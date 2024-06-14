Sharing the stage with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine at a sprawling Italian resort, President Biden was looking forward to discussing a security pact he had just signed to provide continued support to Ukraine in its battle with Russia.

After missing a dinner to attend the pact signing ceremony and answer questions from reporters, he seemed nervous when, after some questions about Ukraine, he was asked about a topic that has been less rewarding lately: the war in Loop.

“I would like them to follow the rules a little bit,” Biden snapped when asked for an update on the fate of the Gaza ceasefire deal he announced last month but which has yet to be publicly accepted by Israel or Israel. Hamas. Biden reiterated the US position that the proposal had been supported by the Israeli government, the United Nations Security Council and the G7, and that the obstacle was from Hamas.

The moment was emblematic of the shadow that American support for Israel’s war in Gaza has cast over Biden’s efforts to restore the United States’ traditional role as a defender of democracy and a beacon of international law. As he has united the world around Ukraine, he has become increasingly isolated in his staunch support for Israel in its war against Hamas.