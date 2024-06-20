Attack on Jewish girl sparks tensions over anti-Semitism in France

The alleged rape last weekend of a 12-year-old Jewish girl by boys who hurled anti-Semitic insults at her has inflamed simmering tensions in France over attitudes toward Western Europe’s largest Jewish community.
President Emmanuel Macron, a centrist whose decision to call early elections this month surprised even his closest allies, responded by denouncing the “scourge of anti-Semitism” in French schools. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal urged politicians to “reject the trivialization” of hatred of Jews, a thinly veiled attack on Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the ardently pro-Palestinian left-wing leader who on June 2 called out anti-Semitism in France. as “residual”. “
There were more than 360 anti-Semitic episodes in France in the first three months of this year, or an average of four a day, a 300 percent increase over the same period last year, the government said. In the most recent one that shocked the country, the three boys are said to have dragged the girl to an abandoned building and where she was repeatedly raped and insulted.
The three boys, ages 12 and 13, one of them previously known to the girl, are being investigated for rape, death threats and insults “aggravated by their connection to the victim’s religion,” a statement from the police said Wednesday. prosecution. Two of them have been remanded in custody, she added.
The place of Jews in French society has emerged as a prominent issue in the election because Marine Le Pen’s once anti-Semitic National Rally party, whose anti-immigrant stance is at the core of its growing popularity, has been one of the most vocal supporters. emphatic statements from Israel and French Jews since the Hamas-led terrorist attack on October 7 against Israel.
By contrast, Mélenchon’s Unbreakable France has been vehement in its denunciation of Israel’s military operation in Gaza as “genocide.”
This denunciation often seems to veer into outright anti-Semitism, as when Mélenchon accused Yaël Braun-Pivet, the Jewish president of the National Assembly, of “camping in Tel Aviv to encourage the massacre,” and described Élisabeth Borne, the former First French minister and daughter of a Holocaust survivor, for expressing “a foreign point of view.”
Mélenchon said Wednesday that he was “horrified by this rape in Courbevoie,” the northwest Paris suburb where the prosecutor said it took place.
The confrontation of an abruptly pro-Israel National Rally, whose anti-Semitic founder, Jean-Marie Le Pen, described the Holocaust as “a detail” of history, with a far left that Macron described last week as “guilty of anti-Semitism” has confronted French Jews and others with an agonizing choice.
Can they really decide to vote for Le Pen’s party, given their history of anti-Semitism and their xenophobic determination to seek a ban on the public wearing of the Muslim headscarf if elected, out of hatred for Mélenchon’s Unbreakable France?
In many electoral districts, the showdown in the second round of voting on July 7 will likely be between the two extreme parties. Many formerly centrist voters are tired of Macron and do not want to vote for him again.
Serge Klarsfeld, the renowned Nazi hunter and a prominent French Jew, said this week that he had already made up his mind if he were forced to choose between the two. “The National Rally supports the Jews, supports the State of Israel, and it is quite normal, given the activity that I have had during the last 60 years, that between an anti-Semitic party and a pro-Jewish party, I vote for the pro “A Jew” , he told LCI television in an interview.
Others did not find this “normal.” In 2022, Klarsfeld co-authored an article in the Libération newspaper titled “No to Le Pen, daughter of racism and anti-Semitism.” This is a measure of the distance traveled by the National Rally in two years, as the party is on the brink of a possible victory that could give it the premiership.
An article published on Thursday in the newspaper Le Monde by the academic Michèle Cohen-Halimi; Francis Cohen, author; and Leopold von Verschuer, film director, headlined: “Serge Klarsfeld short-circuits history to turn it upside down.” He called his “unexpected legitimization of the National Rally” a betrayal of the victims of the Nazis, whose terrible fate his investigation had brought to light.
Alain Finkielkraut, one of France’s most prominent public intellectuals and a member of the august French Academy, wrote in the weekly Le Point about his own personal “nightmare,” faced with an almost impossible choice.
He argued that France Insoumise’s campaign had been based on “hatred of Israel” and cited Aymeric Caron, a lawmaker who is a member of the New Popular Front coalition formed by left-wing parties, who suggested that Jews were inhumane.
On May 27, Caron said on the social platform He was referring to supporters of the Israeli military campaign in Gaza.
Voting for the National Rally to form a bulwark against anti-Semitism had long been unimaginable for him, Finkielkraut wrote. “I haven’t gotten to that point yet, but I may be forced to at some point if there is no other alternative. This would be a nightmare. “The current situation is heartbreaking for French Jews.”
The National Rally participated in a large demonstration against anti-Semitism in Paris in November. Macron did not do it. Neither did Mélenchon, who said in this regard that “the friends of unconditional support for the massacre have their appointment.”
The erosion of the center in French politics, represented by Macron, whose Renaissance party was defeated by the National Rally in the June 9 European Parliament elections, is well underway. It seems entirely plausible that the National Rally and the New Popular Front will emerge as the two most important forces in Parliament on July 7.
Major French Jewish organizations, which represent many of the estimated 450,000 Jews in France, have refused to embrace the abrupt pro-Jewish sentiment of Le Pen and her young protégé, Jordan Bardella.
“There are alternatives to this opposition between an anti-Semitic left and a nationalist and populist extreme right,” Yonathan Arfi, president of CRIF, an organization representing French Jews, told France Inter radio on Thursday.
“We know from Jewish history what populism can cost; We know that it has never been a bulwark against anti-Semitism, whatever the leaders of the National Rally say today,” Arfi added.
Raphaël Glucksmann, the moderate socialist who ran a successful campaign in the European Parliament elections and then joined the New Popular Front, angering many of his followers who loathe Mélenchon, said of the recent attack that “the expression of stupor, compassion and disgust are not enough.”
He added that “the explosion of anti-Semitic words, acts and violence since October 7 should be a collective wake-up call.”
The National Rally’s purge of anti-Semitism appears to be a work in progress. This week, the party had to withdraw its support for Joseph Martin, previously its candidate in a constituency in Brittany, France, after Libération revealed that he had made a statement on social media in 2018 that said: “Gas did justice to the victims of the Holocaust.”
