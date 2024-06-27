At least 11 Americans among those killed in Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia

At least 11 Americans were among those who died while performing the Islamic haj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia this month in scorching temperatures, the US State Department said on Tuesday, adding that more deaths were likely to be confirmed in the coming days. .

In Maryland, a couple’s daughter was still seeking answers about the exact circumstances of her parents’ deaths and about the actions of the tour operator to whom the couple had paid tens of thousands of dollars to help them make the trip.

The daughter, Saida Wurie, said she and her siblings had not yet been told where her parents, Isatu and Alieu Wurie, had been buried. She says that she plans to travel to Saudi Arabia as soon as she knows where she is.

“Losing a loved one is hard,” she said Tuesday. “But not being able to bury them is just an indescribable feeling.”