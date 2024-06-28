Brittany was once arid terrain for the French far-right. No more.

Over so many decades, so many locals have left Gourin, in rural Brittany, for the United States that Air France gifted the town a miniature Statue of Liberty.

Residents were so proud of this binational identity that they raised funds four years ago to recast the statue in bronze. It stands prominently in Gourin’s main square, surrounded by poles with international flags.

And yet, in the recent European Parliament elections, almost a third of local voters opted for the far-right National Rally party, a French party built on intense anti-immigrant sentiment.

“This is an area that knows what it means to be an immigrant,” said Pierre-Marie Quesseveur, a member of the local Brittany TransAmerica association, who expressed surprise at the election results. “We are very open to all cultures.”