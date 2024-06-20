Butterflies are in decline. New research points on insecticides.

What is causing the ominous decline in insects?
While a growing body of research shows declines in many insect populations, scientists have found it difficult to unravel possible causes. Are insects suffering from habitat loss as natural areas are plowed and paved? Is climate change affecting them? What about pesticides?
The latest information comes from a study on butterflies in the Midwest, published Thursday in the journal PLOS ONE. Their results do not rule out the serious effects of climate change and habitat loss on butterflies and other insects, but indicate that agricultural insecticides had the greatest impact on the size and diversity of butterfly populations in the Midwest during the period study, from 1998 to 2014. .
Especially harmful, the researchers found, was a class of widely used insecticides called neonicotinoids that are absorbed into plant tissues.
“It’s a story about unintended consequences,” said Scott Swinton, a professor of agricultural economics at Michigan State University and one of the study’s authors. “By developing technologies that were very effective in controlling soybean aphid and other agricultural pests, non-target species that we care about, butterflies in particular, have been harmed.”
Europe largely banned neonicotinoids in 2018, citing risks to bees. The new findings come as wildlife officials in the United States consider whether to place monarch butterflies, which are found from coast to coast, on the endangered species list. (They have already considered such protections justified, but said they were precluded by higher priority needs.)
In addition to delighting humans and pollinating plants, butterfly species are a critical food source for other animals, particularly birds, during their life stage as caterpillars. In fact, research has linked the decline of some birds to the decline of insects.
For the new study, researchers integrated multiple data sets and used statistical analyzes to make comparisons between different potential drivers of decline in 81 counties in five states. They found that in the middle county over the 17-year study period, pesticides were associated with an 8 percent decline in butterflies compared to a scenario in which pesticide use remained unchanged over the same period. For monarchs, that comparative drop was a whopping 33 percent.
The authors note that these pesticide-related declines began in 2003, coinciding with the emergence and rapid adoption of neonicotinoid-treated corn and soybean seeds across the Midwest.
Matt Forister, an insect ecologist at the University of Nevada, Reno, who was not involved in the study, praised its authors for their “detective work” and for the number of factors they included in the analysis: six groups of pesticides, climate change . and land use changes. He said the study’s finding on neonicotinoids could be key to helping address butterfly decline.
“We often talk like, well, it’s all Anthropocene stressors, it’s all piling up, it’s all bad,” Dr. Forister said. “But when we see that something in particular is bad, as unpleasant as it seemed in the early 2000s, it’s actually a hopeful thing because it means you can make other decisions.”
Previous research by Dr. Forister found that Climate change has played a huge role in the decline of butterflies in the American West.. The authors of the new study were careful to note that they were unable to assess the recent impacts of climate change because they had to end their study period in 2014; After that year, data on neonicotinoid use was no longer available, so they could no longer make comparisons.
“The last 10 years have been the warmest on record,” said Leslie Ries, one of the authors and a professor of ecology at Georgetown University. “So what is the impact in the last 10 years? “We need to continue studying that, but it’s hard to study it in its entirety when we don’t have data on neonicotinoids.”
The Environmental Protection Agency did not respond to questions seeking comment on the study and an explanation about the status of neonicotinoids in the United States.
Climate change is not the only factor that seemed less significant in this research than it might be more generally. Another is something that occurred before the study period: the momentous shift in land use from natural ecosystems to industrial agriculture.
And in a seemingly surprising result, the study found no declines in monarch butterflies due to the use of glyphosate, a herbicide commonly sold under the brand name Roundup. Glyphosate eradicates all types of weeds, including milkweed, the only food source for monarch caterpillars, and its use is widely considered a cause of the overall decline in the monarch population. The authors do not question that consensus; rather they say that, starting in the early 2000s, the impact of glyphosate “largely disappeared as the largest decline in milkweed had already occurred.”
“That damage has already been done and still keeps monarchs at lower populations than in the past,” Dr. Ries said. “But it doesn’t explain the declines or changes over that 17-year period.”