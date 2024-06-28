Before LeBron and Bronny, these fathers and sons made sports history

When the Los Angeles Lakers selected 19-year-old Bronny James in the second round of the NBA draft on Thursday night, the team created an intriguing storyline. Next season he could play in the same lineup as his father, superstar LeBron James, 39.

While there have been plenty of great father-son combinations in sports history — Bobby and Barry Bonds in baseball; Peter and Kasper Schmeichel in football; Pamela, JaVale and Imani McGee in basketball — they rarely play at the same time, let alone on the same team.

But at least on a few other occasions, the stars have aligned to make it possible.

The eternal Gordie Howe and sons

Gordie Howe retired from hockey at age 43 after an illustrious career. But when his sons Mark and Marty joined the Houston Aeros of the World Hockey Association three seasons later, he couldn’t resist.

“They knew my biggest desire had always been to play professional hockey with my kids,” he said, “and when they asked me, ‘Would you be interested?’ I said, ‘Hell yeah.'”