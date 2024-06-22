Consider the Beach – The New York Times

A friend and I like to send each other photos of the cheesiest beach house signs we find, those ridiculous plaques declaring that the Margaritaville state of mind rules in this home. The signs are made of painted driftwood and say things like “Sand for me” and “It’s always five o’clock here” and “If you’re not barefoot, you’re overdressed.” These are all variations on the general theme, the summer vacation line: life is a beach. You are hereby ordered to put on a brightly colored swimsuit, drink a frozen cocktail garnished with a pineapple slice, and relax.

This is one of the problems I think people who are not on the beach have with the beach. That mandate is to be relaxed, be easy and fun, and not care about invisible insects biting you all the time. Non-beachites lament that the beach is one of the few places where you can’t get everything you want at any time (this is precisely what the beach recommends to others). Therefore, it is necessary to carry supplies for any contingency, such as if you are deploying for six months to a remote location with unpredictable weather and topography, perhaps the moon.

When I was a child, the beach was simple. I loved nothing more than sitting in the sand all day in a wet swimsuit making drip castles and letting a soft serve ice cream cone melt down my arm. But as a teenager, a combination of body shame and the desire to appear as vampiric and vitamin D-deprived as the goth musicians I idolized turned me into a person who wanted nothing to do with the sun and, therefore, nothing to do with the plastic Fun brand that the beach sold.

It wasn’t until I was an adult that I understood that there are many different ways to be at the beach and many different ways to be a beach person. The beach can be a full-day family affair, with inflatable seahorses, inexpensive bottles of SPF 75, and a cooler of soda. It can also be a solo stay on a Tuesday afternoon with just a towel, a hat and a book. The beach is a place loaded with so much preparation and expectation that we forget that it is just a place. We project all kinds of meaning onto the place but in reality it has no meaning that we don’t give it. He doesn’t insist on having a good time there. It is land and water, evidence of the functions of the earth, erosion and deposition, tides and currents.