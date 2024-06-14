At the G7, Biden cannot escape the shadow of the Gaza war

Sharing the stage with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine at a sprawling Italian resort, President Biden was looking forward to discussing a security pact he had just signed to provide continued support to Ukraine in its battle with Russia.
After missing a dinner to attend the pact signing ceremony and answer questions from reporters, he seemed nervous when, after some questions about Ukraine, he was asked about a topic that has been less rewarding lately: the war in Loop.
“I would like them to follow the rules a little bit,” Biden snapped when asked for an update on the fate of the Gaza ceasefire deal he announced last month but which has yet to be publicly accepted by Israel or Israel. Hamas. Biden reiterated the US position that the proposal had been supported by the Israeli government, the United Nations Security Council and the G7, and that the obstacle was from Hamas.
The moment was emblematic of the shadow that American support for Israel’s war in Gaza has cast over Biden’s efforts to restore the United States’ traditional role as a defender of democracy and a beacon of international law. As he has united the world around Ukraine, he has become increasingly isolated in his staunch support for Israel in its war against Hamas.
In recent weeks, the administration has urgently sought an end to the war in Gaza, which began after Hamas carried out an attack on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, Israel says. Gaza health authorities say more than 37,000 Gazans have died so far and aid groups warn that hundreds of thousands face famine conditions.
In the previous weeks he made two consecutive trips to Europe: the first in France last week to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day: Biden reinforced support among European allies by announcing the ceasefire agreement, a three-phase plan leading to a permanent ceasefire and the reconstruction of Gaza which said it was supported by Israel. .
“It is time for this war to end, for it to begin the day after,” Biden said in a May 31 speech at the White House.
The G7 supported the plan in the following days, saying it provided “a credible path to peace leading to a two-state solution.” In the days before Biden’s trip to the summit, the United States also sought and obtained Security Council support for the plan. where the United States had repeatedly blocked previous motions calling for a ceasefire.
But when he landed in Bari, Italy, for the G7 summit, neither Israel nor Hamas had publicly accepted the deal. And Israel, along with Hamas, was facing a new round of accusations of violating international law, one of several that the Biden administration has defended Israel against.
A United Nations Commission determined that both sides were responsible for killing civilians who had identified themselves as non-combatants. The report also highlighted the high toll of the conflict among children, not only the dead but also the large number of orphans.
On the day the report was released, Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the United States had not read it; When asked a second time, he referred to a US assessment that found evidence that Israel had probably violated international law, but not enough to withhold military aid.
“That is the position of the United States with respect to these issues of international humanitarian law,” Mr. Sullivan said. “And I’ll let that speak for itself.”
But notably this week, Sullivan issued a statement condemning Russia over reports that it had separated Ukrainian children from their families, deported them and placed them up for adoption. He called the allegations, which the United States found credible, “despicable and appalling.”
In their final statement, issued on Friday, the G7 leaders called on Hamas and Israel to accept the agreement presented by Biden and declared their “unwavering” commitment to a two-state solution.
They also went out of their way to emphasize that both Hamas and Israel should respect international law.
“In exercising its right to defend itself, Israel must fully comply with its obligations under international law in all circumstances, including international humanitarian law,” the statement said. “We condemn Hamas for its continued use of civilian infrastructure for its military activities and for failing to separate and distinguish itself from civilians in Gaza.
“We equally deplore all loss of civilian life and note with great concern the unacceptable number of civilian casualties, especially women and children,” he said, adding that he called on “all parties to take all possible measures to protect the lives of civilians”.