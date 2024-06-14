Capturing a ‘mosaic of shifting battle fronts’ in Sudan

Times Insider explains who we are and what we do, and offers behind-the-scenes insights into how our journalism works.
Every month since Sudan’s catastrophic civil war broke out in April 2023, the news has gotten worse: more and more people displaced, starving or killed. As chief Africa correspondent for the New York Times, based in Kenya, I have covered the conflict closely. But reporting on it from inside the country seemed impossible.
It was difficult to obtain visas to enter Sudan. Few journalists have managed to enter since the war began. But one day this spring, after a chance encounter with an old contact, I found a way in.
In April, I flew to Port Sudan, the country’s de facto wartime capital, with photographer Ivor Prickett and Jon, a Times security adviser. At the airport immigration desk, I watched anxiously as our passports (coincidentally, all Irish) were passed between three officials. Aid workers had warned us that we could be denied entry, even with visas.
“Ka-chunk.” The last official stamped our passports. We were in.
The war between the national army and its paramilitary rival had devastated Sudan, dividing Africa’s third-largest country by area into a volatile patchwork of shifting battle fronts. Still, its bureaucracy endured. We spent our first days in meetings, filling out forms and cajoling officials to issue us “the letter,” the coveted permission we needed to report freely.
The wait was especially frustrating for Ivor. One afternoon, near the port, families celebrated the end of Eid al-Fitr in the beautiful light of sunset. But Ivor had to leave his camera in the car and just watch the scene unfold.
Port Sudan, once a quiet port, has been inundated with people fleeing the fighting. Rents have skyrocketed to levels worthy of London or New York, and prices can be extravagant. At the Coral Port Sudan Hotel, a dilapidated hotel that was once the best in the city, we ordered three sandwiches, soft drinks and coffees for lunch. The bill came to $90, which I paid with a block of Sudanese pounds, the country’s bankrupt currency, which I carried in a shopping bag.
A week after our arrival, armed with the proper documents to travel and report from Khartoum, the Sudanese capital, we set out 500 miles to the west, where the war had begun a year earlier. The road was bumpy and the path was interrupted by sand storms that hit without warning, sometimes forcing us to come to a complete stop. After spending a night in the town of Atbara, we turned south and followed the Nile towards Khartoum. We passed 25 checkpoints and at one point were taken to an intelligence office to be examined.
At dusk, we entered Omdurman, one of the three cities that make up the capital of Khartoum, where a thin veneer of normality was overlaid on the violence of war. In the northern part of the city, relatively untouched by the fighting, children played soccer on the side of the road and shoppers bought items in grocery stores. However, artillery boomed and plumes of black smoke rose in a battle across the river.
For the next five days we did not meet any foreigners. And there were no hotels, so when it got dark on our first night, we walked the streets looking for a room to rent. One lead fell through, then another. Our translator, Abdalrahman Altayeb, finally found us a house near his that had been abandoned a year before. The entire interior was covered in dust and fine sand.
But within minutes, a group of neighbors showed up and, in the spirit of hospitality that Sudan is famous for, helped clean a room where we would sleep.
The next morning we waited five hours until a military guard showed up so we could start working. The scale of the destruction was shocking. Ivor said it reminded him of the devastation of Mosul and Raqqa, Iraqi cities where he had photographed the war against the Islamic State in 2017 and 2018 for The Times. For me, it was a tragic turn for a once-proud city that I first visited almost 25 years ago.
Wearing a protective vest, I climbed to a viewing platform in a bombed-out hospital building and looked across the Nile at the eerie remains of central Khartoum. Across the front line, I made out the charred remains of tall office blocks where I once interviewed officials, and the deserted hulk of a hotel where I once stayed.
I could see the corner of a suspension bridge leading to Tuti Island in the middle of the Nile. Fifteen months earlier, I saw giggling couples taking selfies under the bridge. It was now controlled by fighters from the Rapid Support Forces, the paramilitary force fighting the Sudanese national army for control of the city and the country.
The inhabitants of the capital lacked everything: medicine, clean water, affordable food and security. They also needed attention. Although the Internet was spotty, people knew that Sudan’s war received little coverage and felt their plight was ignored. Some were eager to talk, regardless of their circumstances.
At Al Nau hospital, a disastrously overcrowded facility near the front line, we met a 14-year-old boy, Hassan Adam. He was shot in the stomach days before and he had just started eating again. He seemed severely malnourished, especially when he sat on the bed while his mother prepared a plate of food.
As Ivor calmly took Hassan’s photo, which was later published on the front page of the Times, along with my article, Hassan motioned for him to share the food. As Ivor said, the gesture seemed to embody the resilience and dignity of so many people we met.
One of my most difficult moments came in a malnutrition ward, where I sat with a young mother as she cradled her seven-month-old twins. Both were severely malnourished, the latest victims of a looming famine in Sudan that aid workers warn could be the worst in the region in decades.
But I am a father of young twins, as well as a reporter. And for a heartbreaking moment, looking at those children, I imagined mine in their place.