At least 11 Americans among those killed in Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia

At least 11 Americans were among those who died while performing the Islamic haj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia this month in scorching temperatures, the US State Department said on Tuesday, adding that more deaths were likely to be confirmed in the coming days. .
In Maryland, a couple’s daughter was still seeking answers about the exact circumstances of her parents’ deaths and about the actions of the tour operator to whom the couple had paid tens of thousands of dollars to help them make the trip.
The daughter, Saida Wurie, said she and her siblings had not yet been told where her parents, Isatu and Alieu Wurie, had been buried. She says that she plans to travel to Saudi Arabia as soon as she knows where she is.
“Losing a loved one is hard,” she said Tuesday. “But not being able to bury them is just an indescribable feeling.”
The couple were among more than 1,300 people who died while making the annual pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca, when temperatures sometimes reached 120 degrees. The Saudi government said the vast majority of them did not have permits.
The Hajj is a deeply spiritual ritual that Muslims are encouraged to perform at least once in their lifetime, if they have the physical and financial ability to do so. With nearly two million participants each year, it is not unusual for pilgrims to die from heat stress, illness or chronic ailments. It is unclear whether the number of deaths this year was higher than usual, because Saudi Arabia does not regularly report such statistics.
Friends and family of Isatu, 65, and Alieu, 71, said it was no surprise they had made the trip as they were both devout in their faith and had a lifelong dream of going to Mecca.
“They were wonderful, happy people,” said Saida, 33. “Everyone loved them.”
Saving for the trip was not an easy task. The couple paid about $23,000 to a Maryland-based tour operator, Saida said, and made the trip in early June along with dozens of other members of their Muslim community in and around Bowie, Maryland, outside Washington. .
But after arriving in Mecca, Saida was told that the operator seemed to be having trouble getting them official permits. The couple was frustrated because they believed they had followed “the rules,” Saida said.
The last message she received from her mother said that the bus that would take them to one of the sites had not arrived and that they had been walking for more than two hours. During the following days, Saida tried, without success, to contact her parents by phone.
About a week ago, Saida learned from a U.S. official that their names had been included on a list of the dead. The tour operator did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
This year’s death toll exposed the dangers of unregulated tour operators and smugglers around the world profiting from Muslims desperate to make the journey to Mecca. Pilgrims who are not properly registered tend to have less access to shelter and air conditioning.
The deaths also suggested a widespread failure of Saudi security and immigration procedures aimed at preventing unregistered pilgrims from reaching the holy sites.
The Wurie couple grew up in Sierra Leone, where they met as children. Mr. Wurie first came to the United States to study. Mrs. Wurie followed her and they were married.
They had two sons, a daughter and four granddaughters, and both specialized in nursing before retiring. About a decade ago, the couple separated. But last year they remarried in two ceremonies, one in the United States and another in Sierra Leone.
Ms Wurie had been planning a trip to Saudi Arabia last year but postponed it so she could make the pilgrimage with her husband.
Friends and family described her as an optimistic woman who was steadfast in serving others. She had helped organize food drives and vaccination drives during the early days of the Covid pandemic, and served on the African Diaspora Advisory Board in Prince George’s County, said C. Vincent Iweanoge, board president. . She also volunteered for Angela Alsobrooks, the county executive now running for Senate.
“For her, it wasn’t about being the center of attention,” Iweanoge said of Wurie. “It was just about the service itself.”
Community leaders described Mr. Wurie as a political activist and businessman with a joyful spirit. Imam Teslim Alghali of the Sierra Leone Muslim Jamaat Mosque in Hyattsville, Maryland, said he could seem like a quiet, even shy person, but he was passionate about “leading young people to reach their full potential.” and he was active in Sierra Leone politics.
Arriving in Mecca, the couple was still able to perform some of the initial rituals of the hajj, and their daughter said they were “very excited to see the Kaaba,” the cubic structure that Muslims believe was the first house of worship.
He said he believed his parents were full of joy in their final days. “They died doing exactly what they wanted to do,” Ella Saida said.
On Tuesday, the community was also mourning Fatmata Koroma, 61, who relatives said also died while making the pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. She and her husband were also from Sierra Leone, lived in Bowie, Maryland, for decades and worshiped at the same mosque as the Wuries.
Ms Koroma’s daughter Wumu Jalloh said her mother was excited about the trip. “For every devout Muslim, that is their dream,” said Jalloh, 24. “That was something he was very excited about.”
In messages to her family in the days before her death, Ms Koroma sent happy notes and joyful photographs. But she also shared troubling news about mysterious deferrals and concerns about getting the right paperwork, her daughter said.
On June 16, the family learned of Ms. Koroma’s death from US officials. They were invited to travel to Saudi Arabia to attend her funeral.
Vivian Nereim and Mother Mekay contributed with reports.