot allow the terrorist organization Hezbollah to continue attacking its territory and its citizens, and we will soon make the necessary decisions.” He added that “the free world must unconditionally support Israel” against Iran and the militant groups it backs. “Our war is also your war,” he said. Katz’s comments were an apparent response to Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Lebanese militia, who said on Wednesday that there would be “nowhere safe from our missiles and our drones” in Israel if a full-blown war broke out. Nasrallah also threatened to drag Cyprus into the conflict if it allowed Israel to use its airports and bases in a broader regional war. Cyprus and Israel have a bilateral defense agreement and the countries have held joint exercises in the past. But President Nikos Christodoulides of Cyprus said his country was “absolutely not involved in any way” in comments posted on social networks. Nasrallah’s threat confirmed the fears of world leaders trying to contain the conflict, highlighting how quickly the fighting could escalate and spread further. President Biden, hoping to defuse the simmering conflict, sent one of his top advisers, Amos Hochstein, to Israel on Monday and Lebanon on Tuesday to press for a diplomatic solution. Farnaz Fassihi contributed reports.