Attack on Jewish girl sparks tensions over anti-Semitism in France

The alleged rape last weekend of a 12-year-old Jewish girl by boys who hurled anti-Semitic insults at her has inflamed simmering tensions in France over attitudes toward Western Europe’s largest Jewish community.

President Emmanuel Macron, a centrist whose decision to call early elections this month surprised even his closest allies, responded by denouncing the “scourge of anti-Semitism” in French schools. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal urged politicians to “reject the trivialization” of hatred of Jews, a thinly veiled attack on Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the ardently pro-Palestinian left-wing leader who on June 2 called out anti-Semitism in France. as “residual”. “

There were more than 360 anti-Semitic episodes in France in the first three months of this year, or an average of four a day, a 300 percent increase over the same period last year, the government said. In the most recent one that shocked the country, the three boys are said to have dragged the girl to an abandoned building and where she was repeatedly raped and insulted.

The three boys, ages 12 and 13, one of them previously known to the girl, are being investigated for rape, death threats and insults “aggravated by their connection to the victim’s religion,” a statement from the police said Wednesday. prosecution. Two of them have been remanded in custody, she added.