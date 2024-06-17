China, Philippines exchange angry accusations after ship collision

Ships from China and the Philippines collided on Monday morning near a disputed archipelago in the South China Sea, according to statements from the two nations, the latest in a series of maritime clashes that have raised tensions in the vital waterway.
Each side blamed the other for the collision, which occurred between a Chinese ship and a Filipino supply ship near the Spratly Islands.
He chinese state media He said the Philippine ship had “ignored multiple stern warnings” and behaved “dangerous and unprofessionally,” causing the ships to collide. The Philippines said Chinese navy, coast guard and naval militia vessels had engaged in “illegal and aggressive actions,” including what it called “ramming.”
The United States Ambassador to the Philippines, MaryKay Carlson, condemned what he called “dangerous maneuvers” by China, saying they had “caused bodily injury” and damage to the Philippine ship.
The standoff again demonstrated Beijing’s growing military expansion in the South China Sea, a waterway rich in natural resources and crucial for international shipping.
China claims the sea almost in its entirety. But the Philippines, under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office two years ago, has been responding more forcefully to what he calls the Chinese invasion of its territorial waters.
An international court ruled in 2016 that the Second Thomas Shoal, which is located near the site of Monday’s sea clash, was within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. China refused to participate in the court and rejected the ruling.
The sandbar, which is less than 200 nautical miles from the Philippine coast, is home to a ruined warship, the Sierra Madre. The rusty, symbolic ship has a dual mission: to defend the Philippines’ claim to the land and try to prevent further Chinese incursions.
Over the past decade, China has stepped up its naval patrols in an effort to enforce its self-defined borders in the South China Sea. In recent months, Chinese militia ships and coast guard ships have attacked Philippine replenishment ships with water cannons, damaged radars and antennas, and repeatedly hit ship hulls.
Manila’s attempt to deter China has brought the Philippines closer to the United States, Canada and Japan, and to Vietnam, which is also embroiled in disputes with Beijing over the waters off its coast.
Last year, the United States signed an agreement with the Philippines to increase its military presence in the country to the highest level in three decades, hoping to counter China’s growing aggression.