Biden adviser visits Israel as military warns of ‘broader escalation’ with Hezbollah

A White House adviser met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday as the Israeli military warned that the Lebanese militia Hezbollah risked a broader confrontation with its cross-border attacks against Israel.

The adviser, Amos Hochstein, who oversaw previous talks between Israel and Lebanon, was meeting with Israeli leaders amid growing concerns that the confrontation with Hezbollah, a powerful Lebanese militia and political faction backed by Iran, could escalate into war. total. Various Israeli media outlets reported that Mr. Hochstein was holding talks aimed at avoiding further escalation.

in a post on social media On Sunday night, the Israeli military’s chief spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said: “Hezbollah’s increasing aggression is bringing us to the brink of what could be a broader escalation, one that could have devastating consequences for Lebanon.” and the entire region.”

His comments echoed a threat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made earlier this month, days after Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets and explosive drones from Lebanon toward northern Israel.

“Anyone who thinks they can harm us and that we will respond by sitting on our hands is making a big mistake,” Netanyahu said, according to his government, while visiting soldiers and firefighters in northern Israel. “We are prepared for very intense action in the north.”

Israel’s conflict with Hezbollah is intertwined with its battle against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Israel and Hezbollah have fired back and forth in the months since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, another Iran-backed group, sparked the war in Gaza. More than 150,000 people on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border have been displaced by the fighting there.

Hezbollah attacks have gradually intensified, with the group using larger and more sophisticated weapons to strike more frequently and deeper across the border. Both sides have refrained from engaging in a full-blown war, but tensions have risen over the past week.

Last Tuesday, an Israeli strike targeted and killed Taleb Abdallah, one of Hezbollah’s top commanders, prompting the group to step up its own attacks the next day.

Two days later, the Israeli military said its warplanes had attacked “Hezbollah military structures” overnight in Lebanese border villages. Hezbollah then launched what Israeli officials called the most serious rocket and drone attack in more than eight months of hostilities, a bombardment that lasted into the night.

The United States, France and other mediators have sought for months to stop the exchanges of fire.

President Emmanuel Macron of France said Thursday that his country and the United States had agreed in principle to establish a trilateral group with Israel to “advance” a French proposal to end the violence. But Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant rejected that effort the next day, saying France had adopted “hostile policies” toward Israel.