China files corruption charges against former defense ministers

China’s leadership on Thursday accused two former defense ministers of accepting “huge” bribes and other acts of corruption that compromised military promotions and the nation’s weapons production complex.

Two announcements from the Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo, a council of 24 senior officials, laid out multiple accusations of crime and insubordination against the general. Li Shang Fudefense minister for much of the past year, and Gen. Wei Feng Heminister from 2018 to 2023. The statements suggested that more heads could roll in the expansion of the investigations.

Since last year there has been speculation that China’s leader Xi Jinping had launched investigations into corruption and military misconduct, after senior officers in the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force were abruptly replaced or disappeared. The dismissal of General Li as defense minister in October, after having disappeared from public view for months, added weight to the rumors. But only now have China’s leaders revealed the range of allegations involved in the investigations.