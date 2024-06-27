At least 750,000 people on the brink of famine and death in Sudan, experts warn

At least 750,000 people are on the brink of starvation and death in Sudan, where a devastating civil war has left more than half of the country’s 48 million people in chronic hunger, the world authority on famine.

At least 14 areas across the country are on the brink of famine, including some in the capital Khartoum, according to the latest figures from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, a group of experts from UN agencies and major aid agencies that measures hunger and formally declares famine.

The dire update appeared to confirm warnings from aid experts that Sudan is hurtling toward a humanitarian disaster on a scale not seen in decades.

“This is possibly the crisis of a generation,” said Edouard Rodier, European director of the Norwegian Refugee Council, who was in western Sudan last week. “I have never seen anything like it.”