Chinese activists who gave voice to #MeToo victims found guilty

A court in southern China on Friday found a prominent feminist journalist guilty of endangering national security and sentenced her to five years in prison, Beijing’s latest blow to civil society. A union activist convicted of the same charge received a sentence of three years and six months.

The activities that led to the arrest and conviction of the two, Huang Xueqin and Wang Jianbing, involved organizing debates, providing support to other activists, and receiving training abroad. The subversion charges and sentences handed down by the Guangzhou Intermediate People’s Court were confirmed by Reporters Without Borders and the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The legal action against Ms. Huang and Mr. Wang, which experts say was harsh even by China’s standards, signals the shrinking space for independent discussion of social issues.

“We are seeing an almost zero-tolerance approach toward even the mildest forms of civil society activism in China,” said Thomas Kellogg, executive director of the Georgetown Asian Law Center. “This case is an example of that.”