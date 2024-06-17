China, Philippines exchange angry accusations after ship collision

Ships from China and the Philippines collided on Monday morning near a disputed archipelago in the South China Sea, according to statements from the two nations, the latest in a series of maritime clashes that have raised tensions in the vital waterway.

Each side blamed the other for the collision, which occurred between a Chinese ship and a Filipino supply ship near the Spratly Islands.

He chinese state media He said the Philippine ship had “ignored multiple stern warnings” and behaved “dangerous and unprofessionally,” causing the ships to collide. The Philippines said Chinese navy, coast guard and naval militia vessels had engaged in “illegal and aggressive actions,” including what it called “ramming.”

The United States Ambassador to the Philippines, MaryKay Carlson, condemned what he called “dangerous maneuvers” by China, saying they had “caused bodily injury” and damage to the Philippine ship.