Consider the Beach – The New York Times

A friend and I like to send each other photos of the cheesiest beach house signs we find, those ridiculous plaques declaring that the Margaritaville state of mind rules in this home. The signs are made of painted driftwood and say things like “Sand for me” and “It’s always five o’clock here” and “If you’re not barefoot, you’re overdressed.” These are all variations on the general theme, the summer vacation line: life is a beach. You are hereby ordered to put on a brightly colored swimsuit, drink a frozen cocktail garnished with a pineapple slice, and relax.
This is one of the problems I think people who are not on the beach have with the beach. That mandate is to be relaxed, be easy and fun, and not care about invisible insects biting you all the time. Non-beachites lament that the beach is one of the few places where you can’t get everything you want at any time (this is precisely what the beach recommends to others). Therefore, it is necessary to carry supplies for any contingency, such as if you are deploying for six months to a remote location with unpredictable weather and topography, perhaps the moon.
When I was a child, the beach was simple. I loved nothing more than sitting in the sand all day in a wet swimsuit making drip castles and letting a soft serve ice cream cone melt down my arm. But as a teenager, a combination of body shame and the desire to appear as vampiric and vitamin D-deprived as the goth musicians I idolized turned me into a person who wanted nothing to do with the sun and, therefore, nothing to do with the plastic Fun brand that the beach sold.
It wasn’t until I was an adult that I understood that there are many different ways to be at the beach and many different ways to be a beach person. The beach can be a full-day family affair, with inflatable seahorses, inexpensive bottles of SPF 75, and a cooler of soda. It can also be a solo stay on a Tuesday afternoon with just a towel, a hat and a book. The beach is a place loaded with so much preparation and expectation that we forget that it is just a place. We project all kinds of meaning onto the place but in reality it has no meaning that we don’t give it. He doesn’t insist on having a good time there. It is land and water, evidence of the functions of the earth, erosion and deposition, tides and currents.
The beach for me these days is a participatory performing art. I love watching people show off their beach personalities in the sunshine. See how they decorate themselves, the music they play at full volume, the way they defend their territory, their peculiar rituals and accessories.
I like the community aspect of it all: your music is, for better or worse, my music, because you’re my neighbor for a brief day and this is our emerging neighborhood. I like to eavesdrop on people’s conversations and watch how they discipline their children and, if they find them interesting, offer them some of my chips. I even like that moment of danger when a big breeze comes and someone’s giant, poorly anchored umbrella breaks loose and goes flying across the sand.
We’re all in this together, I think, in my foolish, sun-drunk stupor. Today we live here, not in our houses or apartments with climate control, Wi-Fi and roofs, but here, outside, exposed to the elements, the seagulls and the gaze of others. Today, we agree, life really and truly is a beach, or at least this beach, and here we are, living that life as extravagantly as we can.
📺 “Bear” (Thursday): In the previous season of this Hulu show, Carmy Berzatto and her team had just a few weeks to open a high-end restaurant. It summed up the show’s raison d’être: to represent “the curse and blessing of having a calling,” as the Times’ James Poniewozik wrote in his review of it.
“Fishes,” a flashback episode set during a stressful Christmas dinner, was the best show. It features exciting guest appearances from Jamie Lee Curtis, Bob Odenkirk, John Mulaney and Sarah Paulson, as well as heartbreaking interpersonal dynamics, complex characters and a simmering plot. It’s worth watching again before the new season arrives, or at least reading this Vulture summary.
Cherry Tomato and White Bean Salad
This five-star recipe from Lidey Heuck You know you want to make some ingredient changes and additions, and judging by your readers’ reviews, you’re here to help. Add whatever mild herbs you have, add roasted chicken or canned tuna, serve cold or at room temperature. It requires just a little assembly and is a cool dish for these hot summer days.
The hunt: They moved to Rome in search of a two-bedroom apartment with a terrace in a central neighborhood. How much would your budget of $950,000 allow? Play our game.
What you get for $1.5 million: In Prague, that lets you buy a three-bedroom loft in a renovated factory, a two-bedroom apartment in a 16th-century house, or a detached villa in a leafy residential area.
Fragrance: Photosynthesis was the inspiration behind a new fragrance developed by Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton.
Dental health: These five habits can cause a surprising amount of damage to your teeth, experts say.
Travel: Spend 36 hours in Portland, Maine.
Back pain: Walking can be a powerful remedy.
10 seconds to have a great hair day
I think of a “mom bun” as a messy loop of hair secured up and off the neck, worn on days when there are more important things than hair. It’s fast and functional, and it doesn’t look good or bad; it simply is. But after six years of parenthood, sometimes do I want my hair to look like… something. Plastic claw clips and scrunchies are back in style, but I find them clunky and too casual. My solution is this stylish and affordable little hair clip. I simply twist my hair into a low lock with one hand. With my other hand, I tap the prongs of the pin down into the dough, pushing them back and forth to get some grip. That’s all. Its steel core means it doesn’t move or give at all, so my updo is as secure as a mom bun, but much more refined. —Hannah Morrill
US Olympic Swimming Trials: Over the past week, the cavernous Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis hosted America’s best swimmers as they race for a spot on the Olympic team. The United States regularly has the best swimming team in the world and appears to be putting together another strong one this year:
-
Seven-time gold medalist Katie Ledecky is back, as is Caeleb Dressel, who won five gold medals at the Tokyo Games.
-
Two world records were broken in the trials: Gretchen Walsh in the 100-meter butterfly and Regan Smith in the 100-meter backstroke.
-
Thomas Heilman, 17, won the 200-meter butterfly; He is the youngest swimmer to make the team since 15-year-old Michael Phelps in 2000.
Tonight’s highlight may be the women’s 200m individual medley, featuring Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh, each of whom won a world championship in the event. Tonight and Sunday, 8 pm on NBC