Capturing a ‘mosaic of shifting battle fronts’ in Sudan

Times Insider explains who we are and what we do, and offers behind-the-scenes insights into how our journalism works.

Every month since Sudan’s catastrophic civil war broke out in April 2023, the news has gotten worse: more and more people displaced, starving or killed. As chief Africa correspondent for the New York Times, based in Kenya, I have covered the conflict closely. But reporting on it from inside the country seemed impossible.

It was difficult to obtain visas to enter Sudan. Few journalists have managed to enter since the war began. But one day this spring, after a chance encounter with an old contact, I found a way in.

In April, I flew to Port Sudan, the country’s de facto wartime capital, with photographer Ivor Prickett and Jon, a Times security adviser. At the airport immigration desk, I watched anxiously as our passports (coincidentally, all Irish) were passed between three officials. Aid workers had warned us that we could be denied entry, even with visas.

“Ka-chunk.” The last official stamped our passports. We were in.

The war between the national army and its paramilitary rival had devastated Sudan, dividing Africa’s third-largest country by area into a volatile patchwork of shifting battle fronts. Still, its bureaucracy endured. We spent our first days in meetings, filling out forms and cajoling officials to issue us “the letter,” the coveted permission we needed to report freely.