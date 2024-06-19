Beluga whales rescued from Ukraine war zone and moved to new home in Spain

It was a big evacuation. Actually, two.
In what experts say was one of the most complex marine mammal rescues ever undertaken, the pair of beluga whales were removed from an aquarium in the battered city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, and transported to the largest aquarium. of Europe in Valencia, Spain, on Wednesday morning.
As Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, intensified, the evacuation of Plombir, a 15-year-old man, and Miranda, a 14-year-old woman, came just in time, mammal experts said. marine.
“If they had continued in Kharkiv, their chances of survival would have been very slim,” said Daniel García-Párraga, director of zoological operations at Valencia’s Oceanogràfic, who helped lead the rescue.
Belugas, whose natural habitat is the Arctic, need cold water to survive. The devastation of the power grid in Kharkiv meant the aquarium had to rely on generator power, making it difficult to keep the waters cold.
At the same time, the whales’ diet was recently cut in half due to a shortage of 132 pounds of squid, herring, mackerel and other fresh fish the pair needed daily, Dr. García-Párraga said. Ukrainian keepers were even considering using discarded fish in restaurants and markets.
And in recent weeks, bombs have exploded close enough to stir the waters of its home at the NEMO Dolphinarium. As conditions became more precarious, the Ukrainians decided that the whales needed to be evacuated.
Moving marine mammals can be risky at the best of times. Transporting sick or stressed animals increases the difficulty.
“You have to make sure that anyone who is transported is as healthy as possible,” said Michael Walsh, a veterinarian who directs the University of Florida’s marine animal rescue program but was not involved in the operation.
In emergency situations, he said, “there may not be as many options.”
Dan Ashe, director of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and former director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said it took “the world’s finest team of marine mammal experts” to accomplish what he said He was “probably the most complex experiment on marine mammals.” rescue ever carried out.”
Specialists from the Oceanogràfic in Valencia, the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta and SeaWorld helped the Ukrainians in the operation, a 36-hour journey over more than 3,000 kilometers that began on Monday night and ended shortly before dawn on Wednesday.
Kharkiv might seem an unlikely place for belugas. But more than 3,500 cetaceans (a group of animals that includes whales, dolphins and porpoises) live in captivity around the world, said Lori Marino, an expert in cetacean intelligence and captive animal welfare. “I’m not surprised to find captive cetaceans anywhere,” she said in an email.
Dr. Marino, who is also the president of the Whale Sanctuary ProjectHe said cetaceans should not be kept in captivity.
“But if they are, we have a moral duty to keep them out of harm’s way,” he said.
NEMO dolphinariums, which operate in several locations in Ukraine, have repeatedly faced accusations of animal abuse. UAnimals, an animal rights group that has evacuated thousands of animals since Russia’s invasion, issued a scathing report this year in the dolphinariums.
Olga Chevganiuk, head of the group’s international department, said dolphinariums “should be banned in Ukraine right now.”
Natalia Gozak, a wildlife rescue field officer for the International Fund for Animal Welfare working in Ukraine, said that while the rescue was welcome, the whales should never have been in Kharkiv, noting that there were signs that NEMO had illegally obtained some animals from the wild.
“They catch marine mammals and use them, train them and use them for entertainment,” he said. “That’s definitely not right.”
NEMO facility operators denied charges of cruelty.
Although some seals, dolphins and sea lions were evacuated from the facility, the Kharkiv dolphinarium remains open. Although air raid warnings can last more than 16 hours a day, it has dolphin shows.
But as the bombing of the city intensified, the challenges of caring for the belugas became too great.
Dennis Christen, senior director of animal welfare and behavior at the Georgia Aquarium, who met the whales after they crossed from Ukraine to Moldova, said in an interview that “the complexities of this evacuation were immense” and that rescuers had worked for weeks. prepare.
Christen and Dr. García-Párraga said the rescue would have been impossible if One of the world’s leading beluga whale experts had not lived in Kharkiv.
That expert, Olga Shpak, abandoned her research the day Russia invaded and moved to Kharkiv to help in the war, working with help Ukraine, a charity that helps soldiers and civilians on the front lines.
Reached by phone while driving through eastern Ukraine, Shpak said she was aware of the plight of the whales in Kharkiv when the war began, but that with Russian forces pressing against the city, evacuation was not feasible.
After the Russians were expelled from the region in the fall of 2022 and the situation stabilized, concerns about the animals faded.
As conditions worsened in recent months and evacuation plans took shape, Dr. García-Párraga reached out to Ms. Shpak. The two first met at a beluga whale conference in Valencia in 2007, but lost contact after the invasion. Once reconnected, Ms. Shpak became the central contact between Ukrainians and international experts.
Mr. Christen said they would pepper her day and night with a thousand questions and she answered them all.
The problems began with the transport boxes from Ukraine. which were not designed for belugas and were too small. The Ukrainians decided that every time they lifted a box with a whale, they would drain the water so as not to risk breaking it.
“The Ukrainian team did a great job moving the animals from Kharkiv to Odessa,” said Dr. García-Párraga.
A member of the Oceanogràfic team received the truck carrying the boxes in Odessa, where a critical inspection was carried out.
Once the truck crossed the border into Moldova, there would be no turning back. So if there was any problem with the boxes or the health of the whales, they had to detect it in Odessa. The team gave the green light and the whales were back on the road.
In Moldova, Dr. García-Párraga and Mr. Christen boarded the bus to travel to the airport. Since the Moldovan airport lacked the lifting cranes needed to move the whales, rescuers rented a dedicated cargo plane equipped with an interior crane.
Bureaucratic complications and the Italian Prime Minister’s simultaneous transit through the airport added precious hours to the trip. As time progressed, the team needed to constantly monitor the whales and keep the water in the tanks between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius.
They finally arrived in Valencia before dawn and at 6:30 am they were in their new home.
“We were very focused on the animals,” Dr. García-Párraga said. But he remained just as moved by the concern he saw from the Ukrainians who helped carry out the evacuation.
Even as they dealt with their own trauma from losing friends and loved ones, she said, they still showed deep compassion for the animals.