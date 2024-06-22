At the gates of dawn

Since the James Webb Space Telescope began operating two years ago, astronomers have been using it to jump millions of years into the past, toward the moment they call the cosmic dawn, when the first stars and galaxies formed.
Last month, an international team conducting research as the JWST Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey, or JADES, said it had identified the oldest and most distant galaxy yet found: a banana-shaped blob measuring 1,600 light-years across. It was already shining with intense starlight when the universe was in its relative infancy, just 290 million years old, astronomers said.
The new galaxy, known as JADES-GS-z14-0, is part of a series of Webb discoveries, including early galaxies and black holes, that challenge conventional models of how the first stars and galaxies formed.
“This discovery demonstrates that luminous galaxies already existed 300 million years after the Big Bang and are more common than expected,” the researchers say. wrote on a paper published in an online physics archive.
“Galaxy formation models will need to address the existence of such large, luminous galaxies at such an early stage in cosmic history,” said the authors, led by Stefano Carniani, a professor at the Scuola Normale Superiore University in Pisa, Italy.
The galaxy was first detected during a deep space survey with the Webb Near-Infrared Camera, one of the telescope’s most important instruments. Within a portion of the southern sky known as the Jade Origin Field, which is about a quarter the size of a full moon, scientists found 11 galaxies that appeared to date back to when the universe was less than 400 million years old, many more of those they had. I had waited.
Later studies by Dr. Carniani and his colleagues with the telescope’s infrared spectrograph revealed that the wavelength of light from JADES-GS-z14-0 had been stretched more than 15 times by the expansion of the universe (a shift to red 14 to use astronomical slang), similar to the way a siren’s pitch becomes lower as it moves away. That means light has been coming toward us for 13.5 billion years, since shortly after the universe began. (The universe is about 13.8 billion years old, according to cosmological calculations).
The galaxy’s light spreads over a diffuse region, indicating that the glow comes from stars, not the throat of a black hole. Its brightness corresponded to the production of hundreds of millions of suns, an astonishing number that formed and gathered in just 290 million years.
Starlight also contained spectral signatures of oxygen, which did not exist when the universe was born. That means that the stars in that galaxy had already gone through several of the cycles of birth, death and rebirth, which have enriched the universe with the heavy elements we need to evolve and exist.
How that happened in such a short time is a mystery, an enigma in a sky full of them. Some astronomers have suggested that supermassive black holes, formed from the collapse of primordial gas clouds, could have served as seeds of galaxies.
In a blog post, Dr. Carniani and Kevin Hainline of the University of Arizona, another member of the JADES team, wrote: “Astronomers are likely to find many such luminous galaxies, possibly even at earlier times, over the next decade with Webb. We’re thrilled to see the extraordinary diversity of galaxies that existed in Cosmic Dawn!