Butterflies are in decline. New research points on insecticides.

What is causing the ominous decline in insects?

While a growing body of research shows declines in many insect populations, scientists have found it difficult to unravel possible causes. Are insects suffering from habitat loss as natural areas are plowed and paved? Is climate change affecting them? What about pesticides?

The latest information comes from a study on butterflies in the Midwest, published Thursday in the journal PLOS ONE. Their results do not rule out the serious effects of climate change and habitat loss on butterflies and other insects, but indicate that agricultural insecticides had the greatest impact on the size and diversity of butterfly populations in the Midwest during the period study, from 1998 to 2014. .

Especially harmful, the researchers found, was a class of widely used insecticides called neonicotinoids that are absorbed into plant tissues.

“It’s a story about unintended consequences,” said Scott Swinton, a professor of agricultural economics at Michigan State University and one of the study’s authors. “By developing technologies that were very effective in controlling soybean aphid and other agricultural pests, non-target species that we care about, butterflies in particular, have been harmed.”