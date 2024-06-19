Beluga whales rescued from Ukraine war zone and moved to new home in Spain

It was a big evacuation. Actually, two.

In what experts say was one of the most complex marine mammal rescues ever undertaken, the pair of beluga whales were removed from an aquarium in the battered city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, and transported to the largest aquarium. of Europe in Valencia, Spain, on Wednesday morning.

As Russian airstrikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, intensified, the evacuation of Plombir, a 15-year-old man, and Miranda, a 14-year-old woman, came just in time, mammal experts said. marine.

“If they had continued in Kharkiv, their chances of survival would have been very slim,” said Daniel García-Párraga, director of zoological operations at Valencia’s Oceanogràfic, who helped lead the rescue.

Belugas, whose natural habitat is the Arctic, need cold water to survive. The devastation of the power grid in Kharkiv meant the aquarium had to rely on generator power, making it difficult to keep the waters cold.