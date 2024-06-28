At Euro 2024, a very English fight makes no sense

The problem really comes down to a single word. Unfortunately, that word—the key word in all of this—is not one that can be used here. But you know her. It is an adjective, a noun, a verb and, in most cases, an exclamation. You can say it when you stub your toe, or spill a cup of coffee, or realize you’ve accidentally hit reply all.

Or, if you’re Gary Lineker, you could use the word on a podcast to describe an England performance at the European Championship. In this case, the one the team achieved in their soporific draw with Denmark, but it could also have applied to much of the victory against Serbia and the draw with Slovenia.

Reduced to its basic elements, then, it can be difficult—particularly for outsiders—to understand why the word has caused so much consternation.

Lineker, a respected former player and a judicious analyst, suggested that England had played poorly. This is apparently true. Gareth Southgate, the England manager, said after the same match that it was necessary to “hit the reset button”. The players have admitted that they have not performed well so far.