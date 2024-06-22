At the gates of dawn

“Galaxy formation models will need to address the existence of such large, luminous galaxies at such an early stage in cosmic history,” said the authors, led by Stefano Carniani, a professor at the Scuola Normale Superiore University in Pisa, Italy.

The galaxy was first detected during a deep space survey with the Webb Near-Infrared Camera, one of the telescope’s most important instruments. Within a portion of the southern sky known as the Jade Origin Field, which is about a quarter the size of a full moon, scientists found 11 galaxies that appeared to date back to when the universe was less than 400 million years old, many more of those they had. I had waited.

Later studies by Dr. Carniani and his colleagues with the telescope’s infrared spectrograph revealed that the wavelength of light from JADES-GS-z14-0 had been stretched more than 15 times by the expansion of the universe (a shift to red 14 to use astronomical slang), similar to the way a siren’s pitch becomes lower as it moves away. That means light has been coming toward us for 13.5 billion years, since shortly after the universe began. (The universe is about 13.8 billion years old, according to cosmological calculations).

The galaxy’s light spreads over a diffuse region, indicating that the glow comes from stars, not the throat of a black hole. Its brightness corresponded to the production of hundreds of millions of suns, an astonishing number that formed and gathered in just 290 million years.

Starlight also contained spectral signatures of oxygen, which did not exist when the universe was born. That means that the stars in that galaxy had already gone through several of the cycles of birth, death and rebirth, which have enriched the universe with the heavy elements we need to evolve and exist.