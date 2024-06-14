Chinese activists who gave voice to #MeToo victims found guilty

A court in southern China on Friday found a prominent feminist journalist guilty of endangering national security and sentenced her to five years in prison, Beijing’s latest blow to civil society. A union activist convicted of the same charge received a sentence of three years and six months.
The activities that led to the arrest and conviction of the two, Huang Xueqin and Wang Jianbing, involved organizing debates, providing support to other activists, and receiving training abroad. The subversion charges and sentences handed down by the Guangzhou Intermediate People’s Court were confirmed by Reporters Without Borders and the Committee to Protect Journalists.
The legal action against Ms. Huang and Mr. Wang, which experts say was harsh even by China’s standards, signals the shrinking space for independent discussion of social issues.
“We are seeing an almost zero-tolerance approach toward even the mildest forms of civil society activism in China,” said Thomas Kellogg, executive director of the Georgetown Asian Law Center. “This case is an example of that.”
Ms. Huang, 35, a former freelance journalist, became a leading voice in China’s #MeToo movement and helped women report cases of sexual harassment. She subsequently traveled to Hong Kong and wrote essays about the anti-government protests there. Mr. Wang, 40, was long an activist on behalf of workers and people with disabilities. He also helped #MeToo victims speak out.
Ms. Huang and Mr. Wang were arrested in 2021 and endured an unusually long pretrial detention of two years. The trial last September lasted one day.
The verdict took nine months to arrive, even though China’s criminal procedure law stipulates a maximum wait of three months, with an additional three-month extension for exceptional cases.
Experts say the charge – “incitement to subversion of the state,” a national security crime that carries a harsher penalty than other charges typically used against activists – shows a newly aggressive effort to suppress discussion on issues such as rights of women and workers. Forums on these topics were tolerated and even encouraged more than a decade ago, said Yaqiu Wang, research director for Hong Kong, China and Taiwan at Freedom House, a Washington-based nonprofit.
“Anything the government doesn’t like is characterized as a challenge to the Communist Party and an indictment of national security,” Ms. Wang said.
Details about the case were not made public. But many legal documents related to him have been published in a GitHub website led by supporters and confirmed by China Human Rights Defenders, a coalition of human rights organizations. A spokeswoman for the Guangzhou Intermediate Court, reached by phone on Friday, declined to provide any information.
The case against the two was based on several actions, including organizing social gatherings and participating in online courses abroad on “nonviolent movements,” according to an accusation shared by their supporters. These meetings often focused on issues such as the #MeToo movement, gay rights and workers’ working conditions, friends of the accused said.
Ms Huang became a central figure in China’s #MeToo movement in early 2018, when she created an online platform for people to post their accounts of sexual harassment. She also organized surveys that revealed that sexual harassment was widespread and unpunished, both at universities and in the workplace.
The movement has since been pushed underground as state censors moved to silence online discussion and stifle public support. The party has accused feminists of aiding what it called “hostile foreign forces” and officials have warned some activists that if they spoke out they would be seen as traitors.
Mr. Wang focused on providing education and legal support to workers with occupational diseases and physical disabilities. More recently, he organized discussions where activists could share their struggles and support each other.
Since Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, the party has punished activists, lawyers, intellectuals and even tycoons who called for freedom of speech and political rights. Dozens of activists have faced lengthy preventive detention and harsh prison sentences.
But Friday’s ruling indicates a growing notion of what is dangerous to public order.
“In the past, people accused of inciting state subversion often said something about democracy or the rule of law,” said Ms. Wang of Freedom House. “With Huang Xueqin and Wang Jianbing, they were very focused on helping victims and fostering a community of marginalized people. “They weren’t talking about politics.”
Authorities detained the two at Mr. Wang’s home in Guangzhou a day before Ms. Huang planned to leave China to begin a master’s program in gender studies in Britain. The two were held without access to lawyers for 47 days before any formal notice of arrest was shared with family and friends, according to China Human Rights Defenders.
Dozens of friends of Mr. Wang and Ms. Huang were questioned after their arrest and many were forced to sign testimonies against them, according to China Human Rights Defenders.
Not long after Mr. Wang was taken away, his father made a video appealing to the authorities.
“My son is not a bad guy,” Wang Zhixue, his father, said in the video, which supporters of Mr. Wang and Ms. Huang posted online. “He has made many contributions to society through public welfare work. What damage can it cause to society?
In late 2019, Guangzhou police detained Ms. Huang on charges of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” a less serious charge that the government has used in the past to silence activists like her.
She was detained for three months. “I am Xueqin and I am back,” she wrote in a message to a friend after her release in 2020. “A second of darkness does not blind people.”